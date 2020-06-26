Dozens of Things to Do This Summer Around Denver

Back in March, Coloradans were looking forward to a summer of warm weather and a wealth of seasonal events. Then the coronavirus pandemic shook up the entertainment industry, moving everything from art shows to wine dinners online. But cultural institutions are slowly reopening, and festivals and special events are moving offline and into the real world...all while observing new safety protocols, of course.

Here's what's back on the calendar so far for summer 2020. Enjoy...and be careful out there!

16th Street Fair: Stroll down the 16th Street Mall and shop goods from emerging artists and designers. June 26-27, August 7-8 and 21-22, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., free admission, 16th Street Mall, 720-272-7467, coloradoevents.org.

Adventure Van Expo: Those who want to leave 2020 in the dust and get away from it all will want to check out souped-up Sprinter vans at this expo. August 22-23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and 10 a.m.-3 p.m., free, Dillon Amphitheater, 201 West Lodgepole Street, Dillon, 530-448-1944, adventurevanexpo.com.

Affordable Arts Festival: Novice collectors, bargain hunters and just plain cheapskates will love this art fair, where all pieces cost less than $100. August 30, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., $10-$11, Arapahoe Community College, 5900 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, 303-330-8237, affordableartsfestival.com.

EXPAND The Ladies Fancywork Society celebrates the installation of work at the Denver Art Museum. Courtesy Art in Vail

Art in Public Places: A large-scale crochet installation by Ladies Fancywork Society and murals by Jason T. Graves and Remington Robinson are now up around Vail. You can also take a guided art walk around the mountain town. Wednesdays, July 1-August 26, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., free, various Vail locations, 970-479-2344, artinvail.com.

Art Walk North Denver: Instead of strolling through galleries, take a look at creations being made in people's homes in this socially distanced art walk. July 3, 4-8 p.m., free, various Denver locations, curatelocally.com.

Audi Snowmass 50 Mountain Bike Race: Formerly the Power of Four Mountain Bike Race, this 25-mile loop climbs 5,000 feet; opt for one or two laps. Two-person teams can also register. July 25, $90 and up, Snowmass Base Village, aspensnowmass.com.

Aurora Pride: Yvie Oddly headlines this celebration, which includes a beach beer bust and local performers. August 1, $10 and up, Aurora Reservoir, 5800 South Powhaton Road, Aurora, aurorapride.com.

Aurora Public Library Pop-Up: Libraries may be closed, but you can still apply for a card and check out books at this weekly pop-up. Fridays through July 31, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., free, Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora, facebook.com.

Blues & BBQ Festival for Better Housing: Six tribute bands (Bonnie Raitt, the Rolling Stones, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Bob Seger and more) perform over two days; a $30 ticket gets you entry to one performance. The shows will also be streamed on Facebook Live. Proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity. July 18-19, 4:30-10 p.m. and 2:30-8 p.m., $30 per band, the Venue, 1451 Cortez Street, bluesnbbq.com.

Boulder County Fair (online): Colorado's oldest county fair is entering the modern era with online content instead of in-person gatherings this year. July 31-August 9, bouldercountyfair.org.

Boulder County Farmers' Markets: Get local meat, dairy, produce and flowers at weekly markets in Boulder, Longmont and Denver. Days and hours vary, free admission with reservation, 303-910-2236, bcfm.org.

Boulder Market: The arts marketplace sets up shop beside Boulder creek. July 12, August 9 and 13, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., free admission, Broadway and Canyon Boulevard, Boulder, 720-272-7467, coloradoevents.org.

Breckenridge International Festival of Arts: This year's fest takes the form of concerts and art installations along the mountain town's trails. August 16-23, various Breckenridge locations, breckcreate.org.

Butterfly Pavilion: Reserve your timed ticket online to enjoy the tiny and surprising world of invertebrate. 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., $8-$12, 6252 West 104th Avenue, Westminster, 303-469-9201, butterflies.org.

Canned Film Festival: National Treasure screens July 2 at this drive-in movie series. 8:30 p.m., $15 per vehicle, Orchard Town Center, 14697 Delaware Street, Westminster, facebook.com.

Center for the Arts Evergreen: Maker's Market, through July 18. 120 for $120, August 1-21. The Center is also ramping up in-person art classes. Free admission to exhibits, 31880 Rocky Village Drive, Evergreen, 303-674-0056, evergreenarts.org.

