Fourteen of the Best Holiday Markets for November Shopping

Holiday shopping ain’t what it used to be. In the COVID-19 world, some folks just aren’t masked and ready to go out into the world, others are out of work and pinching pennies, and after all, there’s the internet, right? Yes, but guess what: Traditional markets are rolling with it by bringing their local, handmade goods online as a way to continue supporting their artisan micro-business partners. Others are going both ways, choosing to go live with outdoor markets where the air is fresher and backing that up virtually, and still more markets are diversifying by getting smaller in more locations. Some organizers are even making up for lost time after canceling markets earlier in the year.

With all the hoopla over politics and pandemic still in the air, it feels too early this year to think about the holidays, but don’t dally. Here are some alternative ways to check names off your list right now.

Kevin Sloan, "Spring Returns." Kevin Sloan

2020 Virtual ASLD Artists Showcase

Art Students League of Denver, 200 Grant Street

Through December 20

The Art Students League of Denver forwent its traditional Summer Art Market in 2020, but this neatly laid-out online fundraiser for the community art school gives potential buyers a second chance before the year is over. All work for the sale has been donated by students, faculty and supporting artists and supports ASLD’s year-round classes and art-making facilities. At this time, the Summer Art Market is rescheduled for June 2021; meanwhile, get a virtual taste of what’s to come.

EXPAND Gift your friends with truffles from Robin Chocolates. Robin Chocolates, Colorado Chocolate Festivals

Colorado Chocolate Festivals: Online for the Holidays

Through December 24

Colorado Chocolate Festivals also went MIA in 2020, wisely nixing an entire year’s-worth of chocoholic frenzy. If you’ve been missing all those gorgeous truffles, melt-in-your-mouth fudge and artisan chocolate bars, now you find some of Colorado Chocolate Festivals’ best vendors online. While digital chocolates can’t be sampled, they can be rushed to your home in full glory. Event promoter Dana Cain says the online store might pop back up in January for Valentine’s Day shopping.

The 5 Green Boxes Warehouse Sale is on! Through December 20. 5 Green Boxes

5 Green Boxes Warehouse Sale

Factory 5 Warehouse, 1965 West 12th Place

Through December 20

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, through December 20

Reserve friends and family pod times at 303-777-2331

There are few boutiques in Denver as long-lasting as 5 Green Boxes, a fixture for years in a pair of South Pearl Street storefronts, with a newer offshoot at Union Station. But you might not know about the Factory 5 Warehouse, where furniture is repurposed and reupholstered for the retail store and tons of generously marked-down sale items are stored. In 2020, the warehouse is open weekends right up until December 20, stuffed to the gills with adorable treasures, clothing and gift items for the home and, if you’re lucky, brand-new sample items from favorite lines.

Cherry Creek Gift Festival

Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 3000 East First Avenue

Through December 24, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on select weekend dates through December 13; December 18 through 24, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

This is a tough year to work up a merry mood for shopping, but the holiday markets, both live and virtual, are starting to line up on the calendar, right up to Christmas Eve. The Cherry Creek Gift Festival, one of the first, is a new indoor market with 75 vendors that pops up on weekends (and daily for the week before Christmas) in a sizable vacant first-floor space at the Cherry Creek Shopping Center. RSVP for the free fest in advance at Eventbrite.

EXPAND Priscilla Cohan's kitty cup makes a great gift for your cat-lady friends. Priscilla Cohan

Boulder Potters' Guild 2020 Virtual Fall Show and Sale

Through December 13

Handmade pottery by members of the Boulder Potters’ Guild is available for online shopping as we speak in a win/win for the annual show, which usually sets up in person for a long weekend every fall. This sale extends for a full month in its 24/7 on-screen form this year, with plenty of affordable ceramic gifts for everyone.

Have a virtual holiday shopping spree at the online Mile High Holiday Mart. Junior League of Denver

Junior League Virtual Mile High Holiday Mart

November 13 through December 31

There’s no way the Junior League of Denver is going to let COVID spoil its 41st annual holiday market, which was originally meant to go partly virtual with a limited in-person component. Instead, as fall pandemic numbers looked bleak, the JLD took a tight turn to expand and go completely virtual, with around-the-clock shopping available through the end of the year. That means you can still grab all your favorite handmades and foodstuffs from the safety of your home base.

