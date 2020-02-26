Art Attack: Ten Best Things for Denver Gallery Lovers to Do This Weekend

Denver’s Mo’Print 2020 printmaking showcase — which has been revving up since January to a climax in March — surges forward as February comes to a close, with openings in galleries, print studios and on vacant walls. And Denver’s scene has more to offer — from Rauschenberg at the Museum of Outdoor Arts to Side Stories on the walls of RiNo — because that’s the way we roll in Colorado.

EXPAND Josh Davy and Keith Oelschlager share a show at Valkarie Gallery. Keith Oelschlager and Josh Davy

Josh Davy and Keith Oelschlager, Slowly Fades Away

Valkarie Gallery, 445 South Saulsbury Street, Lakewood

February 26 through March 22

Opening Reception: Saturday, February 29, 5 to 8:30 p.m.

Josh Davy and Keith Oelschlager offer opposing views of the urban landscape for Slowly Fades Away. While Davy captures industrial buildings in decline in muted black and white, Oelschlager paints city street scenes and rural reveries, rendered under an aura of nostalgia.

Rough Gems: There Is Really No Difference Between Art and Prayer

Union Hall Gallery, Suite 144 inside the Coloradan, 1750 Wewatta Street

February 26 through March 12

Opening Reception: Wednesday, February 26, 6 to 9 p.m.

There is really no difference between art and prayer, the current and final leg of Union Hall Gallery’s curatorial pop-up art series Rough Gems, showcases works by queer-identifying artists — with a twist: All the art references the reverentially spiritual qualities of religious art without necessarily being religious in intent. Artists Jess Kohl, Adam Milner, Jacob Aaron Schroeder and Joe Sinness supply the epiphanic imagery, while emerging curator Robert Martin, whose concept was one of three selected from an open call, invites viewers to look upward at art intentionally placed high up on the walls in strategic ways. Experience it as an art exhibition at the reception, or as part of an immersive experience at a Heavenly Bodies Queer Brunch Social within the gallery on Saturday, March 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Get info and tickets, $30, online.

Taiko Chandler, "Daybreak 1." Taiko Chandler, Space Gallery

Hard Pressed | Month of Print

Space Gallery, 400 Santa Fe Drive

February 27 through March 28

Opening Reception: Thursday, February 27, 6 to 9 p.m.

Space Gallery whips up a distinguished Mo’Print 2020 group show, showcasing gallery artists who excel in the printmaking arena, covering a wide range of print media, including monoprints, collographs, copperplate, mixed-media imagery and more. It’s a plummy mix from a bunch of pros. Art candy at its best.

Jane Lackey and Thomas Lehn, Vintage child’s writing desk (Seat of Learning detail), found object, dimensions variable, 2018. Jane Lackey and Thomas Lehn

Jane Lackey and Thomas Lehn, Seat of Learning

Galleries of Contemporary Art UCCS, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 North Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs

February 27 through July 18

Opening Reception: Thursday, February 27, 5 to 8 p.m.

Artist Talk: Thursday, February 27, 6 to 7 p.m., Chapman Foundations Recital Hall

Register in advance for both at uccspresents.org

Seat of Learning all began with a vintage chair—the kind that once served as a student desk in the classroom over an unknown number of years. Artists Jane Lackey and Thomas Lehn, who saw it as a relic from the twentieth century and an unbeatable story trove, gathered similar object and tales, and then worked with students at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs to create an installation from their findings.

EXPAND Suzanne Frazier muses on zazen meditation at D'art Gallery. Suzanne Frazier

Lisa Calzavara, Shadow’s Breath

Suzanne Frazier, Boketto

D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive

February 27 through March 22

Opening Reception: Friday, February 28, 5 to 9 p.m.

D’art members Lisa Calzavara and Suzanne Frazier wax contemplative with a well-matched show of dreamy landscape works: Calzavera offers a body of media-rich paintings and bonded clay and resin wall sculptures, and Frazier muses on the Japanese word, “Boketto,” meaning “gazing vacantly into the distance without thinking,” in conjunction with her practice of sitting zazen.

EXPAND Matthew Defeo experiments with wet plate collodion photography at Pattern Denver. Matthew Defeo

Matthew Defeo, Stillwater

Pattern Denver, 855 Wyandot Street

February 27 through March 13

Opening Reception: Thursday, February 27, 6 to 9 p.m.

Pattern Denver kicks off a recurring series of pop-up exhibitions with an eye on works-in-progress with photographer Matthew Defeo, who will present the experimental results of a week-long residency at the photography workshop and gallery. In Defeo’s case, the experimental works involve stunning wet plate collodion portraits of hardcore and metal musicians.

EXPAND Connor Holiski, “Chernobyl Nuclear Plant.” Anya Otterson, “Pushing Water.” Miles Alldrit, “St. Peter's Reflection.” University of Denver Study Abroad Program

Second Annual Study Abroad Art Exhibit

Vicki Myhren Gallery, 2121 East Asbury Avenue

February 25 through March 5

Opening Reception: Thursday, February 27, noon to 1 p.m.

Students in the University of Denver’s Study Abroad program submitted photos taken during their world travels for a chance at recognition for their experiential snapshots and the opportunity to show their work in a gallery pop-up. The prize? In addition to wall space, the winning entrants will also receive a professional print of their work. Drop in and be swept away.

EXPAND Enrique Chagoya, “Expresses Niothing But the Self,” 2015, color lithograph. Enrique Chagoya, Shark's Ink

Prints From Shark's Ink

Michael Warren Contemporary, 760 Santa Fe Drive

February 25 through March 28

Opening Reception: Friday, February 28, 5 to 8 p.m.

Another Mo’Print entry for 2020, Prints From Shark’s Ink is an homage to veteran studio printmaker Bud Shark, whose work with more than 160 artists from around the world has been conducted in Lyons, Colorado for decades. See what the craft of printmaking is all about and enjoy works by an impressive roster of said artists.

Danqi Cai, “Two Is Better Than One” (Grey), lithograph and screenprint. Danqi Cai

Foreign Born

Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder

February 28 through April 5, 2020

Opening Reception: Friday, February 28, 5 to 7 p.m.

The Dairy weighs in for the Month of Printmaking with a showcase of work by a global group of female immigrants now working in the states. In addition to a plethora of lithographs, monoprints and etchings by Taiko Chandler, Danqi Cai, Eriko Tsogo, Erin Hyunhee Kang, Roberta Restaino, Dianna Frid, Hung Lu, and Ana Maria Hernando, the exhibition also includes a sideshow of drawings and paintings for a fuller perspective.

EXPAND Red Delicious Press

Prints from Big Ink Greater Denver

Red Delicious Press, 9901 East 16th Avenue, Aurora

February 28 through March 29

Opening Reception: Friday, February 28, 6 to 8 p.m.

Red Delicious Press, known for its massive red-enamel printing press dubbed “Red Delicious,” hosts a show of really big woodcut prints by a congress of Colorado printmakers who required the press’s oversized dimensions to follow through with their ideas. Red Delicious will also mount a relief-print show at the People’s Building, 9995 East Colfax Avenue in Aurora, beginning March 6, in addition to hosting a Print N Pint fundraiser on March 7 at Cheluna Brewing Company, Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora.

