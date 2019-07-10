Art Attack: Eleven Things for Gallery Lovers to Do in Denver

Spark Gallery is a good starting point for lovers of local art this weekend: Denver’s longest-lived co-op gallery will kick off the first of two fortieth-anniversary exhibitions scheduled this summer, setting in motion a who’s-who look back at the venue’s revolving door of important Colorado artists. And Black Cube kicks off its summer project Monumental in the Denver Theatre district (find details about both in Westword’s 21 Best Things to Do in Denver). But plan to wander far and wide, for paeans to eyeballs and butcher shops, avant-garde artist books, a Colorado photography blockbuster and more as you take to the streets in search of good art.

Myah Mazcara's eyes have it at Sally Centigrade. Myah Mazcara

Myah Mazcara, For Your Protection

Sally Centigrade Art Gallery, 445 South Saulsbury Street, Unit E, Lakewood

July 11 through 27

Opening Reception: Thursday, July 11, 5 to 9:30 p.m.

The eyes have it at Sally Centigrade, where Myah Mazcara will inundate a pink room with ever-vigilant eyeball sculptures that perhaps reveal the true meaning of “Big Brother is watching you.” There will be souvenirs, thanks to vending machines that spit out eyeballs and other arty trinkets for coin, along with new paintings by Mazcara, glittery skulls and other oddities.

Angel Espino, “Unraveled,” acrylic on canvas. Courtesy of Espino Arte

Angel Espino, Unraveled

Unicom Capital, 1144 15th Street, 40th Floor

Thursday, July 11, 5 to 7 p.m.

Abstract painter Angel Espino has a giving soul to go with his artistic ability, as evidenced by his affiliation with Access Gallery as a mentor and teacher to the gallery’s membership of young adults living with disabilities. Half the proceeds from the sale of Espino’s Pollock-esque canvases (which you can see up close while enjoying the views from the fortieth-floor corporate offices of Unicom Capital) will benefit Access, so don’t be shy, art collectors.

EXPAND Prime cuts from Kalindi DeFrancis's Meat Amigo installation at the Storeroom. Kalindi DeFrancis

Kalindi DeFrancis, Meat Amigo

The Storeroom, 1700 Vine Street

July 11 through August 31

Opening Reception: Thursday, July 11, 7 to 9 p.m.

The Storeroom, a storefront-window gallery attached to the Vine Street Pub & Brewery on 17th Avenue, continues its run of installations for window shoppers and lookie-loos with Meat Amigo, a surrealist butcher shop full of carved-sculpture cuts of meat created by Kalindi DeFrancis, who happens to have been raised a vegetarian. Meat and greet the artist at the opening party, or drop by any time through the end of August for a gander and a bloody good time.

An experimental film still from the work of Jean-Jacques Martinod. Jean-Jacques Martinod

Evidence Press and Films of Jean-Jacques Martinod

Counterpath, 7935 East 14th Avenue

Thursday, July 11, 8:30 p.m.

Bretta C. Walker and Jean-Jacques Martinod, the micro-publishers behind Evidence Press, a purveyor of artist-grade handmade chapbooks, are in residence at Counterpath, bringing a roadshow of new editions, including poet Rikki Ducornet’s "White Quetzal: From Orlando to Nice" and Walker’s own yet-to-be-released My Dirty Cunt & Me, the first in a planned photographic series. Martinod pitches in with a screening of a recent experimental film.

Go home with Carissa Samaniego and Matthew Smith at Union Hall. Matthew Smith, courtesy of Union Hall

Carissa Samaniego and Matthew Smith, The Spirit in the Flame!

Union Hall Denver, 1750 Wewatta Street, Suite 144

Opening Reception: Friday, July 12, 5 to 8 p.m.

Artist Talk: Saturday, July 13, 1 to 2 p.m.

The new Union Hall, an event space and gallery within the Coloradan development near Union Station, dives in with its second show (and the first by Colorado artists), a collaborative exhibition by Carissa Samaniego and Matthew Smith, who revisit personal familiar places through symbolic objects, historical references and cultural markers. The duo will explain all in an artist talk on July 13.

EXPAND Alice Stone Collins, "Air BNB." Alice Stone Collins

Breaking Ground

Firehouse Art Center, 667 Fourth Avenue, Longmont

Opening Reception: Friday, July 12, 6 to 9 p.m.

Three artists — Alice Stone Collins, Saxon Martinez and Pam Rogers — muse on the concept of home through paintings, installation, and sculptures and drawings using materials from the botanical world, in an exhibition curated by Brandy Coons about literal structures that help shape our lives.

Tracy Stuckey, "Wounded Cowboy" (after "Dead Toreador," 1864, by Édouard Manet), 2019, oil on canvas. Tracy Stuckey, courtesy of Visions West Contemporary

Mountain Standard Time

Visions West Contemporary, 2605 Walnut Street

July 12 through August 31

Opening Reception: Friday, July 12, 6 p.m.

As part of Visions West’s multi-gallery, chain-wide summer show Mountain Standard Time, the Denver outpost presents work addressing the West from every angle by Beau Carey, Jennifer Nehrbass, Tracy Stuckey and others. What does the West mean to you? The artists delve into the region’s many facets.

Paul Jett, from his "Lotus" series. Paul Jett

2019 Members' Show

Colorado Photographic Arts Center, 1070 Bannock Street

July 5 through August 10

Opening Reception: Saturday, July 13, 5 to 8 p.m.

The Colorado Photographic Arts Center makes a splash with the 56th edition of its annual members' show, this one juried by editor Kat Kiernan of the biannual photography magazine Don’t Take Pictures. The show casts a wide lens on styles, imagery and techniques while showing how CPAC has become a force to be reckoned with on the national photography scene. Kiernan's selections for best in show and two honorable mentions will be announced at the reception; the winning entry becomes part of CPAC’s permanent collection. CPAC director Samantha Johnston will also weigh in with a Director’s Choice award.

The Westwood Art Hub display case debuts on Morrison Road. Westwood Creative District

Westwood Public Art Dedication and Community Art Event

Westwood Art Hub, La Casita Community House, 3790 West Morrison Road

Saturday, July 13, 2 to 4:30 p.m.

The Westwood Creative district continues to grow in small and lovely ways with the dedication of the Westwood Art Hub, a handcrafted outdoor art display case designed and built by Michael Penny, decorated by Javier Flores and featuring an installation created by artists Stuart Sachs and Emily vonSwearingen with Westwood community youth participants. Children’s arts activities and a small celebration will follow the 2 p.m. dedication at La Casita.

EXPAND Mia Bergeron, "Consumed," oil on panel. Mia Bergeron, Gallery 1261

Small Works Group Exhibition

Gallery 1261, 1412 Wazee Street

July 13 through August 3

Opening Reception: Saturday, July 13, 6 to 9 p.m.

Gallery 1261 goes small with a big group show by gallery artists and special guests to celebrate the gallery’s fifteenth anniversary. See what’s new on an affordable level from 1261’s figurative and representational stable and enjoy the pretty pictures. There are many!

EXPAND Hiroshi Sato, "Ocean Cuda 1.5," oil on canvas. Hiroshi Sato, Abend Gallery

The Land: Large Landscapes

Abend Gallery, 1412 Wazee Street

Through August 3

Opening Reception: Saturday, July 13, 6 to 8 p.m.

In counterpoint, 1261’s building mate, Abend Gallery, goes big with landscape canvases from artists painting on a large scale, in a show that spills over with natural beauty from varying biomes and points of view.

Interested in having your event appear in this calendar? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. For more events this weekend, find details in this week’s 21 Best Things to Do in Denver.