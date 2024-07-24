 Seventh Denver Wicked Show Visit Set for Buell Theatre | Westword
Denver Gets Seventh Visit From Wicked for a Month of Shows

Experience Wicked live at the Buell Theatre from July 24 to August 25, ahead of the film adaptation's release in November.
July 24, 2024
Patrons can enter a ticket lottery on Lucky Seat to win two $31 tickets to Wicked at the Buell Theatre. Courtesy of Joan Marcus
The magic of Wicked is set to return to the Buell Theatre on its seventh visit to the city, with a run from July 24 to August 25. Even if you've never seen the Broadway hit, you likely know something about its Wizard of Oz-inspired story covering friendship, identity and the struggle between good and evil.

But Austen Danielle Bohmer, who plays Glinda the Good Witch in the national tour of Wicked, says she's "finding new things constantly" in the musical. "That's the joy of Wicked. It's this fast-paced, steamtrain of a story with a cinematic feel," she adds. "Once the first act starts, we fade from scene to scene without pause until intermission."

Loosely based on Gregory Maguire's critically acclaimed 1995 novel, Wicked tells the tale of the witches of Oz, focusing on Elphaba, the misunderstood "Wicked Witch of the West," and Glinda, the bubbly "Good Witch." Their unlikely friendship and the events that shaped their destinies are brought to life with unforgettable music by Stephen Schwartz, including such iconic songs as "Defying Gravity," "Popular" and "As Long As You're Mine."
Lauren Samuels (Elphaba) and Austen Danielle Bohmer (Glinda).
Since its Broadway debut in 2003, Wicked has become a cultural phenomenon. The show received ten Tony Award nominations in 2004 and won three, including Best Leading Actress in a Musical for Idina Menzel's portrayal of Elphaba. Wicked has now been running on Broadway for more than twenty years, making it the fourth longest-running show in Broadway history.

The national tour, which started in 2005, has brought the magic of Oz to audiences across the United States, including numerous stops in Denver. Lauren Samuels, who portrays Elphaba in the current North American tour, has a deep connection with the character.

"I feel so honored to be playing Elphaba," Samuels says. "She’s incredibly complex, and it’s been very rewarding diving deep into her intricacies. I feel like I’m going to grow so much personally by playing her. I love how much Elphaba is constantly evolving and pushing her limits, and how much she isn’t afraid to stand up for what’s right, even if that means she’ll be shunned."
The Ozdust Ballroom scene is a favorite for the performers.
Samuels particularly enjoys performing "No Good Deed," a powerful number in which Elphaba embraces her perceived wickedness. "It’s a powerhouse number and it’s when Elphaba has finally said, 'Fine, I’ll become the thing that you think I am!' I love the turning point in this song," she says. "I also love the Ozdust Ballroom moment when Glinda and Elphaba dance together, [which is another] real turning point in the show."

Bohmer, who plays opposite Samuels as Glinda, agrees. "There are many moments I really adore in the show, but they almost all take place opposite Lauren Samuels's Elphaba," Bohmer says. "Lately, we've been having a lot of fun with the song 'Loathing.' But I think the moment at the Ozdust Ballroom, where I have to try to gain Elphie's trust back after doing something very impulsive and unkind, will always be my favorite. Once we lock in and the dance picks up, everything else melts away. It's such a beautiful moment of storytelling — that first moment of mirroring in a friendship that bonds two people together."
Austen Danielle Bohmer as Glinda.
She emphasizes that playing Glinda (or "Galinda," as she insists it is pronounced) entails a transformation onstage in front of an audience. Bohmer says that she starts the show incredibly confident because Glinda "was raised as the center of attention so she doesn’t have any reason to question her own instincts! If she has a thought, even if it’s barely fleshed out, she'll share it with gusto. I think her best moments of comedy burst out of a total lack of self-consciousness, and she becomes more grounded as she gains an awareness of just how much she can impact the people around her — how she causes harm, how she makes people feel seen."

Both Samuels and Bohmer expressed their excitement for the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked, set to release in two parts, on November 22 this year, and November 26, 2025. Samuels is, of course, eager to see Cynthia Erivo's portrayal of Elphaba.
Elphaba is the misunderstood protagonist.
"I can’t wait to marvel at Cynthia’s performance," Samuels says. "She couldn’t be more perfect for this role. I remember performing at a Christmas event with Cynthia back in around 2013, I think it was. She’d just finished The Color Purple in London; it’s so amazing to see how far she’s come. I’d love to be able to go back to that time and tell her, 'Babe, you’ll be Elphaba in the Wicked movie one day!' Can you imagine how’d she’d feel?!"

"The thing I love about these roles is that they're archetypal in a way; there's room for each actor to imbue them with personal resonance," Bohmer adds. "I watched a little clip of Ariana Grande finding out over Zoom that she'd be playing the role [of Glinda], and she said something to the effect of, 'I love her so much. I'm going to take such good care of her, I promise.' I sobbed over that bit, obviously, but it also made me all the more excited to see her take on the role."
"I feel so honored to be playing Elphaba," Lauren Samuels says.
For those eager to see Wicked in Denver, a ticket lottery offers a chance to win $31 tickets. Theatergoers can register on Lucky Seat, where selected winners can purchase up to two tickets. All drawings will begin at 10 a.m. the day entries are due (see the website) and continue throughout the day until a winner can accept the ticket.

Whether you are a long-time fan or new to the world of Oz, this tour is the only time (unless you live in New York City) when you can see the story before catching the film later this year.

But as Elphaba says: "So if you care to find me, look to the Western sky!" 

Wicked, Wednesday, July 24, through Sunday, August 25. Buell Theatre, Denver Performing Arts Complex. Learn more at denvercenter.org.