Cherokee Ranch & Castle: Guided hikes at the Scottish-style castle include summer nature tours June 27 and August 1; petrified wood hikes June 27, July 7 and August 8; a sunrise hike on July 25; a geology hike on August 15; and a backcountry hike on August 22. Times vary, $20 and up, Cherokee Ranch & Castle, 6113 North Daniels Park Road, Sedalia, 303-688-5555, cherokeeranch.org.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo: Get your fix of lions, tigers and bears. Timed entry with online ticket pre-purchase is required. $19-$24, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, Colorado Springs, 719-633-9925, cmzoo.org.

Cleo Parker Robinson Dance: Je T'aime: A Dance Journey Through Love, August 7-8. $10-$20, 119 Park Avenue West, 303-295-1759, facebook.com.

Colorado Black Arts Festival (online): This year's fest — which is being reimagined as a virtual event — is aptly themed "Art-ovation." July 10-12, colbaf.org.

Colorado Fresh Markets: The market offers Colorado produce and food products. Saturdays through November 14, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., free admission, 1st Avenue and University Boulevard, 303-442-1837, coloradofreshmarkets.com.

Colorado Guitar Show & Custom Luthier Expo: Buy, sell or trade instruments (including guitars, basses and mandolins), amps, mics and recording gear at this annual expo. August 2, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., $5-$10 admission, Denver Mart, 451 East 58th Avenue, guitarshowmagazine.com.

Colorado Rapids: Major League Soccer resumes its 2020 season July 8; visit the Rapids' website for details on rescheduled matches. Dick's Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City, coloradorapids.com.

Colorado State Fair: A scaled-back version of the fair will feature limited vendors, fair food and carnival rides. August 28-September 7, free admission, Colorado State Fairgrounds, 1001 Beulah Avenue, Pueblo, 800-876-4567, coloradostatefair.com.

Colorado Renaissance Festival: Escape the realities of a global pandemic by traveling back in time to...the Black Plague? August 1-September 20, 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m., 650 West Perry Park Avenue, Larkspur, 303-668-6010, coloradorenaissance.com.

Colorado Tiny House Festival: Over 40 itty-bitty houses as well as ten workshops will take over a teeny-weeny corner of the Adams County Fairgrounds. August 15-16, $10 and up, Adams County Fairgrounds, 9755 Henderson Road, Brighton, coloradotinyhousefestival.com.

COLORCON: Alleys become artists' canvases at this public art event where muralists cover walls in the Golden Triangle neighborhood with vibrant images. August 28, free, starts in alleyway behind 1112 Broadway, coloradocolorcon.com.

Commonwheel Arts Festival: Enjoy the long-running art festival in a scenic mountain setting. September 5-7, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., free admission, Memorial Park, 502 Manitou Avenue, Manitou Springs, commonwheel.com.

Core New Art Space: Robert Davis Garner: Act I: Family Fugue; Stephanie Kuhne: Believe It or Not; and Darlene Kuhne: Legacy, through July 5. Black and White, July 10-26, with opening reception July 10, 6-9 p.m. Free admission, Core New Art Space, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood, 303-297-8428, coreartspace.com.

Crested Butte Wildflower Festival: This year's festival focuses on intimate outdoor events like hikes, guided tours, art classes and photography tours. July 10-19, $25 and up, various Crested Butte locations, crestedbuttewildflowerfestival.org.

Denver Bazaar: The erstwhile pop-up bazaar has reinvented itself as a weekly farmers' market, with online ordering and curbside pick-up Thursday through Sunday as well as in-person shopping Friday and Sunday. Dates and times vary, free admission, denverbazaar.com.

Denver Botanic Gardens is once again open to the public. Courtesy of the Denver Botanic Gardens

Denver Botanic Gardens York Street: Reserve a spot in advance to see the Gardens' lush summer displays. On-site events include the Midsummer Nights Tour, July 4-7; Water Blossom Celebration, August 8; Mushroom Fair, August 23; and Rocky Mountain Bonsai Society Show, September 5-6. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. through June 30, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. after July 1, $15, 1007 York Street, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org.

Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms: Reserve a spot in advance to see the Botanic Gardens' native plant refuge and working farm. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., $7, 8500 West Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org.

Denver Fashion Week: Get ready for a full week of runway shows and workshops. July 11-18, $30 and up, McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 West Colfax Avenue, denverfashionweek.com.

Denver Fringe Festival (online): The series of eclectic and experimental comedy, theater, music and dance performances has moved online this year, with many shows available to watch every night of the fest. Through June 28, $10 and up, denverfringe.org.

Denver Mart Drive-In: See a double feature every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Labor Day; online ticket sales only. 8 p.m., $10 per person, 451 East 58th Avenue, denvermartdrivein.com.

