Ten Things to Do In and Around Denver (and Online) This Weekend

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

January is about to end, but it's going out with a blizzard of new events, both in-person and online. This is also your last chance to see some light shows that have gotten glowing reviews; catch the Lumonics show at UnderStudy and the January installation of Night Lights Denver, which will be replaced by yet more illuminating art in February.

In the meantime, here are ten worthwhile things to do in and around Denver (and online) this weekend:

Opera From the Court of the Sun King and Screening of Vatel

Thursday, January 28, 6:30 p.m. (screening at 7:30 p.m.)

Opening night at the 2021 Flatirons Food Film Festival promises to be a triple-threat treat for your ears, eyes and tastebuds, in spite of going mostly virtual: In honor of opening-night film Vatel — with Gerard Depardieu as chef François Vatel, living in France under the lush reign of Louis XIV — Opera on Tap Colorado will transport you back in time with selections from Jean-Baptiste Lully’s operas, which later provide a soundtrack to the film. Several restaurants in Boulder and Denver are offering meal deals to ticket holders. Those tickets are $15; learn more here and find a complete fest schedule here.

Untitled: Creative Fusions at Home

Friday, January 29, 7 to 8 p.m.

The Denver Art Museum's Creative Fusions continues virtually on this final Friday, under the theme “Bodies of Liberation.” Hosts playwright Kenya Fashaw and artist Adri Norris will lead you through the ABCs of the Black experience, in keeping with current DAM exhibition Senga Nengudi: Topologies. It’s free to tune in on Facebook and YouTube platforms; find info and streaming links here.

A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder

Friday, January 29, through Sunday, January 31, 7:30 p.m.

The show must go on! And this weekend, the Town Hall Arts Center will offer a livestreamed version of A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder. Here's the plot: When Monty Navarro learns he is ninth in line for an earldom, he figures his chances of outliving his predecessors are slim, and he sets off down a ghoulish path. Can he murder his unsuspecting relatives without getting caught and become ninth Earl of Highhurst? And what about love? Murder isn’t the only thing on his mind. Tickets are $15; get them here.

12th Annual Valentine’s Poetry Fundraiser

Saturday, January 30, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Denver Writes, a nonprofit that encourages kids to write and create art will move its annual poetry workshop online this year. Pre-order a Valentine's Day card — there's a template where you can state all your preferences — and it will then be custom-made by a young artist/writer at an impromptu virtual workshop. The valentine will be mailed to you, or you can pick it up later at BookBar. The suggested donation is $5; find out more here.

Jeanette Trujillo Ballet Folklorico, A Colorado Experience

Saturday, January 30, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Feed your dance fever during this free, interactive Ballet Folklorico morning with Jeanette Trujillo, founder and director of the Fiesta Colorado Dance Company, as well as a Colorado icon for the past forty years. Along with seeing a dance demonstration, you'll learn the origins of ballet folklórico and other types of dances. Find out more here, or just tune into Zoom.

"In the Yards" Screening and Artist Talk with Eileen Roscina Richardson

Saturday, January 30, 4 to 5:30 p.m.

The historic stockyards at the National Western Stock Show come to life every January — except this one — when they house and host cowboys, characters and creatures from all walks of life. While the Stock Show was canceled this year, construction on a new National Western complex has continued, so this is a chance to see the Yards as they were. Roscina Richardson, the 2019 National Western Stock Show resident artist, spent every day of the Stock Show, as well as the weeks before and after, in the Yards in 2019, and this film was the result. Watch it for free, followed by a talk with the filmmaker and Coors Art Coordinator Krista Hanley; register here.

The People’s Project MO?OVM?NT

Saturday, January 30, and Sunday, January 31, 4:15 to 6 p.m.

Neu-Hinterland, 17532 Highway 8, Morrison

Mary Lynn Lewark’s Bone House North dance company will interpret true-story submissions from the public in the great outdoors at Morrison art compound Neu-Hinterland, a gallery and event space-in-progress. Admission is free, but space is limited; find information and register in advance at Eventbrite.

Rap|Race|Identity

Opening Sunday, January 31, 10 a.m.

Urbanity Gallery, 5136 East 29th Avenue

Urbanity Gallery, a Black-owned micro gallery in Park Hill, just debuted in December, and Rap|Race|Identity opens this weekend. It's an immersive exhibit based on the research of Danielle Hodge that brings scholarly analysis to life through the art of James Roy II, both visually and sonically. Visitors will be guided through a 45-minute, multi-sensory experience that includes the hard-hitting sounds, unapologetically Black lyricism and evocative depictions of JAY-Z, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole and Nipsey Hussle. "Make no mistake, this exhibit isn’t about passively consuming Black art," say the organizers. "Essentially, this exhibit begs the question: How do rap artists navigate their Africanity in a white supremacist society? In other words, how do they manage being Black in White America?" The show runs through February 14; purchase tickets, $25, on the Urbanity Gallery’s website.

Living Room Local: Henry Louis Gates

Sunday, January 31, noon

Imagine sitting on the couch with Henry Louis Gates for a conversation, just like that, and you’ll get the gist of Local Theater’s next virtual installment of Living Room Local, an up-close-and-personal series with folks you’re used to watching — not talking with — on your home screen. The Finding Your Roots host, Harvard professor and director of the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research will discuss his creative process in conversation with Denver producer Michanda Lindsey while you sit in. Tickets are $20 in advance at Eventbrite.

2020 Hispanic Community Voices: The Impact of COVID-19

Sunday, January 31, 2 p.m.

Betty Aragon-Mitotes was one of six Coloradans just honored with a 2021 Humanitarian Award from the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission; for over two decades, she's fought for the Tres Colonias, three neighborhoods in Fort Collins, helping to fight back a major truck route through the residential area, improving community pride and helping to push out drugs and gangs. She co-founded the Museo de las Tres Colonias to honor the original residents of the area, and founded Mujeres de Colores, a nonprofit to help facilitate the delivery of services, food and advocacy for Hispanic and immigrant communities in Fort Collins and northern Colorado. During the pandemic, with help from the Latino Foundation of Denver, Aragon-Mitotes and Mujeres de Colores offered $10,000 worth of help in the community. Now a new film by Be Reel Productions about these efforts, 2020 Hispanic Community Voices: The Impact of COVID-19, will be released on January 31. It's free to watch; find out more here.



Know of a great event around town? We'll be updating this list through the weekend; send information to editorial@westword.com.