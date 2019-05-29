Ten Things for Art Lovers to Do and See This Weekend in Denver

Summer is unofficially here, even in the art world, where you can hang out and drink beer with yarn-bombers, take a Front Range road trip, browse a garage sale, rabble rouse with a hopeful politician or take a tour to support Lakewood’s artist and gallery communities, heal yourself with singing bowls and yoga or just continue to see great art, as you do all year ’round. Here’s what's happening.

Bryan T Leister, "Copper Queen," print on aluminum. Bryan T Leister, Walker Fine Art

Composed Hypothesis

Walker Fine Art, 300 West 11th Avenue

May 31 through July 13

Opening Reception: Friday, May 31, 5 to 9 p.m.

Art meets science in startling ways in this latest group exhibit at Walker Fine Arts, where digital art and natural forms collide in interactive video and prints, plastic ephemera floats through photographs, wood sculpture follows the path of growing pyrite crystals and more.

Andrea Gordon, from Balls to the Wall. Andrea Gordon

Andrea Gordon, Balls to the Wall...and Octopus

Susan Hazaleus, electronic and digital works

Tracey Russell, paintings

Scott Hawn, sculpture, in the Annex

Core New Art Space, 900 Santa Fe Drive

May 30 through June 16

Opening Reception: Friday, May 31, 5 to 9 p.m.

In the main gallery at Core, Andrea Gordon rolls out sculptural spheres in ceramic and papier-mâché, Susan Hazaleus reinterprets experience in electronic and digital artworks and Tracey Russell presents new abstract paintings, while Scott Hawn shows ceramic sculpture in the Annex.

Heal: An Invitation to HEAL, final event

Eldorado Springs Art Center, 8 Chesebro Way, Eldorado Springs

Friday, May 31, 5 to 10 p.m.

The Month of Photography group show Heal: An Invitation to HEAL, curated by photographer Dona Laurita, comes to an end with a meditative event in a scenic setting at the Eldorado Springs Art Center, one of the three venues that supported the exhibition. The evening begins with a Tibetan singing bowl performance, followed by a restorative yoga class led by Julia Horn and finishes up with live music under the stars, weather permitting. Down a $5 bowl from the food bar in between.

In Conversation With Albus Brooks

JuiceBox Art Space, 3006A Larimer Street

5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 31

JuiceBox, just as much a community space for artists as it is a gallery, will welcome District 9 City Councilman Albus Brooks for some hard talk about reforms his artist constituency would like to see manifested in the neighborhood he oversees, should he be re-elected on June 4. Given that his district, which includes RiNo, is in flux, the conversation might be heated.

Miriam Dubinsky goes pop-arty with paintings and a hand-printed book at Dateline. Miriam Dubinsky

Gaia Orr, My Cup Runneth Over the Edge

Miriam Dubinsky, Zoom Shift!

Dateline, 3004 Larimer Street

June 1 through 30

Opening Reception Friday June 1, 6 to 11 p.m.

Dateline unveils a fun pair of shows, including recent MSU Denver graduate Gaia Orr’s conceptual work surrounding the significance of a champagne toast and, in the new project room, Miriam Dubinsky debuts a collection of bright, shiny pop-arty paintings and a hand-printed limited-edition book.

David Grossmann, "Summer Forest Patterns," oil on linen panel. David Grossmann, Gallery 1261

Inward: David Grossmann

Gallery 1261, 1412 Wazee Street

June 1 through 29

Opening reception: Saturday, June 1, 6 to 8 p.m.

David Grossman’s minimal, introspective paintings intimate both inner and outer landscapes, with peaceful connotations, in this solo exhibition. Take a break from the rat race and stroll through his dreamy show.

Browse the Art Garage Sale at Pasternack's. Pasternack's Art Hub

The Art Garage Sale

Pasternack's Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, June 2, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

It’s garage sale season, and the denizens of the 40 West Arts District and Pasternack's Art Hub in Lakewood are getting in the game. Join artists from Next Gallery, Kanon Collective, Pirate: Contemporary Art and others in the courtyard at Pasternack’s to shop cut-rate art, art supplies and other random studio gear over the weekend. Support your local artists!

Check out glass jewelry by Leslie Anne Knowles Bitgood on the 2019 Artists In Residences Studio Tour. Leslie Anne Knowles Bitgood

2019 Artists In Residences Studio Tour

Lakewood

Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, June 2, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Here’s a companion event to tie in with a visit to Pasternack’s: The self-guided annual Artist in Residences tour makes stops at Lakewood-based artist studios during the same time frame. See what Vera Anderson, Suzie Langston White, Stefan Geissbühler, Sharon Frenzen, Jill Quillian, Carrie MaKenna, Craig Rouse, Leslie Anne Knowles Bitgood, Barbara Sweeney and Annette Sapp are up to in their natural environs; pick up a map in person at the Lakewood Cultural Center, Belmar Block 7 or 40 West Arts District, or copy from the Facebook event page.

LFS Open Studio and Beer Tasting High Five Hangout

Lumenati, 3839 Jackson Street

Saturday, June 1, 1 to 4 p.m.

Help the Ladies Fancywork Society celebrate their fab new studio at Lumenati, as well as their recent beer collaboration with New Belgium Brewing. The local yarn-bombing empresses will be leading guided tours inside and drinking beer outside throughout the afternoon. Park on the street and enter through the far garage doors.

Tour the LFS's new digs and drink up a special brew. Ladies Fancywork Society

Gilpin County Arts Association 72nd Annual Juried Show

Gilpin Arts in Central City, Washington Hall, 117 Eureka Street, Central City

June 1 through August 2

Opening Reception: Saturday, June 1, 5 to 8 p.m.

Not the gambling sort? The Gilpin County Arts Association’s annual show is a representational feast with a long history and the distinction of being the longest running regional juried art exhibit in Colorado – and a great reason to drive up to Central City to see the sights. And the art, of course. The show is juried by Colorado artists Bebe Alexander, Steve Griggs, Susan Hyer and Mark Sink.