Denver Museum of Nature & Science: The museum is now open to the public with timed entry; purchase tickets on its website. Current exhibits include The Art of the Brick and After the Asteroid, and (extremely) limited in-person events such as illustration classes and museum-led float trips are also on the website. $13.95 and up, 2001 Colorado Boulevard, 303-370-6000, dmns.org.

Denver Tattoo Arts Convention: Get inked or just come to gaze upon the exposed skin at the annual convention. August 14-16, $20-$45, Sheraton Denver Downtown, 1550 Court Place, 215-423-4780, villainarts.com.

Denver Zoo: Purchase timed-entry tickets up to seven days in advance online only; no on-site ticket sales at this time. 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m., $14-$20, Denver Zoo, 2900 East 23rd Avenue, 720-337-1400, denverzoo.org.

Downtown Aquarium: While the 4-D theater is still closed, the aquarium's exhibits and restaurant are now open to visitors. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily, $17.50 and up, 700 Water Street, 303-561-4450, aquariumrestaurants.com.

Estes Park Wine Festival: The yearly fest is bringing you unlimited wine samples come rain, shine or virus. August 8-9, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., $25-$75, Bond Park, MacGregor and Elkhorn avenues, Estes Park, 970-218-4545, estesparkwinefestival.com.

Evergreen Mountain Art Celebration: The outdoor art fair will also include a live stream on the event's Facebook page. August 29-30, free admission, Evergreen North Shopping Center, 3719 Evergreen Parkway, Evergreen, 720-941-6088, coloradoartshows.com.

Festival for Life (online): AIDS Walk Colorado and its accompanying events are being held as a virtual 5K walk/run this year. August 15, facebook.com.

Fetch Market: Shop for an eclectic mix of goods and services at the weekend-long pop-up flea market. Dates vary, free admission, Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora, thisisfetch.com.

Fête de Fleurs: The Denver Botanic Gardens' annual gala fundraiser is sure to be an elegant evening, even if socially distanced dancing is awkward. August 28, $400 and up, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org.

Foothills Art Center: Colorado Watercolor Society, through July 12. Held in Suspension by Mattie O, opens July 31. False Choice, opens August 28. Free admission, Foothills Art Center, 809 15th Street, Golden, 303-279-3922, foothillsartcenter.org.

Four Mile Historic Park: Currently, the 12-acre park and historic home (the oldest in Denver!) is open Friday through Sunday with advance ticket purchase. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., $5, 715 South Forest Street, 720-865-0800, fourmilepark.org.

EXPAND While some towns will still have fireworks, Denver's Civic Center Park will be quiet. Michael Emery Hecker

Fourth of July Berthoud: The fireworks are still a go for Berthoud's celebration, but you won't be able to gather at the launch site. Instead, the pyrotechnics will be launched higher than ever into the air so they can be seen from around town. July 3, 9:15 p.m. (dusk), free, berthoud.org.

Fourth of July Brighton: The "home edition" of the fireworks show means that you'll be able to view the pyrotechnics three ways: looking toward east Brighton or streaming on the city's website and Facebook page. July 4, dusk, brightonco.gov.

Fourth of July Castle Rock: A brief fireworks display will launch from Santa Fe Quarry Mesa; the show can be seen from most locations in town, so there's no official gathering and spectators are encouraged to watch from their homes. July 4, 9:30 p.m. (dusk), free, crgov.com.

Fourth of July Larimer County: Think of Loveland and Fort Collins' celebration as a drive-in movie — with pyrotechnics. July 4, 7:30 p.m., free, facebook.com.

Fourth of July Northglenn: Northglenn residents can watch classic cars, police vehicles and fire engines wind through their neighborhoods. Residents are also encouraged to have mini-parades on their own streets; virtual events include a live-streamed flag raising and chalk-art contest. July 4, 8 a.m., free, various Northglenn locations, northglenn.org.

Fourth of July Windsor: Fireworks will be launched from the highest point in town. There's no public gathering; viewers are asked to watch from the comfort of their own yards. July 4, 9:10 p.m. (dusk), recreationliveshere.com.

Handmade in Colorado Expo: The juried show, which includes work in metal, paper, glass, fiber, clay, gemstones and more, will set up shop in both Denver and Estes Park. Dates and locations vary, free admission, 720-272-7467, coloradoevents.org.

Heritage Fire: The open-air, open-fire cooking extravaganza returns to the mountain. August 29, Snowmass Base Village, cochon555.com.

Historic Denver Walking Tours: Explorers can book Dial-A-Docent tours and connect with a tour guide by phone or arrange an in-person private tour for groups smaller than eight people. Tour locations include Capitol Hill, LoDo, Quality Hill, Five Points and Curtis Park. Virtual tours are also available. Dates and times vary, $15 and up, various Denver locations, 303-534-5288, historicdenver.org.

