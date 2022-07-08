Defiance Joins the Lineup of Classic Colorado Roller Coasters

Get ready to strap into Colorado's newest roller coaster: Defiance. On Saturday, July 9, Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park will unveil its latest attraction, high on Iron Mountain at 7,132 feet above sea level — making this the highest looping coaster in the United States.
But the Defiance also boasts the steepest freefall drop in the region. With incredible views, a 75-foot-plus verticle climb, speeds of up to 56 miles per hour and a record-breaking 102.3 degree loop, this 110-foot free-fall drop has already been added to the list of memorable rides around Colorado.
Here's a roundup of some of the rest:
Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park. Before Defiance, this Glenwood Springs attraction already had the Alpine Coaster, the first mountain coaster in the country, as well as the Cliffhanger, the highest-elevation, full-sized roller coaster in North America. The park is open daily, and for $67 you can access all three coasters (limited access on Defiance until next weekend), as well as the other rides, gondolas and cave tours. Find out more on the website.
Gold Runner Alpine Coaster. Located in Breckenridge, this is a two-seater ride down 2,500 feet of elevated mountain track. The self-controlled cart can go up to 27 miles an hour, has two 360-degree loops and takes approximately four minutes to complete. For a single rider the cost is $29; add $15 for a passenger.
Inferno Mountain Coaster. Located at Purgatory Resort outside Durango, the 4,000-foot-long Mountain Coaster is a wilder ride than many of its mountain-coaster comrades. With nine switchbacks and one 360-degree loop, it can reach speeds of up to 25 miles an hour. A ride is $54.
Mile High Flea Market. Back in Denver, this metro mainstay is about much more than shopping on Saturday and Sunday. While Friday is devoted to the market, on Saturday and Sunday there's plenty of family fun, including rides on the Dragon Coaster. The rides requires tickets and average $3; find out more here.
Elitch Gardens. Colorado's most well-known park since it moved to central Denver in 1995, Elitch Gardens is home to six of the state's best coasters: the Mind Eraser, the Side Winder, the Boomerang, the Half Pipe and Twister II. Day passes are $69.99; get them here.
Lakeside Amusement Park. Denver's oldest theme park, Lakeside opened in 1908 and today has three roller coasters: the Dragon, the Wild Chipmunk and the Cyclone. But this season, the circa 1940 Cyclone is missing in action: It's not operating, and nor is the Zoom drop tower, open since 2007. Still, there's plenty to see and do; admission starts at $5 and visitors can add on coupons. Get the details here.