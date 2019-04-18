Take a Break From the Bunny: Eight Other Easter Events

Denver is quite frankly overloaded with Easter egg hunts. Every neighborhood and community center and park and organization seems to have one – and why not? They’re fun, and traditional, and everyone likes opening plastic objects and finding free candy. But what is there to do when you’re done with egg hunts? What else is there to do on Easter weekend? You know, other than prepping to make a crap-ton of egg salad, hitting a brunch or ditching Easter altogether for a Passover seder? Here are eight Easter alternatives for the grown-ups.

Red Rocks Easter Sunrise Service

Sunday, April 21, 6 a.m.

Red Rocks

18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison

Free

Let’s start with a Denver-area classic: the Colorado Council of Churches marks nearly three-quarters of a century of this unique and beautiful worship experience at the incomparable Red Rocks. Whether or not you’re a regular churchgoer, you’ll find inspiration in the message, the music or the milieu. And you’ll be doing it among a massive crowd (The event drew more than 11,000 last year), all drinking in the sunshine as Easter morning dawns between Stage Rock, Ship Rock and Creation Rock. Doors open at 4:30 a.m. Music starts at 5:30 a.m., the service at 6 a.m. Weather calls for chilly temps and possible rain – but don’t let that deter you from experiencing this bucket-list-worthy event that only Colorado can offer. What would Jesus do? Play Red Rocks.

Hop & Hops Easter 5K

Saturday, April 20, 11 a.m.

Peak to Peak Tap & Brew

16701 East Iliff Avenue, Aurora

$30

Don’t want to get up early for a sunrise service at Red Rocks but still want to get out and breathe in some fresh Colorado air? Consider joining the Colorado Brewery Running Series Hop & Hops Easter 5K, which holds off until 11 a.m. on Saturday to allow participants to roll out of bed and still make a 5(ish)K run that ends at Peak to Peak Tap & Brew in Aurora. This is a race in name only. It may or may not be exactly 5k, it’s untimed, and it utilizes parks and sidewalks and the like, so no road closures are necessary. Frankly, it sounds like no one will mind if you just show up for the beer at the finish line. Put your ID in your fanny pack, and check out the details at the brewery running series website.

Trash, Treasure, and (Dragon) Egg Hunt in RiNo

Sunday, April 21, 9 a.m.

The Rackhouse

2875 Blake Street

Free

This weekend marks both Earth Day and Easter this year, and Green Spaces, Global Conservation Corps, DRiNk RiNo, and the RiNo Art District all come together to offer a secular alternative to Easter Sunday that still involves eggs and does some good to boot. Volunteers for this neighborhood clean-up event will enjoy local coffee and beer, win raffle prizes, and most importantly meet other members of the community who are passionate about giving back. Please sign up in advance; space is limited.

Worst F’ing Easter Egg Hunt Ever

Friday, April 19, 3 to 10 p.m.

Factotum Brewhouse

3845 Lipan Street

Free

The good and clearly fed-up folks at Factotum put it best: “After getting completely skewered online from post-church attendees of last year’s Fourth Annual Easter Egg Hunt (in which we apparently did not provide enough FREE candy…we are changing things up.” Because “Hell hath no fury like an entitled parent whose precious little angel didn’t get a free piece of fun-sized Snickers.” Determined to still celebrate, patrons over 21 will be able to reach into a special Easter Egg Basket each time a full pint of Factotum beer is purchased. The eggs contained therein might have candy, or might have coupons for free beer or swag…or the grand prize, which is a small batch brew session with the Factotum brewing team. There are other details available on the website, but Factotum wants you to remember: “This Easter Egg Hunt is SO bad we're not even holding it on Easter!” Seriously, this level of pure snark is worth supporting alone. But bonus: beer!

Rockies Baseball

Sunday, April 21, 1:10 p.m.

Coors Field

2001 Blake Street

Tickets start at $8

You know what else happens every Spring, aside from Easter? That’s right: baseball. Take your family out to the ol’ ball game for Easter Sunday this year, and choose peanuts, hot dogs, sodas, and beer over dyed eggs and cheap chocolate. And it doesn’t have to be Sunday – the Phillies are in town for a three-day stand starting Friday, so bring your hat, pack your glove, and watch the Rocks work to bite the ears off the bunnies of the fellas from Philadelphia.

Marvel Marathon

Any 59-hour period over the weekend

Your House

Your Address

Free (If you don’t already own copies of these movies, you’ve already skipped this entry)

Sick of Easter? Don’t want to venture outside at all? Just want to stay in and avoid spoilers of the upcoming Avengers: Endgame? It’s been eleven years since the Marvel Cinematic Universe began, and it’s all about to come to a head the week after Easter…so why not use Easter weekend to prep? The viewing order is easily searchable online (here’s one version, along with where the movie in question is available for viewing), but you start with Captain America: The First Avenger, and just keep going. What food is most appropriate for an Avengers marathon? Shawarma, natch.

EELS

Sunday, April 21, 8 p.m.

Gothic Theater

3263 South Broadway

Tickets start at $37.75

If you’re more likely to wake up at 6 p.m. instead of 6 a.m. on Easter day, then you’re also a lot more likely to want to go see the California band EELS at the Gothic instead of any sunrise service or anything resembling rabbits. Opening act is Inspector Cluzo, and it’s a sixteen and over show. Leave your Cadbury eggs and marshmallow peeps at home, and get out into the Easter night for some Novacaine for the Soul before you sputter out.

Meow Wolf’s Kaleidoscape at Elitch Gardens’ Opening Weekend

April 20, gates open at 10:30 a.m.

Elitch Gardens

2000 Elitch Circle

$39.99 full day

It’s always worthwhile to check out Elitch Gardens when it opens for the season, but 2019 offers something new: Artistic sensation Meow Wolf’s new ride Kaleidoscape. It’s an immersive and fully interactive experience that will inspire you in new ways as patrons become a part of the world’s first artist-driven dark ride. By all means, go on the Mind Eraser. But if you want to expand your mind, Meow Wolf and Elitch’s have you covered.