Historic Elitch Theatre (online): An ongoing virtual celebration of the original Elitch Gardens' 130th anniversary, with a Virtual Live Music Series, a Children's Day Family FunFest, a virtual silent auction, and more. Through July; ETfest.com, historicelitchtheatre.org.

History Colorado Center: Beer Here! Brewing the New West, through August 2. The John Denver Experience, through August 16. Game Changers: 100 Years of Negro League Baseball, through September 1. Forty Years on the ’Fax: Colfax Avenue, 1926-1966, opens June 29. Hecho en Colorado, opens July 6. Guests must make a timed reservation online or by phone. $14, History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway, 303-866-2394, historycolorado.org.

Ironman 70.3 Boulder: There are still a few spots left to register for the famed half-triathlon. August 1, $600, various Boulder locations, ironman.com.

Jet Car Nationals: The daylong event includes drag racing, live music and a fireworks show. July 4, 12:30 p.m., $30 and up, Bandimere Speedway, 3051 South Rooney Road, Morrison, 303-697-6001, bandimere.com.

K Contemporary Art: Shawn Huckins: Fool's Errand, through June 29. Kuzana Ogg: Sugarcube, through September 12. Suchitra Mattai: Innocence and Everything After, July 11-August 1. Free admission with reservation, K Contemporary Art, 1412 Wazee Street, 303-590-9800, kcontemporaryart.com.

Lake Dillon Arts Festival: The open-air juried show includes fine arts and crafts. September 4-6, free admission, 104 Village Place, Dillon, 720-941-6088, coloradoartshows.com.

Lake Dillon Boat Tours: Opt for daytime, sunset, historic or women-only boat tours through the end of the summer. Dates and times vary, $40 and up, Dillon Marina, 150 Marina Drive, Dillon, 970-468-5100, townofdillon.com/marina.

Let's Roam: Don't care what you end up doing as long as you get out of the damn house? Sign up for this scavenger hunt around town that you can complete with friends at your own leisure and get a wide sampling of Denver haunts and happenings. $13 per person, various Denver locations, 720-340-3264, letsroam.com.

Lit Fest (online): There's still time to tune in to readings, workshops, seminars and salons at this expanded virtual literary fest presented by Lighthouse Writers Workshop. Through July 3, many events free, 303-297-1185, lighthousewriters.org.

McNichols Civic Center Building: Tsogo Mijid: Border, through June 30. Lavender Mist: Gay Men in Contemporary Art and Queer City of the Plains, through August 30. Free admission by appointment, 144 West Colfax Avenue, 720-865-5570, mcnicholsbuilding.com.

Metro Denver Farmers' Market: Markets include Southwest Plaza, Lakewood, Littleton, Highlands Ranch and Commerce City. Days and hours vary, free admission, 303-887-3276, denverfarmersmarket.com.

Mile High Global Bazaar: The international affair boasts artisans and crafts from around the world. July 17-19, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., free admission, Skyline Park, 16th and Arapahoe streets, 720-272-7467, coloradoevents.org.

Mixed Taste: At Home (online): The lecture series that combines two aggressively unrelated topics is going online (and free!) this summer. Polar Forests & Trendy Soul Food, July 15. Keith Haring & Smog Meringues, July 22. Napping & Slovenian Zombies, July 29. Augmented Reality & the Cult of the Dead, August 5. Church Signs & Icelandic Hip Hop, August 12. Zeno's Paradox & Artivism, August 19. 7 p.m., free with registration, denvercenter.org.

Museo de las Americas: Rhythm and Ritual: Music of the Ancient Americas, through October 17. $8, 861 Santa Fe Drive, 303-571-4401, museo.org.

Palisade Peach Festival: Celebrate the luscious and legendary fruit with live music, cooking demos, a car show and ice cream social. August 13-15, $7 and up, Riverbend Park, 451 Pendleton Street, Palisade, palisadepeachfest.com.

Park Hill Art Festival: The outdoor art fair will also include a live stream on the event's Facebook page. August 22-23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., free admission, Park Hill Masonic Lodge, 4819 Montview Boulevard, 720-941-6088, coloradoartshows.com.

Parker Arts Drive-In Series: Instead of taking a seat in the theater, pull up to a spot in the parking lot and listen to live entertainment via your car radio. Days and hours vary, $30 per vehicle, PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Avenue, Parker, 303-805-6800, parkerarts.org.

Republic Plaza: Art installations Then the Story Goes, by Olive Moya, and Passing Through, by Scottie Burgess, are currently on display in the office building. Free, 370 17th Street, artsbrookfield.com.

