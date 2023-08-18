 Summer Scream Takes Over Lakeside Amusement Park | Westword
Summer Scream Takes Over Lakeside Amusement Park

All you can drink, all you can ride, a life-size Furby, Tamagotchi photo booth, and more are included at DenverFilm's annual fundraiser.
August 18, 2023
A ride on the carousel at Denver Film's Summer Scream.
A ride on the carousel at Denver Film's Summer Scream. From the Hip Photography
"Have you ever rented a video from Blockbuster?" asks Andrew Novick. "You might have a chance to do that at this party! Can't say any more than that, but..." he trails off, laughing mischievously.

The unconventional artreprenuer is teasing us with hints about the upcoming installations at Summer Scream, the  fundraising bash on Thursday, August 24, produced by DenverFilm and held at Lakeside Amusement Park. Every summer for the past eleven years, the cinema-supporting nonprofit (and host of the upcoming 46th Denver Film Festival) has taken over historic Lakeside for an all-you-can-drink and all-you-can-ride blowout. Post-COVID, it began inviting Novick and fellow experiential auteur Christopher Getzan to put their own unique spin on the event, and this year the two quirky creatives are brewing up a ’90s-inspired smorgasbord of activities.

Last year, "we had people all around the park doing various things, like fortune-telling and talking about Lakeside history," says Novick, "and we don't really like repeating too many things, so this year is going to be pretty much all new." The innovative pair is reluctant to give away much, but it's clear that they have plenty of offbeat treats planned for this year's party animals.

"You're going to get to play pogs, [listen to] all sorts of cool ’90s music with DJ Buddy Bravo...and you might spot a Furby — and it might be bigger than you are!" promises Novick. "And there's lots of ways to win prizes, stuff from some of the sponsors — movie tickets and stuff like that. There will definitely be a lot of ways to interact and win.

"So we have all of these things happening kind of throughout the park, throughout the night," he continues. "Because you know, all you can drink, all you can ride — that's fun enough already, but we want to go way past that."

Even without a ’90s theme, a visit to Lakeside stands out. It was built in 1908, making it the oldest amusement park in Colorado, and is known for its Exposition/White City architectural style as well as a wide array of classic rides, including a Ferris wheel, the original carousel and bumper cars. One of only a few trolley parks still operating in the country, the park looks across Lake Rhoda to the mountains in the distance, and at sunset, the famous display of 100,000 lights mixes with the abundant neon, becoming a magical vision that has delighted generations of families and fun-seekers.
click to enlarge bumper cars
Bumper cars at Lakeside Amusement Park.
@BJohnsonxAR
The classic Summer Scream recipe of all-inclusive drinks and rides is a well-loved tradition for Denver Film, as well, explains Halea McAteer, senior manager of events and partnerships.

"People purchase tickets, and that gives them access to the park, so they get to ride rides all night [and do] all of the stuff that Lakeside normally provides," she says. "Your ticket includes access to all of the bars, and it's all you can drink, so it's really just a big party. Everyone comes and just has a great time. ... It's our only fundraising event that we do all year...and we're pretty much the only cultural organization that they let take over the park in this way, so it's really an event that's very one-of-a-kind."

After a two-year pause during the pandemic, the organization decided it was time to tweak the formula a bit.

"In the past two years, we started working with Chris and Andrew; they have created kind of an immersive-experience component to this," says McAteer. "Last year we played off our brand and really dove into the history of Lakeside, and the nostalgia of Lakeside and its rich history. And this year we are doing a ’90s brand and theme, and we're working with them to create some really unique cool experiences, including a life-sized Furby and a Tamagotchi photo booth."
click to enlarge people amid neon signs at an amusement park
Neon signs at Lakeside Amusement Park.
From the Hip Photography
Getzan and Novick are eminently well suited to the project: They're among the most creative players in Denver's immersive/artistic landscape. Novick has been spinning out wacky projects in the area for decades, from his X-Treme Pancake Breakfast at the Denver County Fair to a documentary on Jon Benét Ramsey's tricycle. Before the South Park creators took over Casa Bonita, he even spearheaded a fundraiser to save the pink palace. Getzan is also an in-demand experience sculptor who designed an interactive mystery quest with History Colorado last year that took participants around the city looking for clues while learning about Denver. Further back, he worked with DenverFilm on the legendary immersive "Game" at the former Stanley Film Festival.

In addition to this year's packed slate of ’90s homages — which includes performances throughout the night from Rocky Mountain Pro Wrestling — Getzan and Novick are encouraging attendees to dress as their favorite ’90s film character or in the era's style. "People can really go as far in with it as they want," says Novick, adding that the decade appeals even to those who didn't directly experience it: "Some of the folks who are into the ’90s weren't born in the ’90s." Accordingly, they're aiming for a night that can be enjoyed by anyone — as long as they're of legal drinking age.

"This isn't going to be just a nostalgia trip, this is going to be a remix," says Getzan.

Novick adds, "Come early, stay late, so you don't miss anything."

Summer Scream, 6 to 11 p.m. Thursday, August 24, Lakeside Amusement Park, 4601 Sheridan Boulevard, Lakeside. Event is 21+. Tickets are $75 in advance, $85 at the door. Get them at denverfilm.org.
