Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

Summer is speeding past, but this last week of July is packed with hot (very) events, both online and in person. The action starts with Mayor Michael Hancock issuing the 2021 State of the City speech at 10 a.m. today (watch it here), then continues through the community gatherings of Denver Days starting July 31 and on to Sunday, August 1, with celebrations of Colorado Day, this state's 145th birthday.

Keep reading for ten of the best free events in Denver this week:

30 Years Later: How the ADA Enabled Denver's Disability Community to 'Boldly Go Where Everyone Else Has Gone Before'

Through Monday, July 26, 11:45 p.m., online

A new documentary tells the story of the Gang of 19 protesters who used their wheelchairs to block RTD buses on July 5, 1978, and got the disability-rights movement rolling. Made by the Denver Office of Storytelling, 30 Years Later: How the ADA Enabled Denver’s Disability Community to ‘Boldly Go Where Everyone Else Has Gone Before' captures that huge moment in disability-rights advocacy, and details how it pushed public transport agencies across the country to make their buses accessible. The screening will be followed by a pre-recorded panel discussion with some of the people in the movie active in the movement today; the package will be available for free on Denver Film's Virtual Cinema platform, available at denverfilm.org, or by downloading the Denver Film app for Roku TV or Apple TV.

Charles Sawtelle Memorial Bench Rededication

Tuesday, July 27, noon

Chautauqua, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder

Have you been to Chautauqua this summer? Here's an ideal opportunity: Fans and musical friends of Charles Sawtelle, including members of Hot Rize, will be on hand to rededicate this fixture at the park. Music will be part of the ceremony; find out more here.

Sunset Cinema: To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

Tuesday, July 27, 7 p.m. (doors at 6)

Sculpture Park, Denver Performing Arts Complex

Before the screening of To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar at dusk, Denver’s top drag queen performers will entertain in Jukebox Drag, hosted by Denver PRIDE emcee DeMarcio. Food trucks Sashlik Bass, Charlie's Smoked Meats, Taste of Soweto and Reggae Express will be on hand, or you can bring a picnic, as well as chairs and blankets. Find out more here.

60 Minutes in Space

Wednesday, July 28, 7 p.m., online

The Denver Museum of Nature & Science offers this virtual program with space scientists offering the latest updates on missions exploring the solar system, rocket launches, cutting-edge astronomy and more. Reserve your spot here.



Imperfect Pixels: Art & Economy

Thursday, July 29, 5:30 to 8 p.m.

RISE Collaborative Workspace, 730 Colorado Boulevard, Suite 200

Imperfect Pixels — a marriage of art, activism, business and possibilities — is the brainchild of St. Louis-based creative Travis Sheridan. Developed by Sheridan to confront social justice issues while working toward racial equity, the combined art show and lecture series debuted in Denver in June, and continues this week with “Art & Economy,” a lively discussion between Sheridan and innovative Black business leaders Jice Johnson and Brandolon Barnett. Attend in person for free and see the art exhibit, a series of works utilizing business cards as pixels that make up human faces, before the talk, or pay $5 to $15 at Eventbrite for an optional drink card and other perks.

Untitled: Creative Fusions

Friday, July 30, 5 to 8 p.m., online and in-person

Denver Art Museum

R. Alan Brooks and We Were Wild (Meredith Feniak and Risa Friedman) will be at the Denver Art Museum for Untitled. This night of stitches and stories was inspired by the strength and healing that comes from collaboration, as demonstrated in the exhibitions of Each/Other: Marie Watt and Cannupa Hanska Luger and Simphiwe Ndzube: Oracles of the Pink Universe at the Denver Art Museum. Tameca Coleman will be performing "A Stitch in Time: Weaving the Textual Body," original spoken word done to musical jazz improvisation by Jerod Sarlo and Alex Tripp (with creative direction from R. Alan Brooks); Jacenta L. Irlanda will show you how to create your own superhero in "Super Stitches: Warrior Embodiment." In-person attendance requires museum general admission; the online stream is free. Find out more here.

Waking Up the Summer Dance Party: Bubbles & Bathrobes

Saturday, July 31, 6 p.m.

Awake, 2240 Clay Street

Secret Dance Addiction hosts this free party with DoubleCrush, a DJ duo featuring Becca on electric violin playing hip-hop and party hits. Shake what your granny gave you in your bathrobe, then party into the night with nonstop dancing and magic on the streets of Denver outside of Awake, Denver's sober bar. RSVP for the free bash here.

Join Colorado's birthday bash! History Colorado

Colorado Day

Sunday, August 1, 10 to 5 p.m.

History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway

History Colorado and more than twenty partner attractions will offer an epic bash at the History Colorado Center on the Centennial State's 145th birthday; all four floors will be full of interactive exhibits. See Building Denver: Visions of the Capital City and a brand-new exhibit of Denver street photography, Brick & Soul, from Armando Geneyro; artist Adri Norris will lead a workshop at 2 p.m., and the makerspace will be open all day. Musical guests include traditional taiko drummers, classical guitarist Flint Datino, jazz guitarist Jack McManaman, solo artist Arlin Tawzer and the Brothers of Brass. Down 13th Avenue at Bannock Street, the Center for Colorado Women’s History will host a free walk-in open house from 1:30 to 4 p.m., and the other History Colorado facilities across the state — El Pueblo History Museum in Pueblo, Fort Garland Museum and Cultural Center in Fort Garland, and the Ute Indian Museum in Montrose — will also offer free admission. Advance registration is available; learn more and sign up here.

Community Roots Art Festival (CRAFt) 2021

Sunday, August 1, 1 to 10 p.m.

VisionQuest Brewery, 2510 47th Street, Boulder

There’s a new festival in Boulder: the Community Roots Art Festival, a daylong showcase and evening dance party focused specifically on BIPOC artists, performers and vendors. It begins with an art show from 1 to 4 p.m., including such diversions as the b-boys, krumpers and house dancers of Block 1750 and an artist scavenger hunt for prizes; from 4 to 7, dancers, musicians and spoken-word artists will take the stage. Finally, dance the night away with DJ Musa Starseed at the turntable. Admission is free, with donation options — because organizers hope the fest will continue to mix art and justice in the years to come! RSVP and learn more here.

Rapidgrass Music Festival

Sunday, August 1, 3 to 10 p.m.

Clear Creek Ball Fields, Shelly/Quinn Fields, 101 East Idaho Springs Road, Idaho Springs

After years of highway construction and other challenges in and around Idaho Springs, now the town is giving back to the community with a free, one-day concert/party featuring Rapidgrass. Tickets will be available for food and drinks (the new Beau Jo's truck will be on hand, and Tommyknocker, among others, will be pouring); all proceeds will go to Carlson Elementary to finish the playground project, as well as to the Historical Society of Idaho Springs. Find out more here.



Plan ahead:

Celebrate Colorado Day at National Parks

Monday, August 2

Colorado Parks and Wildlife celebrates Colorado Day on the first Monday in August, with free entrance into all 42 state parks. Find out more here.



Do you know of a great free event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to editorial@westword.com.