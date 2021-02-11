Art Attack: Twelve New Art Shows and Events in Denver

Christine Nguyen, “Desert Double Mountain Star,” 2020, cut and folded watercolor paper, tape, and book-binding tape, and glue; spray paint on watercolor paper with salt crystals using rocks, dirt, branches, sagebrush and grasses.

It’s a busy weekend for Front Range galleries, fueled by social justice dialogues, pandemic fallout, Valentine’s Day, the Lunar New Year and other themes — or plain old good art, which is why these spaces exist in the first place.

Trudy Chiddix, “Hope Hands.” Trudy Chiddix, Plinth Gallery

Trudy Chiddix: Flaming Fingers

Plinth Gallery, 3520 Brighton Boulevard

Through March 27

Plinth Gallery hosts a beautiful show of new work by ceramic artist Trudy Chiddix, who embellishes her folk-art-inspired hand series with metal flames and words of encouragement to pandemic first responders and hospital workers. Alongside the hands, Chiddix adds elaborately decorated vases in kimono forms with added fused-glass elements, as well as whirl-winding figures, standing disks and lamp-like works lit from within.

Jill Mustoffa, “Blue Year of the Ox,” hand cut and sewn vinyl fabric on wood panel. Jill Mustoffa

Parad'ox: Chinese New Year Invitational

Valkarie Gallery, 445 South Saulsbury Street, Belmar, Lakewood

Through March 7

Opening Reception: February 12, 5 to 9:30 p.m.; RSVP in advance at Eventbrite for timed-entry slot

Valkarie’s annual Chinese New Year exhibition is back, this year celebrating the Ox — a sign of the Chinese zodiac known for reliability, persistence and honesty — with renditions in a wide variety of styles and mediums, from paint and mixed media to scratchboard and hand-stitched leather. Each artwork is eight inches square, and available to view and buy both in person and through an online store at Valkarie’s website.

EXPAND Autumn T. Thomas, “Necessary Beings” (detail), 2020, padauk wood, resin. Courtesy of the artist.

From This Day Forward

Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, 1750 13th Street, Boulder

February 11 through May 31

Opening Reception: Thursday, February 11, 4 to 8 p.m.

Denver artist Tya Alisa Anthony, who herself works in a mixed-media mashup of photography, collage and sculpture, was tapped by BMoCA to curate From This Day Forward, an exhibition of artists working at the intersection of the Black Lives Matter discussion and the collective effects of living through a pandemic. The show, a varied body of work designed to get viewers thinking and talking, also brings forward underappreciated Colorado artists (and artists with ties to Colorado). It’s an exhibition for the times that you won’t want to miss.

Gabrielle Shannon and Jean Smith share D'art Gallery for From the Earth. Courtesy of the artists

Gabrielle Shannon and Jean Smith, From the Earth

Virginia Wood and Darlene Kuhne, Shared Spaces, in Gallery East

D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive

February 11 through March 7

Valentine Celebration: Friday, February 12, noon to 7 p.m., and Saturday, February 13, noon to 5 p.m.

D’art member artists Gabrielle Shannon and Jean Smith share the Main Gallery with a complementary exhibition of abstract paintings inspired by nature, and wall arrangements and columns of clay shapes reminiscent of stone cairns. Shared Spaces, in the East Gallery, doubles as a benefit for the Virginia Wood Fund for Artists in Need and Darlene Kuhne Charity.

A detail from Amy Hoagland and Jenny Cole's Scope of the Natural. Courtesy of the artists

Amy Hoagland and Jenny Cole, Scope of the Natural, Main Gallery

Shelby McAuliffe and Molly Ott, Indoor Emergencies, South Gallery

Firehouse Art Center, 667 4th Avenue, Longmont

Second Friday Exhibit Opening: Friday, February 12, 6 to 9 p.m.; RSVP online in advance for timed-entry slot at Eventbrite

Longmont’s Firehouse lets you attend this month’s Second Friday reception just the way you like it: in person, by timed entry, or virtually, with a live-streaming gallery tour and artist visit you can enjoy from home — a useful opportunity, considering this weekend’s cold weather, not to mention COVID. Either way, you’ll want to see the site-specific art installation devised during the NEST winter residency by CU Boulder grad students Amy Hoagland and Jenny Cole, who melded art and science in an artificial natural environment. In the South Gallery, CU MFA candidates Shelby McAuliffe and Molly Ott address new routines developed under quarantine in the last year with a three-part video presentation.

