10 Things to Do for $10 or Less This Weekend (Eight Free)

No money? No problem! There are plenty of bargain entertainment opportunities over the next few days that will keep you both amused and solvent. Stay in Denver, where you can enjoy live music and interesting art, or get out of the city and to eat peaches and experience magic. Here are the ten best events for $10 or under this weekend:

EXPAND Jeanne Quinn will discuss what it took to make her public art piece "Sing and Glide." Jeanne Quinn

Public Art 301: You Got the Commission, Now What?

Thursday, August 15, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

McNichols Building

Free

Imagine 2020, Denver's first cultural plan since 1989, aims to recognize all the people, places and activities in Denver's arts community. Part of the project is a speaking series that starts with "Public Art 301: You Got the Commission, Now What?," which will cover the obstacles artists may face when they get their first public art commission. The Denver Public Art Team from Denver Arts & Venues and artist Jeanne Quinn will discuss permits, contracts, insurance, prevailing wage and project management. The series is free but registration is required.



What is Religion in the 21st Century?

Thursday, August 15, 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Strange Craft Beer Company

Free

Avery week, people come to Strange Craft Beer Company to drink beer and dissect some of the heavier topics in our world. This week, the discussion will focus on religion and its role in the 21st century. The conversation begins on the back patio promptly at 7:30; it's free to join in, so you can use your cash to drink enough to unleash the philosopher inside you. To register, visit the Denver Brew Theology Meet Up page.

Contact and Creation for Everybody

Friday, August 16, 2:30 to 4 p.m.

McNichols Building

Suggested $10 to $15 donation

Let loose and learn how to move your body in new ways at an artful workshop presented by the directors of Le Voyage Dans La Lune. The class will cover physical theater, building trust while performing, weight-sharing, shape creation, creative problem-solving and group choreography, and dancers and non-dancers are welcome for a donation. You must register to participate.

Sing-Song Ding-Dong August Edition

Friday, August 16, 11 p.m.

Denver's Dangerous Theatre

Free (table seats $10)

During Sing-Song Ding-Dong, comics take the stage to tell jokes and sing songs that tie into their set, backed by a live band. In this edition, Wes Williams, Jeremy Pysher, Ben Duncan and Meghan DePonceau will grab the mic and release their funny...and their inner Elvis. You can bring your own beer, cider or wine — no hard alcohol allowed — and coffee, teas and snacks can be purchased. For more information or to grab guaranteed seating, visit the Denver's Dangerous Theatre website.

Fort Collins Peach Festival

Saturday, August 17, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Civic Center Park, Fort Collins

$5, free for kids fourteen and under

It's going to be juicy Saturday at the ninth annual Fort Collins Peach Festival. The fest kicks off with a 5K race and fun run for kids, followed by a peach pancake breakfast. Throughout the day, there will be live music, kids' activities, food trucks and vendors selling such peach-centric items as peach pie, peach cobbler, peach beer, peach wine, peach margaritas and just plain Palisade peaches. This year's proceeds will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Larimer County.

EXPAND Katy Williams with her Baby Audrey II puppet. Amanda Piela

Rocky Mountain Puppet Palooza

Saturday, August 17, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Stanley Marketplace

Free (suggested $10 to $15 donation)

The Rocky Mountain Puppet Palooza debuts with a day full of family-friendly entertainment, workshops, a silent auction and puppets, of course. Puppeteer Katy Williams is pulling the strings for this first-ever event, and other talented people of the local puppetry community will share time in the spotlight.

Magic Festival

Saturday, August 17, 12 to 9 p.m.

DL Parsons Theatre, Northglenn

Free (with optional ticketed events)

Celebrate magic in all its glory in Northglenn, where magicians will show all the tricks they have up their sleeves. While there will be four ticketed shows inside the theater, all Magic Festival entertainment outside the theater is free. Adults can marvel at the street musicians as their kids are kept busy with a make-and-take magic trick; there will be vendors selling wands, magic tricks and other props. For a lineup of the ticketed shows ($5 to $15) and more information, visit the Magic Fest website.

Backyard Party with Dirty Dozen Brass Band and Slim Wednesday

Saturday, August 17, 5 to 10 p.m.

Levitt Pavilion

Free ($30 VIP)

Backyard Party began eight years ago as a real backyard party hosted by local real estate broker David Fowler; now it's a full-fledged annual summer concert that's part of the Levitt Pavilion's free series. (You can ante up $30 for VIP treatment that includes early entry and premium stage viewing). The music starts at 5:30 p.m. with 5000 The Band, followed by Slim Wednesday at 6 p.m. and Dirty Dozen Brass Band at 7:30 p.m. For more information, go to the Levitt Pavilion website.

Heavy Metal Flea Market

Sunday, August 18, noon to 5 p.m.

Black Sky Brewery

Free

All things heavy metal will be for sale at Black Sky Brewery on Sunday, when booths offering leather attire, oddities, creative hair accessories and everything in between will be set up. Grab a beer and browse goods from local vendor; for a complete list. visit the Heavy Metal Flea Market page on Facebook.

Confluence Fire and Drum Circle

Sunday, August 18, 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Confluence Park

Free

End your weekend with Colorado Flow Arts Initiative and Denver Drum and Dance for a drum circle with fiery entertainment. You can add to the collective beat or simply enjoy the spectacle. For more information, go to the Confluence Fire and Drum Circle page on Facebook.



Know of an event that belongs on this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.