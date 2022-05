Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

click to enlarge Mazes & Brain Games has opened at the museum, Denver Museum of Nature & Science

After the sudden snow, the weather will be warming until we reach a beautiful Memorial Day weekend. The entertainment calendar is heating up, too, with free options ranging from live music to jackalope explorations to the return of a national breakdance contest.Keep reading for ten of the best free events in and around Denver this week:The Denver Museum of Nature & Science is hosting another free day; it's your chance to see all of the permanent exhibits and amenities, as well as the newexhibit, without having to shell out for admission. (You'll still need a special ticket forRegister for a time here Wear a graduation cap and get a free schoop of ice cream at any of the six ice cream emporium's locations this week. On Tuesday, May 24, the Little Man Factory at 4411 West Colfax will celebrate North High School seniors from 7 to 8 p.m. with a musical showcase starring ninth- through twelfth-graders. And after that, return for free, live music all Memorial Day weekend. See the full schedule here PBS12 is partnering with Operation Veteran Strong and Warrior Films to present "Veterans Journey Home," the compelling, five-part film series directed by Frederick Marx, the writer and producer of, for special PBS12 air dates this week. Marx and guests will appear in person at the screenings ofandon June 1 at the Sie FilmCenter and June 2 at the Dairy Arts Center. Find out more about the free PBS screenings here On the two-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd, Park Hill United Methodist Church and Temple Micah will host a bell-ringing to honor his memory, raise awareness and be a reminder that Black Lives still Matter. The bells will ring for 9 minutes and 28 seconds, the same length of time that the police officer's knee was on George Floyd's neck. Find out more here Denver Union Station reprises its popular Great Hall Sessions featuring local musicians on Wednesday evenings this summer. First up: LAPOMPE, which offers a blend of gypsy jazz and classic American tunes. Find out more here Jennifer McCray Rincon directs this special presentation presented by Visionbox, which offers professional acting classes as well as performances around Denver. There's a wine and cheese reception from 6:30 to 7 p.m., followed by the showcase. Admission is free; RSVP to [email protected] The jackalope may not be real, but it certainly has a real history as a cultural touchstone of the American West. Author Michael Branch tracked this elusive animal; he'll discuss his discoveries and the book that resulted with author Karen Auvinen. Tickets are $5, and get you a $5 credit toward the book (or any other purchased that day); find out more here . And Branch will continue his Colorado tour with an appearance at Manitou Springs Heritage Center in Manitou Springs at 2 p.m. Friday, May 27, and the Pueblo Public Library in Pueblo at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 28.Grupo Folklórico Sabor Latino was selected by Sylvia Montero and family members of Los Seis as part of the free public programming accompanying the exhibition, which honors the history of Los Seis de Boulder. Dancers will be in full traditional ceremonial uniforms and begin the ofrenda by honoring and explaining the sacred directions with the burning of copal (incense), the blowing of the conch shell, the use of sonajas (rattles), and rhythms created by the “Hue Hue” (drum) that is the heartbeat of La Danza. An interactive workshop follows at noon on May 28; find out more here More finalists in the Colorado Book Awards will read from their works and answer questions. The lineup includes Creative Nonfiction finalists Jim Davidson, author ofSusan Tweit,; and Kathryn Wilder,General Nonfiction finalists include Dave Jilk and Brad Feld, authors of; Todd Mitchell,, and Julian Rubinstein forRegister and find out more here The Denver Arts Festival has been a feature of the Memorial Day weekend for more than two decades. This year it will boast 150 booths, a majority of them devoted to artists, as well as live music on the CIVITAS music stage, a wine and beer tent, and a kids' ArtZone. Admission is free; find out more here After a seven-year hiatus, global breakdancing competition Red Bull BC One returns to Denver for a qualifier round at Sculpture Park. Prelims begin at noon; the main event is at 2 p.m. Breakers of all levels can register and compete; the winner and runner-up from each city cypher qualifying round will funnel into regional cyphers in Philadelphia, Austin, Orlando, Boston and Seattle before the national contest in Los Angeles. To register as a fan or a breaker, go here