Justin Beard Member Show

Hart Krypilo, Strong Female Lead

Pirate Contemporary Art, 7130 West 16th Avenue, Lakewood

February 12 through February 28

DIY forager and outdoor guy Justin Beard, who’s mum on what he’s creating for his member slot at Pirate, and Hart Krypilo, who’s not, open shows on Friday that last through the end of the month. In Strong Female Lead, goth-connected Krypilo will present cut-tin sculptures paying homage to the female protagonists of sci-fi and horror stories. All in all, you can’t go wrong.

It's lights out at Edge Gallery for Lighting Our Way: A Collaboration in Illumination. Gayla Lemke, Wynne Reynolds, Stephen Shugart and Faith Williams

Gayla Lemke, Wynne Reynolds, Stephen Shugart and Faith Williams, Lighting Our Way: A Collaboration in Illumination

Edge Gallery, Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

February 12 through February 28

Four Edge members — Gayla Lemke, Wynne Reynolds, Stephen Shugart and Faith Williams — put their heads and chosen art mediums together for a four-way sculptural installation dealing with the convergence of light and art, for a show one might enjoy viewing in the dark.

Michelle Lamb, “Mrs. Fish's Bait Shop,” mixed-media assemblage. Michelle Lamb

Love…or Something Like It

Core New Art Space, Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

February 12 through February 28

Artist reception: Friday, February 12, 6 to 9 p.m.

Core mounts one of two Valentine-inspired shows opening this weekend at the Art Hub in Lakewood, with a hearty display juried by Denver art maven and event promoter Dana Cain, who says she was “literally crying a little” about having to narrow 216 entries down to the sixty pieces you’ll see in the gallery. The things we do in the name of love.

Dark Heart 2021

Kanon Collective, Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

February 12 through February 27

Opening reception: Friday, February 12, 6 to 9 p.m.

Also at the Art Hub, Kanon’s Valentine’s Day entry covers the darker — and funnier — side of love with a varied show juried by Denver power couple and horror-flick fans Merhia Weise and Andrew Novick.

EXPAND Jono Wright, "Leaves." Jono Wright, Bleue Tile Gallery

Show Number One

Bleue Tile Gallery, 3940 South Broadway, Englewood

Through February 26

Red Mask Soirée/Opening: Friday, February 12, 5 to 9 p.m.

To visit the gallery, RSVP online in advance for a timed-entry slot

Bleue Tile Gallery in Englewood, the studio space of artists Helene Strebel and Courtney Cotton, announces its debut with Show Number One, presenting an eclectic group show including work by some local luminaries and national artists. This weekend’s opening won’t just be reception; Bleue Tile is instead throwing a Red Mask Soirée, and we suppose that means your COVID face gear ought to be red.

Raafi Rivero, “Custom Jersey for Sean Bell,” 2021, armature, yarn. Raafi Rivero

Unarmed Artist Panel

Saturday, February 13, 2 to 3:30 p.m., via Zoom

Register online in advance for Zoom link

In conjunction with Raafi Rivero’s Unarmed, currently turning heads and starting conversations at Leon with its social justice themes and sports jerseys memorializing Black victims of police violence, a panel moderated by Donna Bryson with artists Rivero, Tya Alisa Anthony, Narkita Gold and Edgar L. Page will shed more light on the discussion that starts in the gallery. It’s free, but you’ll need to register in advance. Before or after, see the exhibition for yourself through February 27.

Brian Rattiner, “Snow Day,” 2021, high-flow acrylic, fluid acrylic and salt on muslin. Brian Rattiner, David B. Smith Gallery

Brian Rattiner, Hummingbird

Christine Nguyen, Lightness Within the Cosmic Universe

David B. Smith Gallery, 1543A Wazee Street

February 13 through March 12

Brian Rattiner brings liquid-looking abstracts in rainbow colors to David B. Smith’s main gallery from his Brooklyn studio, while Christine Nguyen helps celebrate Month of Photography 2021 with mixed-media cyanotypes and photo-based paintings in the project room.

