Ten Things to Do In and Around Denver This Weekend

Normally, the city would be getting all duded up right now, in preparation for the National Western Stock Show. While the 2021 edition of that century-old tradition has been canceled, the show — or some of it — must still go on, and a series of free, virtual events celebrating the spirit begin tomorrow, courtesy Honoring the Legacy. Another familiar friend is back: The Children's Museum has joined other museums and attractions around town in reopening, albeit with accommodations because of the pandemic.

Children's Museum of Denver Reopening

Thursday, January 7, through Saturday, January 9

The Children's Museum of Denver is reopening, with limited capacity, modified exhibits and four ninety-minute, reservation-only play sessions Thursdays through Saturdays. During the closure, the museum worked on several more interior spaces; in addition to Water, Joy Park and the Art Studio, kids can now explore sudsy science secrets in Bubbles, take care of neighborhood pets in Ready Vet Go, learn about the Laws of Motion in Kinetics, launch a rocket in 3 2 1 Blast Off, and save the town in Fire Station No. 1. Virtual activities continue for those staying home, too. Find out more here.

Ice Castles

Through February, daily

Dillon Town Park, Dillon

Ice Castles is back in Dillon, and it's again an amazing spectacle — and, as an outdoor attraction, ideally designed for a pandemic. The icy structures include LED-lit sculptures, frozen thrones, ice-carved tunnels, slides, fountains and fun photogenic opportunities. Tickets start at $17.99 adults, $12.99 kids; buy yours here.

UndocuMonologues: Stories From Our Undocumented Neighbors

Thursday, January 7, 6 p.m.

In collaboration with Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s nationally touring, award-winning virtual-reality experience Carne y Arena, Motus Theater is presenting another round of UndocuMonologues. The story of Motus UndocuMonologist Juan Juarez will be read aloud by special guest readers U.S. Representatives Joe Neguse and Jason Crow, who'll discuss the reading with Juarez. UndocuMonologists Cristian Solano-Cordova and Tania Chairez will be reading their own monologues, too, and each monologue is followed by a musical response from Uruguayan musician Elisa Garcia. The program ends with a Q&A by Lisa Duran, the executive director of the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition. The virtual program is free; register here.

Women's Snowshoe Adventure Hike Series

Friday, January 8, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mad Jack’s Mountain Brewery, 23 Main Street, Bailey

When you’re wearing snowshoes on a tramp through the snow, it’s not at all difficult to stay six feet apart while still enjoying the camaraderie of a wintry slog in the great outdoors. Meet your outdoorsy girlfriends at Mad Jack’s on any of five dates hosted by Life's 2 Short Fitness though March, and head out for an adventure on a variety of trails off Highway 285 between Bailey and Breckenridge. Registration ranges from $10 to $40 per session depending on whether or not you’re a member, with or without your own snowshoes; learn more and register in advance at Eventbrite.

Including Other in the Self

Friday, January 8, 1, 3 and 5 p.m.

MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany Street

Concerned about the erosion of social ties by technology and political polarization, artist Laura Shill conceived of an experiential work that facilitates conversation and fosters empathy. Including Other in the Self brings together two people at a time to ask and, in turn, answer a set of 36 questions that a group of psychologists wrote and organized in the 1990s with the goal of creating a sense of closeness between the two participants. With her version, Shill employs the questions to encourage dialogue, openness, vulnerability and, ultimately, understanding. Spaces fill up fast, but the program repeats on the second Friday of every month...and you can also do it on your own. Find out more here.

Buffalo Bill's grave on Lookout Mountain. Visit Golden

Celebrating the Spirit: Buffalo Bill, Stories and Songs

Saturday, January 9, through January 24

This free series of daily events inspired by the National Western Stock Show kicks off with a program celebrating Buffalo Bill, who started life as William F. Cody and became a showman whose Wild West Shows made him the most famous man in the world. He's buried on a mountain overlooking Golden, and you can visit his grave site after you see the show: The Buffalo Bill Museum and Grave complex on Lookout Mountain has reopened, too. On January 10, Honoring the Legacy organizers will offer an update on the Livestock Center being built at the National Western complex. Programming continues through January 24; find out more here.

Virtually Jewish

Saturday, January 9, 7 p.m.

The JCC Mizel Arts and Culture Center's thirteenth annual Neustadt JAAMM Festival (Jewish Arts, Authors, Movies and Music) continues in the new year. Next up: Canadian sketch-comedy duo YidLife Crisis will host a live, online show called “Virtually Jewish.” Tickets to the livestream are $18; sign up here.

January Moon: The Northern Cheyenne Breakout From Fort Robinson, 1878-1879

Sunday, January 10, 2 to 3 p.m.

In the wake of the Great Sioux War of 1876-1877, the United States government expelled most Northern Cheyenne Indians from their northern homeland to Indian Territory, in present-day Oklahoma. On the night of January 9, 1879, in a bloody struggle with troops, Dull Knife’s people staged a massive breakout from their barrack prison in a last-ditch bid for freedom; it resulted in a climactic engagement at Antelope Creek. In this virtual program from the Tesoro Founation and History Colorado, Jerome Greene will bring the story into the present, describing Northern Cheyenne tribal events commemorating the breakout — all designed to ensure that the injustices of nineteenth-century U.S. government policy will never be forgotten. Sign up for the free talk here.

Max Davidson Magic: In Your Head, In Your Home

Sunday, January 10 (and again January 23 and January 28), various times

How does a magic show work on the virtual stage? Denver prestidigitator Max Davidson will show you through In Your Head, In Your Home, a live interactive Zoom meeting for up to twenty screens that reaches through cyberspace to make use of objects in your home and those of other participants. The show is a bargain at $25 per household; find more info and reserve a Zoom spot at Eventbrite.



The Wizard’s Den

Wednesday, January 13, through March 17

The Residences at Civic Center, 435 West Colfax Avenue

Residents in a range of cities are discovering the immersive pop-up experiences managed by Hidden, an Australian adventure-making outfit. Coming up next in Denver is the Wizard’s Den, a ninety-minute magical wizarding escapade, complete with a magic potion bar and all the accoutrements a wizard needs, including robes, wands, mead, mulled wine and other alcoholic concoctions, along with a potion master to show you how to pull your own cool cocktails out of a hat. For $45, you can be off to see the wizards; learn more and purchase tickets here.



