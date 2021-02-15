Ten Things to Do for Free In and Around Denver This Week

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Our Best New Radio Station of 2020 — the DROP debuted in June 2019 as one of the country's first public media urban alternative radio stations — has a brand-new dial position, 104.7 FM, starting today. Now Coloradans searching for old-school crate classics, new-vibe music and the state's hottest independent artists can tune their radios to 104.7 FM from their cars, smart devices and homes...especially homes today, on Presidents' Day, when some people have the day off and others will be staying out of the cold and working remotely.

Learn more about the station here, and keep reading for ten free events around town this week that will keep you enlightened and entertained when you're not listening to the radio:

Daddy Bruce Legacy Foundation Awards

Monday, February 15, 5 p.m.

Five Coloradans will be honored with “Be Bruce” awards, named for Daddy Bruce Randolph, a community leader who fed hearts and souls around town and would have been 121 this year. The Daddy Bruce Legacy Foundation will be hosting the annual birthday celebration and awards ceremony virtually this year; RSVP here to get the link.

A Dreamy Reading From Mathias Svalina

Tuesday, February 16, 7 p.m.

Denver writer and poet Mathias Svalina has an unusual side gig: the Dream Delivery Service, which delivers original poems to your home by bicycle in the wee hours. Svalina is offering a free virtual spoken sample of his dream-writing skills on February 16 in support of Innisfree Poetry Bookstore, a mainstay on the Hill in Boulder that, like many small niche businesses, is suffering losses in the long months of the pandemic. Register online in advance and learn more about the free event (donations accepted) here.

Boulder Fringe Festival Express Series #1: The Lottery

Tuesday, February 16, 6:30 p.m.

Does this weather make you long for summer, and all those hot festivals we missed last year? During this first event in the Boulder Fringe Festival Express series highlighting the fest returning in August, organizers will offer virtual fun and games, along with artistic activities and the revelation of the first round of performers drawn from a hat. Register here for the online bash.

What's the Buzz About Bees?

Tuesday, February 16, 7 p.m.

The Lowry Speaker Series will host Gabriela Chavarria, chief curator and vice president of the Science Division at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, who will talk about the museum, wildlife and wild places in crisis, pollinator conservation, and her specialty: bumblebees. The free event will be streamed on Zoom; find out more here.

Taste of Culture: Exploring the African Diaspora

Wednesday, February 17, noon to 1 p.m.

As part of Black History Month, the Denver Public Library is hosting a virtual cooking demonstration with Konjo Ethiopian Food, a fast-casual restaurant at Edgewater Public Market. Co-owners Joseph Assefa and Fetien Gebre-Michael will walk viewers virtually through the preparation of an authentic Ethiopian meal while sharing their history and knowledge. Sign up here.

We Are Better Than This: Congressman Cummings' Political Memoir

Wednesday, February 17, 5 to 6 p.m.

Baltimore Congressman Elijah Cummings was known for saying "We're better than this," and repeated it up until his passing in October. James Dale, co-author of Cummings's book We're Better Than This, and his widow, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, the founder, president and CEO of Global Policy Solutions, will discuss the book with moderator Derrick Hudson, teaching associate professor of International Relations in the Division of Humanities, Arts, & Social Sciences at the Colorado School of Mines. The virtual program, part of the Denver Public Library's Black History Month celebration, is free; register here.

Perseverance Landing Event

Thursday, February 18, 10:30 a.m. (estimate)

The Denver Museum of Nature & Science will celebrate the landing of NASA's Perseverance on Mars. It was launched in July and is scheduled to set down the morning of February 18; experts will set the stage at this virtual museum program, then show live NASA TV coverage. Find out more here.

BreakBeat Poets: A Night of Poetry and Performance

Thursday, February 18, 6 p.m.

Enjoy a virtual poetry reading and performance by some of the BreakBeat Poets: Idris Goodwin, Alexa Patrick, Lisa Marie Rollins and Marcus Wicker. Register for the Zoom at bookbardenver.com.

An Evening With Artemisia and Nathan

Friday, February 19, 7 p.m.

It’s been exactly one year since they last performed on the Buntport stage for a live audience. Instead of keeping the anniversary to themselves, they’re inviting folks to an online party with Artemesia and Nathan, the two characters of Cabaret De Profundis, or How To Sing While Ugly Crying, a show that unwound virtually in January (you can still watch the taped show online for a minimum of $20 here). The duo of Buntport’s Hannah Duggan and Denver composer Nathan Hall will appear in character to answer questions, sing songs and engage in general silliness; register online in advance for the free Zoom link (donations welcome) here.

EXPAND The 2020 Petite Parade, pre-pandemic. Jacqueline Collins

Third Annual Petite Parade

Saturday, February 20, 10 a.m. to noon

Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee Street

The Dairy Block celebrates Mardi Gras family-style by inviting families to build child-sized floats (two-feet square, with a shoebox base) and show them off in a short parade through the block’s heated alley, joined by a brass band and circus sideshow performers the Handsome Little Devils. There will be prizes for floats in a variety of categories (including best coordinating team costumes). It’s free to participate, but space is limited for proper social distancing, and pre-registration is required; RSVP online in advance at Eventbrite; find float registration information here.



And three anytime bonus events:



Side Stories

Daily through February, 6 to 10 p.m.

The History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway In collaboration with the Denver Theatre District, Side Stories has moved from RiNo this year and will be lighting up the History Colorado building through February with its greatest hits, five at a time. Find out more here.

Five Points Historic Cultural District Walking Tour — With a Puzzle!

Through February

In celebration of Black History Month, Puzzah! has created a puzzle activity to accompany the Five Points Historic Cultural District walking tour. This self-guided tour uses markers to tell the story of the artists, educators, business owners, activists and spiritual leaders who helped build the culturally rich community. The full tour is just under a mile in length and takes one to one and a half hours to complete — now with puzzles to solve at various stops. Download the maps here; find out more from the Five Points Cultural District here.

Happy Birthday, Dr. Justina Ford

Through February

The Black American West Museum celebrated Dr. Justina Ford's contribution to the state with a two-hour livestreamed tribute on January 22, officially Dr. Justina Ford Day in Colorado, complete with interviews of some of her remaining patients, as well as a re-enactment of Ford's only known interview and the first public display of her handwritten letter to the Colorado Medical Society that documents her delivery of 7,000 babies in her fifty-year career. Sylvia Lambe created this dedication to the first female Black doctor in Denver; if you missed it, you can watch it here anytime this month.



We'll be updating this list through the week. Do you know of a great free event around town? Send information to editorial@westword.com.