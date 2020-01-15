Art Attack: Fourteen Best Things for Denver Gallery Lovers to Do This Week

This weekend brings a strong lineup of new shows and events in galleries of every stripe, interspersed with performances, big names, an eye on printmaking and plenty of representation from co-ops and collectives – not to mention a free progressive art dinner. Head out into the city and try on a few of these for size.

Jeff Horton, "Merging Lines." Jeff Horton, Michael Warren Contemporary

Jeff Horton, Filling the Void

Kelton Osborn, A Moment, in the Project Room

Michael Warren Contemporary, 760 Santa Fe Drive

January 14 through February 22

Opening Reception: Thursday, January 16, 5 to 7 p.m.

Jeff Horton, a newcomer to Michael Warren from Little Rock, Arkansas, mines his background as an architect to create “architectonic” oil-on-wax-medium paintings, which began as a hobby and later blossomed into an additional career. In the Project Room, gallery artist Kelton Osborn shares a series of gestural works on paper.

Katie Caron and fellow printmaking educators get their due at the Arvada Center. Katie Caron

528.0 Regional Juried Printmaking Exhibition

Imprint: Print Educators of Colorado

Arvada Center for Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard

January 16 through March 29

Opening Reception: Thursday, January 16, 6 to 9 p.m.

Free, RSVP recommended in advance

The Arvada Center opens its spacious galleries to a pair of key printmaking shows in conjunction with the citywide Mo’Print 2020 celebration, beginning with the 528.0 Regional, a big group show by artists living within a 528-mile radius of Denver. 75 printmakers were culled from 422 entries for the juried exhibition, while Imprint, on the upper floors of the center, pays tribute to Colorado’s invaluable teaching printmakers. The exhibition schedule includes a free Print Madness community celebration with workshops and demos for all ages on March 21 from noon to 4 p.m.; RSVP in advance.

EXPAND Gretchen Marie Schaefer, “Folding” (detail), 2019. Gretchen Marie Schaefer

3rd Law Dance, Theater Immersive Performance

Boulder Museum Of Contemporary Art, 1750 13th Street, Boulder

Thursday, January 16, 6 and 7 p.m.

Admission: $8 to $12

Gretchen Marie Schaefer’s winter show, Folding and Thrusting, ends this week on a high point, with an immersive performance by 3rd Law Dance within an installation of paintings and photographic works commenting on the relationship between humans and the geologic earth. There will be two back-to-back ticketed performances in one evening; registration in advance is recommended.

Lynda Tygart, “Stonehenge,” mixed-media photography on wood panel. Lynda Tygart

New Works by Karin Kempe, Liz Lautrup, Lynda Tygart and Clark Valentine

Sync Gallery, 931 Santa Fe Drive

January 16 through February 15

Opening Reception: Friday, January 17, 6 to 9:30 p.m.

Four Sync associates share the gallery walls for a month, juxtaposing landscape-inspired paintings and photography by Karin Kempe, Liz Lautrup and Lynda Tygar with spiritually centered minimalist tobacco drawings by Clark Valentine.

EXPAND Melanie Clemmons and Zak Loyd, "SensoryGarden." Melanie Clemmons and Zak Loyd

Brutal Realities

Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder

January 17 through February 23

Opening reception and performance: Friday, January 17, 5 to 8 p.m.

Artist and curator Drew Austin joins forces with CU Boulder’s legendary new-media pioneer Mark Amerika for a four-gallery multimedia spectacular exploring technologically derived alternate realities at the Dairy. Dig the future now and meet the artists at the free opening, where an evening of discussion with live performances in the Carsen Theatre will hammer home the Brutal Realities intimated by the entire exhibition series. Check your disbelief at the door.

New works by Lui Ferreyra, Ryan Magyar, Emmett Culligan and Jenny Day go on view this weekend at the Havu Gallery. William Havu HGallery

Lui Ferreyra and Ryan Magyar, New Worlds

Emmett Culligan, Formal Inflations

Jenny Day on the Mezzanine

William Havu Gallery, 1040 Cherokee Street

January 17 through February 29

Opening Reception: Friday, January 17, 6 to 9 p.m.

At Havu, Lui Ferreyra builds geometrically formed figures and landscapes on the canvas, while Ryan Magyar manipulates hot colors and live-wire brush strokes for another interpretation of the fleeting landscape, and Emmett Culligan brings powerful steel sculptures to the floor in counterpoint. Meanwhile, Santa Fe painter Jenny Day brings a whole new look to the gallery mezzanine, where her collages and collage-like paintings rewrite the landscape of nature and everyday life.

Alicia Ordal: Marginal Slice

Rhinoceropolis, 3553 Brighton Boulevard

Opening Reception: Friday, January 17, 6 to 10 p.m.

