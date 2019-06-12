Art Attack: Ten of the Best Things for Gallery Lovers to Do in Denver

Celebrate Pride, explore the Governor’s Mansion, go abstract and look through the eyes of women artists working on all levels as you make your way through our list of this weekend’s art hot spots.

EXPAND The Storeroom storefront gallery remembers Stonewall. Courtesy of the Storeroom

The Stonewall Inn

The Storeroom, 1700 Vine Street

June 12 to 30

Pride Kick-Off Party: Wednesday, June 12, 8:30 to 10 p.m.

The Storeroom, a picture-window storefront gallery attached to the Vine Street Pub & Brewery, defers to Pride month with The Stonewall Inn, an installation in commemoration of the fiftieth anniversary of the Stonewall riots, an event widely considered to be the birth of the gay-rights movement. Stop by and view a loving re-creation of the famous gay bar; after ten, Vine Street will host a free rowdy set by the Haus Alnite Drag Review indoors to help revelers get stoked for PrideFest this weekend.

EXPAND Shawn Huckins, "in situ." Shawn Huckins, K Contemporary

In Response

Colorado Governor's Mansion, 400 East Eighth Avenue

Thursday, June 13, 6 to 8 p.m. (VIP preview, 5 to 6 p.m.)

General admission $35/VIP $150

K Contemporary’s Doug Kacena joined forces with the Governor’s Residence Preservation Fund, setting four gallery artists – Shawn Huckins, Suchitra Mattai, Jonathan Saiz and Sarah Winkler – loose in the Colorado Governor’s Mansion to respond with art to the landmark’s historic spaces. Hang with the artists and hosts Governor Jared Polis and First Gentleman Marlon Reis at this benefit for the 2019 Governor’s Residence Preservation Fund Elementary Education Program, and see the results.

BLUE/GREEN: Art and Environment

Spark Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive

June 13 to 30

Opening Reception: Friday, June 14, 6 to 9 p.m.

Last Look: Sunday, June 30, noon to 5 p.m.

Spark took a few weeks out of its schedule of member shows to host this open juried exhibition of work addressing the environment. Juror Cecily Cullen, who generally works curatorial magic at the Center for Visual Art, chose work by 32 artists, all vying to win cash prizes.

EXPAND Women at the Gathering Place shelter created artworks for Shifting Outlines at Leon Gallery. Courtesy of Art ReStart

Shifting Outlines

Leon Gallery, 1112 East 17th Avenue

June 13 to 22

Opening Reception: Thursday, June 13, 5 to 9 p.m.

Leon opens its doors to a short show about the redemption of art-making, created through a collaboration of the Gathering Place, a shelter for women, children and transgender individuals experiencing poverty, and artist-mentors from the Art Students League of Denver. Shifting Outlines showcases the work of Art ReStart, a program that gives clients of the Gathering Place a leg up by selling their art.

Margaret Pettee Olsen, "Red Turn With Value Scales." Margaret Pettee Olsen, William Havu Gallery

Women in Abstraction

William Havu Gallery, 1040 Cherokee Street

June 14 to July 27

Opening Reception: Friday, June 14, 6 to 9 p.m.

Havu Gallery is turning the place over to women abstractionists for a good chunk of the summer, and, oh, what a show it will be! An all-star lineup of Monroe Hodder, Amy Metier, Lola Montejo, Margaret Pettee Olsen, Laura Wait and Sheryl Zacharia will explore the limits of pure expression and compositional know-how in a display heavy on color and thinking between the lines.

Detail of an installation by Liz Quan of Vibrant Femmes. Liz Quan

Artist Talk: Vibrant Femmes

Seidel City, 3205 Longhorn Road, Boulder

Thursday, June 13, 6 to 8 p.m.

In conjunction with the exhibition Materiality, on view at Seidel City through this weekend, Tracey Bergrud, Kelly Duffield, Eva Maier, Julie Maren and Liz Quan of Vibrant Femmes, a collective of women and non-binary artists, will sit with independent curator and Vibrant Femmes creator Kecia Benvenuto for a conversation about the show, which comprises work made from organic and found materials.

Phil Bender and Scottie Burgess hang art at Pirate gallery in June. Courtesy of Pirate: Contemporary Art

Phil Bender and Scottie Burgess

Pirate: Contemporary Art, 7130 West 16th Avenue, Lakewood

June 14 to 30

Opening Reception: Friday June 14, 6 to 10 p.m.

Pirate poobah Phil Bender gets his turn at the gallery for another display of classic Bender grids alongside Scottie Burgess’s materials-heavy constructions. Additional works by guest artist Julia Boone-Davenport fill in the dots.

Las Adelitas Living the Arts! presents work by Latina artists. Shantel Lucero, courtesy of Las Adelitas

Las Adelitas Living the Arts!, Expressions of the Soul

BuCu West Development Association, 4200 Morrison Road

Opening Reception: Friday, June 14, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

BuCu West in the Westwood Creative District welcomes the women artists of Las Adelitas Living the Arts!, a nonprofit promoting healing through art to Latinas who have experienced acts of violence and trauma. Meet painters Shantel Lucero, Natalie Pacheco and Leticia Tanguma, photographer Phyllis Torres and poet Sandina Martinez at this event.

Made in Mexico City

Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee Street

Alebrijes Workshop, 1 to 3 p.m., $25

Garment Workshop with 1/8 Takamura, 3 to 6 p.m., $60

Launch Party, 7 p.m. to midnight, free

Zeppelin Station turns to Mexico City for its next Made in a City showcase, starting off with a couple of hands-on workshops at Big Trouble, exploring folk-art traditions and high fashion from south of the border. To start, Mexico City-based folk artist Óscar Becerra-Mora will oversee a bilingual class, where participants can paint their fantastical and whimsical wooden beasts, otherwise known as alebrijes. Later in the afternoon, fashion designer Guillermo Vargas leads students in a design workshop to create an asymmetrical garment. Both workshops come with some Mexico City flavors, including bites direct from CDMX seafood restaurant Campobaja and cocktails from the trendy bar Limantour. And stick around: A Made in Mexico City launch party starts at 7 p.m.

EXPAND Andrew Huffman, "Modulated 30," 2019, acrylic paint on canvas. Andrew Huffman

Color Theory

Galleries of Contemporary Art, Ent Center, 5225 North Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs

June 8 through July 27

Artists’ Reception and Gallery Talk: Saturday, June 15, 2 to 5 p.m. (talk at 3 p.m.)

Free, pre-register online

Get an eyeful of color in Colorado Springs when the trio exhibition Color Theory opens at GoCA exploring the mathematical side of blending color, beginning with some contributions from essential pattern painter Clark Richert, who seems to have work up everywhere on the Front Range this summer. Camila Friedman-Gerlicz, a mathematician and ceramics artist who turned to mixed-media installation works, contributes shimmering panels of plastic bags and paint. But the highlight of this show will no doubt be Andrew Huffman’s monumental installation in the Ent Center lobby.