Find old-fashioned holiday goodness at Aspen Grove's Paris Street Christmas Market. Rue de Noel: A Paris Street Christmas Market

Rue de Noel: A Paris Street Christmas Market

Aspen Grove, 7301 Santa Fe Drive, Littleton

Thursday, November 19, 4 to 7 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, November 20 and 21, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Thursday Night Tickets: $30 at Eventbrite

Regular Admission for Friday and Saturday: $5

The holiday version of Aspen Grove’s open-air A Paris Street Market is going with the flow and moving indoors (next door to Kirkland’s home decor store) to shut out the chilly weather for holiday shopping. The three-day event kicks off with a limited-entry preview night on Thursday with hourly giveaways and untouched gifts, clothing and home decor; general shopping days on Friday and Saturday required timed-entry tickets. Hurry, these time slots are likely to sell out.

EXPAND Fetch has work by artist Noelle Phares at the new Cherry Creek Holiday Market at Fillmore Plaza. Noelle Phares

Fetch Cherry Creek Holiday Market

Fillmore Plaza, 105 Fillmore Street

November 19 through December 23

Sundays through Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thanksgiving Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Free; RSVP for timed-entry tickets at Eventbrite

Fetch Market is taking over Fillmore Plaza in Cherry Creek North for a daily open-air festival full of goods from thirty local vendors and lots of holiday cheer. What makes this market special, besides the vendors, hot chocolate and live music and holiday cocktails? The decor! Fetch hired out-of-work set-builders from the Denver Center for Performing Arts to build cozy European chalet-style vendor booths out of shipping containers in a case of using a little ingenuity to make the season a little happier in spite of the pandemic.

Find art gifts in all sizes at Next Gallery. Next Gallery

Winter Art Market

Next Gallery, Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

November 20 through January 3

Fridays, 6 to 10 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays, noon to 5 p.m.

Closed on Christmas and New Year’s days

This is the time of year when artist co-op members band together for group art sales usually focused on small and affordable works. Next Gallery follows suit, for in-person visits, with an option to buy work remotely.

Have a magical holiday at the Christkindl Market. UGO's Ornaments, Christkindl Market

Denver Christkindl Market

Civic Center Park, 101 West 14th Avenue

Sundays through Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursdays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Thanksgiving Day, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Denver Christkindl Market is hauling its European charm — twinkling lights, giant warm pretzels, Bavarian-style biers, Glühwein and all — from the 16th Street Mall to Civic Center Park for its twentieth-anniversary run in 2020, replete with the usual live music and booths with artisan goods. Bring the family, and check the calendar for special events with old-world St. Nikolaus and Krampus, as well as a new Canine Christmas offering photo ops with the jolly guy. And there’s a pandemic-friendly Shop From Home option for folk who would rather nest in place.

46th Holiday Art Market

Foothills Art Center, 809 15th Street, Golden

November 20 through December 29

Free admission by timed-entry reservation

Also back for in-person shopping is the Foothills Art Center’s Holiday Art Market, a tradition in Golden for nearly fifty years. Foothills will roll out a whole new COVID-control protocol along with the diverse selection of art and handmade goods, including timed-entry reservations, one-way traffic, sanitizing stations and the whole megillah. The market is experimenting with shopping via Zoom for those who prefer to stay at home.

Holiday Artisan Market

The Streets at SouthGlenn, 6851 Gaylord Street, Centennial

Saturday, November 21, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Streets at SouthGlenn introduces a new one-day open-air market this year, loaded with seasonal buys, live music and handmade goodness in Centennial. And if it’s cold, there are shops and eateries all around where you can warm up for another round.

Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

Boulder Holiday Market

Boulder Central Park, 1739 Broadway, Boulder

Saturday, November 21, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, November 22, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Boulder families can slap on their masks and gather together — at a distance — for cheery holiday shopping in Central Park, next to the farmers’ market. Browse handmade gifts and specialty foods, and enjoy chatting with the makers.

Play tribute with an RBG figure by artist Steve Jones. Steve Jones, CherryArts

CherryArts Holiday Artist Market and Auction

November 23 through December 1

CherryArts gives juried artists from this year’s canceled Cherry Creek Arts Festival a boost to make up for lost sales, while offering the rest of us a wonderful opportunity to see what we missed, with this virtual showcase and sale that comes without the hot sun beating down or the sudden gully-washer rainstorms encountered at the outdoor summer event. The online sale features nearly 230 varied works from seventy artists, who receive 90 percent of the proceeds from sales.

Do you have an event you want to be included in this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.