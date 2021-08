Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

click to enlarge Immerse yourself in Lumonics. lumonics.net







Summer is speeding by. It's time to stop and take stock of all the great entertainment opportunities in and around town, including a-themed roller-skating party, the fifth Colorado Dashiki Day, and another chance to immerse yourself in Lumonics.Here are ten of the best events this weekend (and don't miss our list of the best free things to do in Denver ):This birthday bash includes twenty-plus beers on tap, as well as lots of live music. Saturday is a community day, with free admission and four bands playing. Food trucks will be on site. Find out more here Jenni Kayne, the California-based lifestyle brand, will be bringing its renovated 1956 vintage Airstream to Denver, providing shoppers with a few bonuses. On Saturday, customers spending $250 or more get a free copy of Jenni Kayne’s best-selling book,. And on Sunday, there will be complimentary tastings from Flower Child's signature menu.Denver Modernism Week has something for everyone obsessed with mid-century design, clothing, food and furniture — from architecture tours to a mid-mod beauty pageant . Denver Mod, a two-day expo and marketplace at the Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum in Lowry, and a Mid-Century and Modern in Wheat Ridge Home Tour team up for the big finale over August 27 and 28. Find a schedule, admission fees and locations here. 600 Highwaymen — a Brooklyn-based international game-changer in the world of live theater, performance and interactivity — is coming to Colorado Springs with a three-part series that turns viewers into actors in their own stories. Part One is an hour-long phone call shared by two anonymous ticket-holders who work together through a series of prompts, and Part Two is an actual encounter, again done anonymously with a simple script while separated by a pane of glass. Part Three brings all the participants together for a performance they create themselves. Attend one or all three for $15 each. Buy tickets and learn more here Fascinated by creepy crawlies, from axolotls to slithery snakes? If you’re looking for a scaly house pet, Reptilian Nation is the place to find the reptile of your dreams. The two-day expo offers more than eighty vendors of weird and exotic pets, feed and supplies. Find a plethora of ticket options here and more information here River, the bar that took the place of the former Welcome Inn, is bringing the Animas Immersive Music & Arts Carnival to RiNo for a day and night of live music and dancing, silent disco, flow performances, live art and more. Admission is only $10; find details and buy tickets at Eventbrite , and dive into River for hours of fun.Travel back in time as you head east on I-70 to Burlington. Pioneer Days, a living-history festival full of family fun, offers pony rides, cancan shows, gunfights, a working blacksmith shop, a beer garden and food trucks, and a Micky & the Motorcars concert. Tickets are $10 adults, $8 seniors, $4 children 12-17, and $2 children 3-11; military personnel admitted free. Find out more here At its start ten years ago, Leon Gallery gave off a healthy vibe of artists building community with artists. Then three years ago, the current leadership of Eric Dallimore and Eric Nord took it a step further by going nonprofit. Leon continues to hang in there, and it's throwing a downright dress-up gala to celebrate and fundraise for the next decade. Deca Dance will glow, from the red carpet arrivals to a runway competition for patrons dressed to reflect one of six eras of art and design. Find details here ; get tickets, $25 or $100 VIP, at Brown Paper Tickets Learn the true meaning of Lumonics when the temple of light art by the late Dorothy and Mel Tanner throws a special immersive evening combining art with special effects, original music and video by Dorothy Tanner and longtime collaborator Mark Billard. An audiovisual mantra meant to soothe the mind and expand awareness, this drug-free trip through Lumonics is unforgettable. Admission is $20 in advance at Ticketleap ; learn more here The fifth annual Colorado Dashiki Day is dedicated to a celebration of African fashion, roots, arts, music, culture and costumes. It will be hosted by Best Music Entertainment at Beta; tickets start at $35. Find out more here