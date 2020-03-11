Art Attack: Eight Things for Denver Gallery Lovers to Do This Weekend

Update, March 11, 2020: If you plan to attend one of these events, please check if it is still happening. Many events are cancelling or rescheduling because of coronavirus.

Catch your art-lovin’ breath this weekend or dig into these eight new shows and events. And don’t forget that Mo’Print 2020 (here's our handy guide) is still going strong, with exhibitions and workshops throughout the metro area. There’s never a dearth of arty things to do in this town, so make this weekend count.

EXPAND Courtesy of Devon Dikeou

Devon Dikeou and Cortney Lane Stell in Conversation

Dikeou Collection, 1615 California Street, #515

Update, March 11, 2020: This event has been postponed.

To digest thirty years of work you need an artist's backstory, and that’s what you’ll get when artist/gallerist/collector Devon Dikeou sits down with curator Cortney Lane Stell to discuss how her comprehensive exhibition Mid-Career Smear conceptually dissects her own life story.

EXPAND Christine Sloman, "Along the Riverbank," artist book. Christine Sloman,

Press and Fold

Firehouse Art Center, 667 Fourth Avenue, Longmont

Through April 5

Second Friday reception: Friday, March 13, 6 to 9 p.m.

Firehouse’s Mo’Print 2020 offering Press and Fold exhibits artist books created with printmaking techniques by Alicia McKim, Frank Hamrick, Susan Lowdermilk, Christine Sloman and Muyuan He. Also on view at the venue: Book Arts League posters in the South Gallery and work by Firehouse member artist Charles Hickman in Studio C. The Second Friday reception coincides with downtown Longmont’s monthly celebration of art, music, galleries and local businesses, so prepare to keep on hopping down the street.

Brian Cavanaugh, Show of Hands

Tim McKay, Color as Line

Guest Artist: Cricket Rodriguez

Pirate: Contemporary Art, 7130 West 16th Avenue, Lakewood

March 13 though 19

Opening reception: Friday, March 13, 6 to 10 p.m.

Brian Cavanaugh’s installation Show of Hands pairs video projection and wire sculpture, while Tim McKay splashes color through the gallery in geometric forms. Guest artist Cricket Rodriguez is already learning to cast bronze from her sculptor dad. Though she can’t be more than six years old, she’ll be showing her skillful drawings, attesting to Pirate’s continuing support of young and unknown artists.

Ceramics by DAVA alumnus Beatrice Drew. Beatrice Drew.

Throwback!

Downtown Aurora Visual Arts, 1405 Florence Street, Aurora

March 13 through 27

Opening Reception: Friday, March 13, 4 to 7 p.m.

Since 1993, DAVA has been shaping kids into artists through its creative youth artist/mentor programs. Throwback! pays homage to the ones who stuck with it, showing recent work by program graduates still making art in the real world. In addition to the art exhibition, Leyna Hernandez and David Quintana will perform during the reception.

EXPAND A detail of handwritten letters on view at Black Crow Gallery. Black Crow Gallery

Dearest

Black Crow Gallery, 144 West 12th Avenue

Friday, March 13, 6 to 10 p.m.

Little Black Crow Gallery gets personal for one night with Dearest, a touching collection of fifty random handwritten letters from around the globe, accompanied by gallery owner Alexis McLean’s artwork. Coming up at the end of March: The Pink Parachute Project, with photographs by Teodora Pogonat.

Sean Yarbrough, “Heliocentric,” acrylic on canvas. Sean Yarbrough

Exploring Sunlight

R Gallery, 2027 Broadway, Boulder

March 3 through 29

Opening Reception: Friday, March 13, 6 to 8 p.m.

Things are looking up this month at Boulder’s R Gallery, where the all-Colorado group show Exploring Sunlight does just that, in a variety of mediums including photography, painting and sculpture. It’s a great way to reflect on the near proximity of spring and summer.

EXPAND Artist Dwayne Glapion pays tribute to the heroes of Five Points. Dwayne Glapion

Dwayne Glapion, Faces in the Crowd

RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe Street

March 14 through April 5

Opening Reception: Saturday, March 14, 6 to 9 p.m.

Denver painter Dwayne Glapion pays back his community with a hundred-painting series of portraits of people who are inspiring others and exacting change throughout the city and, more specifically, in Five Points. It’s a key piece in RedLine’s continuing 2020 event platform of “Afrofuturism & Beyond” and a beautiful tribute to people making a difference in Denver.

Julio Alejandro, Black Book Gallery

Julio Alejandro, Sometimes I Feel Like I’m Losing My Mind and That’s OK

Black Book Gallery, 3878 South Jason Street, Englewood

March 14 through April 4

Opening Reception: Saturday, March 14, 7 to 10 p.m.

Denver artist Julio Alejandro pops up at Black Book Gallery with another batch of paintings in his particular mark-making style of scribbled works that lie somewhere between graffiti and fine art, dotted with slogans, cartoon figures, commercial logos and a good bit of grassroots satire. As usual, the gallery is open to the public only during the reception, or by appointment throughout the rest of the show’s run; call or text 303-941-2458.

