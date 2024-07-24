Denver Gets Seventh Visit From Wicked for a Month of Shows

The magic of Wicked is set to return to the Buell Theatre on its seventh visit to the city, with a run from July 24 to August 25. Even if you've never seen the Broadway hit, you likely know something about its Wizard of Oz-inspired story covering friendship, identity and the struggle between good and evil.
But Austen Danielle Bohmer, who plays Glinda the Good Witch in the national tour of Wicked, says she's "finding new things constantly" in the musical. "That's the joy of Wicked. It's this fast-paced, steamtrain of a story with a cinematic feel," she adds. "Once the first act starts, we fade from scene to scene without pause until intermission."
Loosely based on Gregory Maguire's critically acclaimed 1995 novel, Wicked tells the tale of the witches of Oz, focusing on Elphaba, the misunderstood "Wicked Witch of the West," and Glinda, the bubbly "Good Witch." Their unlikely friendship and the events that shaped their destinies are brought to life with unforgettable music by Stephen Schwartz, including such iconic songs as "Defying Gravity," "Popular" and "As Long As You're Mine."
The national tour, which started in 2005, has brought the magic of Oz to audiences across the United States, including numerous stops in Denver. Lauren Samuels, who portrays Elphaba in the current North American tour, has a deep connection with the character.
"I feel so honored to be playing Elphaba," Samuels says. "She’s incredibly complex, and it’s been very rewarding diving deep into her intricacies. I feel like I’m going to grow so much personally by playing her. I love how much Elphaba is constantly evolving and pushing her limits, and how much she isn’t afraid to stand up for what’s right, even if that means she’ll be shunned."
Bohmer, who plays opposite Samuels as Glinda, agrees. "There are many moments I really adore in the show, but they almost all take place opposite Lauren Samuels's Elphaba," Bohmer says. "Lately, we've been having a lot of fun with the song 'Loathing.' But I think the moment at the Ozdust Ballroom, where I have to try to gain Elphie's trust back after doing something very impulsive and unkind, will always be my favorite. Once we lock in and the dance picks up, everything else melts away. It's such a beautiful moment of storytelling — that first moment of mirroring in a friendship that bonds two people together."
Both Samuels and Bohmer expressed their excitement for the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked, set to release in two parts, on November 22 this year, and November 26, 2025. Samuels is, of course, eager to see Cynthia Erivo's portrayal of Elphaba.
"The thing I love about these roles is that they're archetypal in a way; there's room for each actor to imbue them with personal resonance," Bohmer adds. "I watched a little clip of Ariana Grande finding out over Zoom that she'd be playing the role [of Glinda], and she said something to the effect of, 'I love her so much. I'm going to take such good care of her, I promise.' I sobbed over that bit, obviously, but it also made me all the more excited to see her take on the role."
a ticket lottery offers a chance to win $31 tickets. Theatergoers can register on Lucky Seat, where selected winners can purchase up to two tickets. All drawings will begin at 10 a.m. the day entries are due (see the website) and continue throughout the day until a winner can accept the ticket.
Whether you are a long-time fan or new to the world of Oz, this tour is the only time (unless you live in New York City) when you can see the story before catching the film later this year.
But as Elphaba says: "So if you care to find me, look to the Western sky!"
Wicked, Wednesday, July 24, through Sunday, August 25. Buell Theatre, Denver Performing Arts Complex. Learn more at denvercenter.org.