The Ten Best Things to Do In and Around Denver (and Online) This Weekend

Season's greetings! Outdoor Denver is lighting up this weekend, with many of the holiday shows making their debuts before Thanksgiving. But there's plenty to do if you'd rather stay safe inside your own home, too. For free options, see our list of the Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver, and watch for an update of our holiday market roster, with new COVID restrictions.

In the meantime, keep reading for the ten best events in and around town (and online) this weekend.

ARISE Online

Thursday, November 19, 7 p.m.

ARISE returns in a virtual form with electronic duo Spectacle and live painter Laura McGowan. “ARISE Online may seem different, even a little unusual, but we envision it will also remind us that we are here together, for each other, watching quality concerts together, dancing together, loving together, and supporting our community together,” says ARISE owner Kevin Clock. "It has been an honor to match the same standards of excellence upheld by ARISE Online, and the level of talent in the artists they work with, by providing high-quality production through Colorado Sound Studios. We are so excited to keep this thing going and look forward to future collaborations.” The Arise organization is teaming with Sweet Relief Musicians Fund to help support musicians and music-industry workers who have been financially impacted by COVID-19, and A-Lodge in support of the local music and hospitality communities in Colorado. Tickets start at $10; get yours here.

Zotto: A Supernatural Immersive Adventure

Thursday, November 19, through December 31, 24 hours a day

Start at Pacific Mercantile, Sakura Square, 1925 Lawrence Street (also virtual)

Here’s a COVID-safe immersive experience with staying power: Zotto, the product of a crew of local visual artists, voice actors, dancers, musicians and sound designers, was created under the aegis of the Japanese Arts Network. Zotto rolls out in chapters and on two platforms — one you navigate in your car, and the other a completely virtual album on Bandcamp. The cross-cultural journey blends Japanese folklore and the less-than-perfect history of our city as experienced by minorities and the disenfranchised, all enhanced by audio and video tracks, interactive stops, and cues received by mail. Either option costs $25; learn more and register in advance here.

L’Esprit de Noël Holiday Home Tour

Friday, November 20, through December 25

After 43 years as a signature holiday event in Denver, L’Esprit de Noël Home Tour goes virtual for the first time ever in 2020. The Central City Opera Guild’s only fundraiser of the year, L’Esprit has a long history of featuring Denver’s most interesting neighborhoods through a two-day walking tour of grand and historical homes. This year, “Le Petit” tour moves online, in the form of a video walk-through of the incredible Fisher Mansion, complete with performances by Central City Opera artists. Although it's free to watch, donations are definitely requested to support Central City Opera. Find out more here.

I Love Christmas Movies

Friday, November 20, through January 3

Gaylord Rockies, 6700 North Gaylord, Aurora

The giant Gaylord complex has a new Christmas pop-up experience: I Love Christmas Movies. The multi-sensory exhibition was created in collaboration with Warner Bros. Consumer Products and allows guests to experience beloved holiday movies in a completely new, COVID-safe way. Take photos in front of the Griswolds' house adorned with thousands of Christmas lights; travel with Buddy the Elf from Santa's North Pole workshop to New York City. Tickets start at $24.99 for adults and $13.99 for children, and there are many package options, including overnights and such activities as skating and bumper cars; explore them all here.

EXPAND Blossoms of Light returns to the Denver Botanic Gardens. Denver Botanic Gardens

Blossoms of Light

Friday, November 20, through January 16, 4:30 to 9 p.m. nightly (closed November 26 and December 25)

Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street

Let there be light! It’s a big weekend for holiday light shows switching on for the season, beginning with the most sublime of displays: Blossoms of Light at the Denver Botanic Gardens. Hot drinks (how about that peppermint-spiked “special” latte?) and grilled cheese sandwiches will be served this year outdoors at the Hive Garden Bistro, but those paper holospex and souvenir mugs won’t be available, in keeping with COVID protocols, which will also dictate mask-wearing, social distancing and one-way pathways through the light show. Reserve timed-entry tickets, $16 to $21 (free for children two and under) in advance here.

Christmas in Color

Friday, November 20, through January 3, 5:30 to 10 p.m. nightly

Federal Heights: Water World, 8801 Pecos Street

Morrison: Bandimere Speedway, 3051 South Rooney Road

Load up the kids in the car and head to one of two Front Range locations of Christmas in Color, a drive-through attraction packed with visuals, including lights synchronized to music you can play on your radio, lighted tunnels, trees lit up in candy colors and animated snowmen and snowflakes. At $30 per vehicle, it’s more expensive than driving all over town to see Christmas lights, but it's also a lot easier: No GPS required. Find more information and make reservations here.

Friends of Friends Community Series: Decay/Delay

Friday, November 20, 8:15 p.m.

Adán de La Garza of the Collective Misnomer experimental film series is turning curation duties over to friends...after going virtual during the pandemic, why not? This month, de La Garza’s experiment with new points of view in the medium brings a program to your home screen from composer/performer/installation artist Raven Chacon, who has collected the work of five artists from New Mexico for Decay/Delay. The link for streaming will be posted on the day of screening; de La Garza asks for a suggested donation of $10 (or pay what you can) via Venmo. Get more info here.

Rise

Friday, November 20, through Sunday, November 22, 5 p.m.

In the Wings, an aerial dance troupe based in Lafayette, is rising to the challenge of operating during a pandemic by creating its first full-length virtual aerial dance performance. Tune in this weekend or next; tickets are $20 to $25 and available here.

Love in the Time of COVOD-19: An Apocalypse Cabaret

Saturday, November 21, 7 p.m.

Tune in to this virtual show with the Denver chapter of Opera on Tap, and enjoy interactive chats between musical numbers. Donations accepted; find out more here.

Zoo Lights

Monday, November 23, through December 3 (members only)

December 4 through December (general public), 5 to 10 p.m.

Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele Street

Zoo Lights hits its thirtieth anniversary this year, but this round will be taking many COVID precautions. Animated lighting elements and more than a million twinkling lights will be spread out over eighty acres for your viewing pleasure; for an extra fee, you can reserve a spot for feeding time at the giraffe house or an animal meet-and-greet, or go VIP for a whole Santa’s sack full of extra perks and add-ons. Timed-entry tickets are $15 to $25 in advance, and a five-ticket limit will be enforced; get details and make your reservations here.

Know of a great event in and around Denver? Send information to editorial@westword.com; we'll be updating this list over the weekend. And don't miss our holiday market lineup.