Versatile multimedia artist Alicia Ordal, a former Redline resident with underground appeal, might bring anything to the table, walls and general airspace of Rhino. Just go and appreciate the artist’s aesthetic imagination.

Kevin Sloan, "A View of All Souls Pond." Kevin Sloan

Kevin Sloan, Cathedral

Kelly Duffield, Haven

Natalee Marquez, Your Body Knows the Truth

Naropa University, Nalanda Campus, 6278 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder

January 17 through 31

Opening Reception: Friday, January 17, 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Pop surreal painter Kevin Sloan contributes dreamy views of sacred spaces, mixed-media collage artist Kelly Duffield places well-drafted figures and symbols in strange juxtaposition and Naropa grad student Natalee Marquez contributes mixed-media, acrylic paintings and installation work to this trio of exhibitions opening on the same night at Naropa’s Nalanda campus.

Celebrating Corn Mother Rita Wallace

CHAC Gallery, 222 Santa Fe Drive

Friday, January 17, 6 to 8 p.m.

The local Chicano community celebrates folklorist Rita Wallace (aka Rita Flores de Wallace) – an expert practitioner of indigenous arts and crafts and a key member of the Corn Mothers club, which honors women making contributions to cultural preservation – with a reception hosted by the Chicano Humanities and Arts Council. The evening begins with refreshments and remarks by CHAC director Lucille Rivera, followed by a paper-cutting workshop led by Wallace and finishes off with a biscochito tasting and contest. If you’re an aficionado of the tasty anise-inflected cookie native to New Mexico, test your baking mettle and bring a dozen for the judges.

Justin Beard, "The Pull and the Calling." Justin Beard

Justin Beard, The Pull and the Calling

Julien Palmilha, Third

Pirate: Contemporary Art, 7130 West 16th Avenue, Lakewood

Through January 26

Shows by Justin Beard and Julien Palmilha opened a week ago, but if you missed the opening, Beard’s installation of a jerky magic carpet and a manipulated landscape viewed through a hole in a black curtain is a mysterious standout you won’t want to miss. It remains on view this weekend and the next.

BYOB* (Bring Your Own Buddy) Show

Kanon Collective, Pasternack’s Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

Through January 26

Artist’s Reception: Friday, January 24, 6 through 10 p.m.

Kanon Collective members invite friends to show work alongside theirs at the this annual show, an exercise in fellowship with the artist community. As is often the case, expect to find affordable works to add to your collection.

Art Hub Progressive Dinner

Pasternack’s Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

Saturday, January 18, 6 to 9 p.m.

All the galleries at the Art Hub – Next Gallery, Core New Art Space, Kanon Collective, Edge Gallery and Flourish – will be chipping in with appetizers, soups, salads, entrees, desserts and drinks at each consecutive space. It’s the Art Hub’s way of saying thanks to friends and supporters and a great way to take in a lot of art (and food).

Marie-Dolma Chophel, "Beginnings," for Spirit Resonance. Marie-Dolma Chophel

Spirit Resonance: The Vitality of Printmaking

Dearly Disillusioned

Ecosistema 06050

McNichols Building, 141 West Colfax Avenue

Through April 5 (Ecosistema 06050, through January 31)

McNichols Project: Spirit of the People reception: Saturday, January 18, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Three floors of art grace the McNichols Building this month, with Spirit Resonance, an early entry for this spring’s citywide Mo’Print 2020 printmaking biennial, and Dearly Disillusioned, a quartet of feminism-related installations by four local art collectives that coincide with the centennial of women's suffrage in America and Denver’s fourth annual Womxn's March, both running through April 5, and Ecosistema 06050, a show of images of Mexico City by Jacob Prado, on display through January 31. All three will be showcased during The McNichols Project: Spirit of the People, an opening celebration with live music on Saturday, January 18, from 5 to 8 p.m. Admission is free, but an RSVP is requested in advance at eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Paul Pfeiffer, Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse series. Paul Pfeiffer

Paul Pfeiffer, “Revelation 21”

Mary Harris Auditorium, Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design, 1600 Pierce Street, Lakewood

Tuesday, January 21, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Free, RSVP required in advance at eventbrite.com

RMCAD continues its yearlong Visiting Artist, Scholar and Designer Series on the theme of “Patterns,” with a public talk by sculptor and multimedia artist Paul Pfeiffer, who’s studied the rise of media-driven spectacle and global populism’s effect on world cultures. Plug into an ongoing conversation relevant to artists and everyone else.

Interested in having your event appear in this calendar? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. For more events this weekend, find details in this week’s 21 Best Things to Do in Denver.