The Nutcracker Is Back, and Here's How to See It

Every year, the Front Range goes nuts for The Nutcracker — and though most live events in the state are shut down because of the pandemic, companies are finding ways to keep Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's holiday spectacular alive through online and broadcast versions, as well as and a couple of live performances pushed into 2021.

So grab some hot cocoa and gingerbread cookies and snuggle up with our roster of the best local Nutcracker performances and festivities.

Colorado Springs Philharmonic

Through December 19

Get your The Nutcracker Survival Kit from the Colorado Springs Philharmonic. These kits cost $99 and come with sugarplums, orange-sugared pecans, gingerbread cookies, a hot cocoa mix, The Nutcracker Christmas coloring book, and a list of various ways to catch The Nutcracker this season, including with the Colorado Springs Philharmonic partners at the Oklahoma City Ballet. Add-ons include a nutcracker, additional coloring books, and winter-themed cocktails.

Colorado Conservatory of Dance

December 12 to 13, times vary

Colorado Conservatory of Dance offers a tasty twist on the holiday classic during The Nutcracker Sweet. When audiences purchase their tickets, they also have a chance to buy specially-themed holiday treat baskets. Performances stream at Friday, December 11, 6:30 p.m. with Ballet West’s Chase O’Connell and Beckanne Sisk; Saturday, December 12, at 1 p.m. with Boston Ballet’s John Lam and Nina Matiashvili and 6:30 p.m. with O’Connell and Sisk; and Sunday, December 13 at 1 p.m. with O’Connell and Sisk and 6:30 p.m. with Lam and Matiashvili. The price of each streaming link is $34.95 and is only good for the date and time of purchase. The 1 p.m. performances will include an interactive Nutcracker tea-time for those who buy the treat baskets.

Centennial State Ballet

December 12, 22, 25 and on-demand starting on New Year's Day, times vary

The Centennial State Ballet streams The Nutcracker on December 12, at 2 p.m.; December 22, at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.; and December 26 at 2 p.m., as well as on-demand options as early as New Year’s Day. This performance is a full-length ballet made for film by Kristen Kingsley and Kristen Demaree, with more than eighty dancers and musicians. The story of Clara’s dream-filled adventure to the Land of Sweets is set in various Longmont venues including the Callahan House, the Longmont Museum’s Stewart Auditorium, and the Longmont Dance Theatre Academy. When you visit the tickets page, you can get also purchase goodies from the Cheese Importers.

Littleton Youth Ballet

December 13, 1 p.m.

Join the Littleton Youth Ballet on December 13, at 1 p.m., for its Sugar Plum Fairy Tea through Zoom. Enjoy excerpts from The Nutcracker, storytelling from the Nutcracker prince's uncle, Drosselmeyer, and a visit from the Sugar Plum Fairy. You may pick from three different gift baskets that include Nutcracker swag, tea, tea accessories, and scone mix. The deadline to order baskets is Friday, December 11, at 7 p.m., and they will be available for pickup on December 12 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Littleton Ballet Academy at 1169 West Littleton Boulevard, Littleton.

EXPAND Pueblo's Sangre de Cristo Ballet's The Nutcracker will stream December 14. Rob Lutes

Pueblo’s Sangre de Cristo Ballet

December 14

On December 14, Pubelo’s Sangre de Cristo Ballet will live stream its rendition of The Nutcracker for free on its website. The ballet is produced by the Emmy award-winning agency the Media Center and stars this year’s ballet student dancers.

Colorado Ballet

December 18, 19, 24, 25, times vary

For decades, the Colorado Ballet has brought The Nutcracker to life. This year, Denver's premier dance troupe is partnering with Rocky Mountain PBS to air a previously-recorded version of the ballet throughout the holiday season. Performances take place at 9 p.m., December 18; 1 a.m., Saturday, December 19; 7 p.m., Thursday, December 24; and 12 a.m. Friday, December 25. If those times don't work, check out the production any time on the Colorado Ballet Presents Page or the Rocky Mountain PBS app. For more information or to donate to the company's Relief and Recovery Fund, visit the Colorado Ballet website.

The Nutcracker comes to your living room. Mike Watson/Colorado Ballet

The Hip-Hop Nutcracker

December 22, 7 p.m.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker is a modern take on Tchaikovsky’s holiday classic. The production will be live-streamed and available on demand at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22. Tickets are $25 per household and sold via Stellar Tickets. Part of the proceeds will go to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. Produced by the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, The Hip Hop Nutcracker tells the story of Maria-Clara and the Nutcracker Prince as they embark on a dream adventure, fighting a gang of mice, visiting the Land of Sweets, and learning the true meaning of the holiday season. The production includes digital graffiti and is set against the visual landscape of contemporary New York City. This performance includes a cast of all-star dancers, a DJ, a violinist, and hip-hop legend, MC Kurtis Blow.

Littleton Ballet Academy

January 2021

The Littleton Ballet Academy and Littleton Youth Ballet will begin filming their performance of The Nutcracker in January 2021. Streaming dates are to be determined. The cast includes more than 150 children, pre-professional dancers, and pros alike that will sweep you away to a simpler time and enchanting place with stunning sets and backdrops, beautiful wardrobes, and the story of Clara’s trip to the Land of Sweets.

Rachel’s School of Dance

Saturday, February 13, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Ent Center for the Arts

5225 North Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs

Rachel’s School of Dance at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs will hold its version of The Nutcracker on 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, February 13, at the ENT Center for the Arts. Tickets are on sale now and only fifty audience members will be allowed at each show, COVID-19 restrictions pending. Audience members are required to wear a mask. You may purchase tickets by phone at 719-255-3232 or email via tickets@uccspresents.org.