RiverWonderGrass: Pick up a paddle for a four-day, 44-mile float trip through Dinosaur National Monument that includes musical performances and jam sessions every night. July 13-16, $1,100, departs from Gates of Lodore, Dinosaur National Monument, 800-824-0150, adrift.com.

Semana de Museo (online): Museo de las Americas' annual summer fundraiser has become a week-long online art auction to benefit the museum's mission. July 10-17, museo.org.

Shiki Dreams: A spin-off of the Museum of Outdoor Arts' 2019 exhibit Natura Obscura, the multi-sensory art installation renders the dream of Shiki, a Yeti. Through July 5, $14, 2219 East 21st Avenue, prismajic.com.

Snowmass Demo Days: Try out this season's bikes over two days. July 25-26, $20-$40, Snowmass Base Village, snowmassdemodays.com.

Snowmass Rendezvous Craft Beer Festival: Kick off the weekend by choosing one of several brewers' dinners around town, then sample beer from Colorado makers in pristine mountain air. August 21-22, various Snowmass locations, snowmassbeer.com.

Spark Gallery: Visit Spark to view its supporting members' exhibit. June 26-July 19, free admission, 900 Santa Fe Drive, 720-889-2200, sparkgallery.com.

Steamboat Springs Hot Air Balloon Rodeo: A vendor village and viewing area has been set up at a distance from the launch field this year. August 29-30, 6:30-9:30 a.m., $15 suggested donation, 1165 Bangtrail Way, Steamboat Springs, 970-987-4214, hotairballoonrodeo.com.

TEDxMile High: This year's roster of speakers will tackle the theme "Journey." August 29, $57.20 and up, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 14th and Curtis streets, tedxmilehigh.com.

Top of the Town 2020 (online): The yearly bash celebrating 5280 magazine's best picks in Denver will be a live broadcast; guests are encouraged to don their best, order takeout and booze from great restaurants and bars, and party at home. July 16, free with registration, 5280.com.

Tour de Steamboat: The annual race that benefits Routt County nonprofit organizations has shifted to a self-supported, ride-where-you-live cycling event. Participants can register for 26-, 46-, 50-, 66- or 100-mile routes. July 18-August 2, $75 and up, various locations, tourdesteamboat.com.

EXPAND The Unicorn Festival rides again...albeit with some delays. Aaron Thackeray

Unicorn Festival: Let's hope the mythical unicorns, mermaids and wizards at this fest are immune to real-world viruses. September 5-6, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and 11 a.m.-5 p.m., $25 and up, Clement Park, 7306 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton, unicornfestivalcolorado.com.

Urban Market: The open-air marketplace has everything from clothing to antiques to furniture. Dates vary, free admission, Skyline Park, 16th and Arapahoe streets, 720-272-7467, coloradoevents.org.

Vail Craft Beer Classic: The high-altitude fest puts on two days of tastings as well as beer bike rides and hikes. August 14-15, $49 and up, 240 South Frontage Road, Vail, 303-777-6887, vailcraftbeerclassic.com.

Walker Fine Art: Power & Fragility, through August 1. Common Ground, opens with a reception August 7, 5-9 p.m. Free admission, Walker Fine Art, 300 West 11th Avenue, 303-355-8955, walkerfineart.com.

Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum: The museum isn't yet open to the public, but you can now book a private, behind-the-scenes tour for up to 10 people. $300, Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 East Academy Boulevard, 303-360-5360, wingsmuseum.org.

Womxn's March Denver (online): Community-resilience conversations via Zoom tackle issues related to COVID-19 like developing resilience and disparities laid bare as a result of the pandemic. July 15 and August 19, 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m., free (donation suggested), womxnsmarchdenver.org.

Yampa River Botanic Park: Guided walking tour, Mondays through September. Yoga on the Green, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturdays through the summer. Wildflowers and Watercolors, July 20 and August 5. Glow in the Park, August 2. Dates and times vary, most events free, 1000 Pamela Lane, Steamboat Springs, 970-846-5172, yampariverbotanicpark.org.

Yampatika: The outdoor association hosts a number of free hikes and outdoor programs in the Yampa Valley. Mineral springs tour, Wednesdays through August 26. Wildflower Wanders naturalist walk, Mondays through August 31. Fish Creek Falls naturalist, Every Monday and Friday-Sunday through September 5. Medicinal herb hike, July 17 and August 8. Playing with Wildfire guided hike, August 1. Dates and times vary, most events free, various Steamboat Springs locations, 970-871-9151, yampatika.org.

These listings were prepared for our guide to Summer, the June 25 edition of Westword. While the deadline has passed, you can send event information to editorial@westword.com for consideration for future stories.