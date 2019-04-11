Ten Things to Do in Denver for $10 or Under (Five Free), With a Bonus!

Let the Game begin! While the long-awaited premiere of the final season of Game of Thrones will dominate some calendars this weekend, there are plenty of other things to do in the Mile High City (and you won't even have to shovel much snow to get out of the house and out on the town). Here are the ten best things to do that won't set you back more than $10...and five are free!

Game of Thrones Trivia

Friday, April 12, 7 to 9 p.m.

Blake Street Tavern

$10

Who's Jon Snow again? Since Game of Thrones is finally returning, it's time to brush up on that GoT knowledge. Blake Street Tavern is hosting a trivia night to discover the true diehards; it's the perfect place to meet fellow fans and snag an invite to a viewing party for the premiere of the final season. The $10 admission includes a free Coors, Coors Light or Blue Moon on draft; the event is partnered with Give Good, Get Good, and proceeds benefit Children's Hospital Colorado.

Whiskey Autumn Album Release

Friday, April 12, 9 p.m.

Lost Lake Lounge

$10 to $12

Denver-bred band Whiskey Autumn has been touring for the past three years and is now coming home to release its debut, Modern Doubt. The duo of Greg Laut and Jason Paton describe their music as "surf dream pop psychedelia." Hear it for yourself at the release show at Lost Lake. For tickets, visit the Whiskey Autumn website.



Jeremy Fish and Mike Giant came together to create original drawings for sale at Black Book. Jeremy Fish and Mike Giant

Jeremy Fish and Mike Giant, A giant big fish story

Saturday April 13, 7 p.m.

Black Book Gallery

Free

Longtime friends Jeremy Fish and Mike Giant have joined forces to create a heartfelt exhibition, A giant big fish story, with collaborative drawings, prints, skateboard decks and new drawings. Fish will reveal new pieces that depict strong women, heartbreak and healing. Giant uses a Sharpie as his main drawing medium, and he'll make his mark here, too. For more information, visit Black Book Gallery's website.

Canopy is throwing a party for Coachella wannabes. Facebook/Canopy Bar

NoChella

Saturday, April 13, noon to 3 p.m.

Canopy

Free

Coachella is taking over Palm Springs the next two weekends and Canopy is hosting a party for those who couldn't drop a small fortune for a ticket. You can still break out your crop tops and floral headbands and pretend you're sweating in the desert, though. The first fifty attendees will receive one Deep Eddy drink and a Chick-fil-A meal on the house; there will be a DJ, photo booth and drink specials. Want to forget your FOMO? Head here. But first, RSVP.

Denver Beer Co. is throwing a party to say "Aloha" to seasonal beer Maui Express. Denver Beer Co.

Denver Beer Co. Maui Express Luau

Saturday, April 13, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Denver Beer Co. and Denver Beer Co. Arvada

Free

To honor the return of Denver Beer Co.'s Coconut IPA, both locations are throwing a luau. Every pint of Maui Express that you purchase will come with a raffle ticket for a chance to win Denver Beer Co. swag, including a crowler and a keg of this IPA. Come dressed in classic luau attire and you might receive an additional raffle ticket. For more info, visit the Denver Beer Co. website.

EXPAND Yogis can enjoy a happy-hour cocktail after class on Ace Eat and Serve's patio. Mark Antonation

CPY Ace Winter Series

Saturday, April 13, noon

Ace Eat and Serve

Free

CorePower is bringing the flow to Ace with a free, mid-day C2 class with high-energy, intermediate-level yoga. All yogis will receive complimentary coconut water and can enter a raffle for free yoga gear and a free membership. And once you're done with your downward dog, you can practice your backhand return at the ping-pong tables while enjoying $10 poke bowls and happy-hour drink specials. For more information, visit the CorePower website.

EXPAND The Stanley Market Place is rich with aviation history. Veronica Penney

Historic Walking Tour of Stanley Marketplace

Saturday, April 13, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Stanley Marketplace

$5

Before Stanley Marketplace became a thriving shopping center, it was a factory owned by Stanley Aviation Corp., founded by test pilot Robert Stanley. Now the Aurora History Museum is teaming up with the Stanley to take guests on a tour. Meet at the north entrance, then walk with a knowledgable guide who'll share stories hidden away in the hustle and bustle of what is now home to over fifty businesses. Get details on the Stanley Marketplace Happenings page.

Carabiner Comedy Show

Saturday, April 13, 8 to 9:30 p.m.

14er Brewing Company

$5

Denver comedian John Tole is taking over the newest location of the Carabiner Comedy Show, 14er Brewing Company. In addition to his many standup performances, Tole has been on and contributed to the Howard Stern Show; hosts his own podcast, Whiskey and the Surfer; and recently published a book, Death by Auto Pilot. Tickets for the show are only $5, so show-goers will have some extra pocket cash for a brew and a churro from a nearby food truck.

Open Sanctuary Snuggle Day: April Baby Goat Cuddles

Sunday, April 14, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Broken Shovels Farm

$5

At this fundraiser for the sanctuary, Broken Shovels Farm will offer Sunday goat cuddles, show foster puppies looking for their forever homes, and introduce a baby cow named Apollo. Pay $5 at the door and bring food for the baby goats. A list of allowed snacks as well as other requested donations is included on the Broken Shovels Facebook page.

Playback Theatre West

Playback Theatre West has been telling stories for thirty years, using them to entertain, enrich and enlighten. As an audience member shares an experience — anywhere from hilarious to heartbreaking — they re-enact it, capturing the essence of the story to create an emotionally rich experience for the audience. "The best way to sum our shows for newcomers is Moth-style storytelling meets improvisation," the company says. And now it's adding a new member: improviser, community leader and performer Shelsea Ochoa, who'll be on hand at the April 14 show. Find out more on the

.

And a bonus, now that the great event is finally here:



Game of Thrones Premiere Viewing Party

Sunday, April 14, 6 to 9:30 p.m.

Stoney's Bar and Grill

Free

Game of Thrones returns after a one-year-and-seven-month hiatus. Fans can finally come together to watch the first of this six-episode season, and Stoney's is just the place. GoT-themed band Daenerys and the Targaryens will pump up the crowd, and there will be themed prizes and giveaways. For prime seating, enter the iron couch contest; if you win, you can laugh at all the peasants sitting on bar stools.



Know of an event that belongs on this list? Email information to editorial@westword.com.