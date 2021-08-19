Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

Here are ten of the best events this weekend (and don't miss our list of the best free things to do in Denver):
Liquid Mechanics Brewing 7th Anniversary Party and Outdoor Music Festival
Saturday, August 21, noon to 11 p.m.
Liquid Mechanics, 297 North Highway 287, Suite 100, Lafayette
This birthday bash includes twenty-plus beers on tap, as well as lots of live music. Saturday is a community day, with free admission and four bands playing. Food trucks will be on site. Find out more here.
Jenni Kayne Pop-Up
Saturday, August 21, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, August 22, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 3000 East First Avenue
Jenni Kayne, the California-based lifestyle brand, will be bringing its renovated 1956 vintage Airstream to Denver, providing shoppers with a few bonuses. On Saturday, customers spending $250 or more get a free copy of Jenni Kayne’s best-selling book, Pacific Natural. And on Sunday, there will be complimentary tastings from Flower Child's signature menu.
Denver Modernism Week
Through Sunday, August 29
Various Denver locations (and online)
Denver Modernism Week has something for everyone obsessed with mid-century design, clothing, food and furniture — from architecture tours to a mid-mod beauty pageant. Denver Mod, a two-day expo and marketplace at the Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum in Lowry, and a Mid-Century and Modern in Wheat Ridge Home Tour team up for the big finale over August 27 and 28. Find a schedule, admission fees and locations here.
600 Highwaymen, A Thousand Ways
Part One: A Phone Call: Friday, August 20, through Sunday, August 22
Part Two: An Encounter: August 27 through August 29, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 North Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs
Part Three: An Assembly: August 25, 27 and 29, and September 1 and 3, Osborne Studio Theater, Heller Center for Arts & Humanities, Green Box Arts, or Shockley-Zalabak Theater, UCCS campus, Colorado Springs
600 Highwaymen — a Brooklyn-based international game-changer in the world of live theater, performance and interactivity — is coming to Colorado Springs with a three-part series that turns viewers into actors in their own stories. Part One is an hour-long phone call shared by two anonymous ticket-holders who work together through a series of prompts, and Part Two is an actual encounter, again done anonymously with a simple script while separated by a pane of glass. Part Three brings all the participants together for a performance they create themselves. Attend one or all three for $15 each. Buy tickets and learn more here.
Reptilian Nation Expo
Saturday, August 21, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, August 22, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Crowne Plaza Airport, 15500 East 40th Avenue
Fascinated by creepy crawlies, from axolotls to slithery snakes? If you’re looking for a scaly house pet, Reptilian Nation is the place to find the reptile of your dreams. The two-day expo offers more than eighty vendors of weird and exotic pets, feed and supplies. Find a plethora of ticket options here and more information here.
River Carnival
Saturday, August 21, noon to 1 a.m.
River, 3759 Chestnut Place
River, the bar that took the place of the former Welcome Inn, is bringing the Animas Immersive Music & Arts Carnival to RiNo for a day and night of live music and dancing, silent disco, flow performances, live art and more. Admission is only $10; find details and buy tickets at Eventbrite, and dive into River for hours of fun.
Pioneer Days
Saturday, August 21, 2 to 10 p.m.
Old Town, Burlington
Travel back in time as you head east on I-70 to Burlington. Pioneer Days, a living-history festival full of family fun, offers pony rides, cancan shows, gunfights, a working blacksmith shop, a beer garden and food trucks, and a Micky & the Motorcars concert. Tickets are $10 adults, $8 seniors, $4 children 12-17, and $2 children 3-11; military personnel admitted free. Find out more here.
Deca Dance Fundraising Gala and Celebration
Saturday, August 21, 7 p.m. to midnight
Leon Gallery, 1112 East 17th Avenue
At its start ten years ago, Leon Gallery gave off a healthy vibe of artists building community with artists. Then three years ago, the current leadership of Eric Dallimore and Eric Nord took it a step further by going nonprofit. Leon continues to hang in there, and it's throwing a downright dress-up gala to celebrate and fundraise for the next decade. Deca Dance will glow, from the red carpet arrivals to a runway competition for patrons dressed to reflect one of six eras of art and design. Find details here; get tickets, $25 or $100 VIP, at Brown Paper Tickets.
Lumonics Immersed
Saturday, August 21, 8 to 10 p.m.
Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery and Studio, 800 East 73rd Avenue, Unit 11
Learn the true meaning of Lumonics when the temple of light art by the late Dorothy and Mel Tanner throws a special immersive evening combining art with special effects, original music and video by Dorothy Tanner and longtime collaborator Mark Billard. An audiovisual mantra meant to soothe the mind and expand awareness, this drug-free trip through Lumonics is unforgettable. Admission is $20 in advance at Ticketleap; learn more here.
Colorado Dashiki Day
Sunday, August 22, 2:30 to 10 p.m.
Beta Event Center, 1909 Blake Street
The fifth annual Colorado Dashiki Day is dedicated to a celebration of African fashion, roots, arts, music, culture and costumes. It will be hosted by Best Music Entertainment at Beta; tickets start at $35. Find out more here.
