Art Attack: Ten Ways to See Art Live or Otherwise This Week

What’s up in the art scene as August draws to a close? We’ve got pop-ups, outdoor art exhibits, art happenings, window art, prismatic art ruled by the sun’s rays and art that rolls through the streets for all to see. Add a big helping of art inspired by current events, and we’ve got a not-to-miss weekend of artful activities. Slap on a mask and hop to it at these ten shows and events.

EXPAND Work-in-progress by Margaret Lawless at Michael Warren Contemporary. Margaret Lawless

Margaret Lawless, Absurd Art for Absurd Times pop-up

Michael Warren Contemporary, 760 Santa Fe Drive

Through August 30

A Beer With an Artist: Wednesday, August 26, 4 to 8 p.m.

Michael Warren is trying something different for the next three weeks by hosting a trio of weekly pop-ups through mid-September. Currently in the house is Margaret Lawless, who’s turned the space into a fun performative “happening” that’s also a work-in-progress. Guests can visit any time, but on Wednesday, August 26, from 4 to 8 p.m., folks can spend happy hour sharing beer with Lawless in the manner of Bay Area artist Tony Marioni’s 1970 art action "The Act of Drinking Beer With Friends Is the Highest Form of Art,” in which the social event became the artwork. Find the link on Facebook to RSVP for timed-entry slots for the affable drinking party, and arrive masked and ready to socially distance yourself.

Marijuana Deals Near You

EXPAND A portrait of George Floyd, by Izaac Tafoya of RedLine's Reach Studio Izaac Tafoya

Art of the Moment

Reach Art Studio, Redline Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe Street

RedLine’s Reach community art studio for people who are homeless or in transition from homelessness focuses on current events for Art of the Moment, a direction precipitated by the COVID crisis, which has kept studio-mates away during a time wracked by social unrest. But the artists continued to communicate during weekly Zoom calls and have responded with artwork motivated by social justice concerns. The works are on view indefinitely this summer, by appointment.

EXPAND How much is that painting in the window? Patti Ortiz at t Lane Meyer Projects. Patty Ortiz

LMP PDA: Patty Ortiz

Lane Meyer Projects, 2528 Walnut Street

Through September 6

While the Lane Meyers Projects indoor space remains closed, art perseveres in a curated window, viewable from the sidewalk. All works are for sale, with proceeds going directly to the artist, who will donate a portion to a cause of her own choice. Currently a work by artist Patty Ortiz will be displayed through September 6; coming up on September 7, work from instagrammer Shadow.

EXPAND Charles Ross, “Broken Pyramid,” 1968, acrylic, adhesive and oil. Charles Ross, Rulel Gallery

Charles Ross: Prisms

Rule Gallery, 808 Santa Fe Drive

Through September 12

Rule Gallery recently opened a show dedicated to prismatic light-throwing sculptural installations by Charles Ross, with hours timed to prime viewing periods. Ross was a mathematics major before turning to sculptor, lending a scientific aura to the work. Visit Rule on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. for the duration of the show.

EXPAND A collaboration by Veronica Herrera and Lola Montejo, from Pink Progression. Veronica Herrera and Lola Montejo

Pink Progression: Poetry Reading

Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada

Thursday, August 27, 7 to 9 p.m.

Tickets are pay-what-you-can at the box office, 720-898-7200

Some of the artist teams showcased in the current Pink Progression exhibition at the Arvada Center include poets, a group of which will read work inspired by the struggle for women’s suffrage, which continues around the world 100 years after women won the right to vote here in the U.S. Nine poets will hit the podium outdoor’s on the center’s “front porch.” Reserve a timed ticket to see the matching artworks earlier in the day

EXPAND The K Street Band plays from pedicabs for ArtFindsUs. Courtesy of ArtFindsUs

ArtFindsUs

Citywide arts activation

Thursday, August 27, 2 to 8 p.m.

Free

ArtFindsUs, a continuing citywide art activation hosted by K Contemporary Gallery and the Athena Project, will be sending mobile billboards of art by Melissa Furness, Suchitra Mattai, Daisy Patton and Nina Tichava out to Denver’s eleven city council districts from 2 to 8 p.m. August 27. In addition, a mobile stage in the Baker neighborhood will host performances from the Handsome Little Devils, Bella Diva Dance and comedian Shanel Hughes, and musicians from the K Street Band will play tunes while traveling through Capitol Hill in pedicabs. Find route details online.

Michael Dixon, “Boonie,” 2019, oil on canvas. Michael Dixon

False Choice

Foothills Art Center, 809 15th Street, Golden

August 28 through November 1

Foothills also throws its hat into the ring of current events for False Choice, for which local artists Michael Dixon and Katherine Payge join the Canadian artist known as Ambivalently Yours comment on issues of identity, race and questioning our assumptions. Who are we, really, in relation to our neighbors? Here’s a show that will get you talking.

EXPAND Blake Chamness makes no bones about his new paintings at Next Gallery. Blake Chamness

Breaking Point

Blake A. Chamness, Calculated Risk

Next Gallery, Pasternack’s Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

August 28 through September 13

Next member Blake Chamness turns to bare bones—i.e. skulls and skeletons—as a metaphor for the way current events ask all people to strip down self-image in order to equalize the racial playing field. Taking a different tack in the age of the coronavirus, Chamness will put the paintings up for bidding online by silent auction (that’s the “calculated risk”). Check Chamness’s Instagram for more news. Also on view: Breaking Point, a group show juried by Corrina Espinosa and inspired by the challenging times we’ve all been facing.

EXPAND Joy and Pain: A Mo(ve)ment tells it like it is at the Art Students League of Denver. Holly-Kai Hurd

Gregg Deal, Modern Indigenous

Joy and Pain: A Mo(ve)ment

Art Students League of Denver, 200 Grant Street

August 28 through October 31

Joy and Pain Opening Reception and Performance: Saturday, August 29, 4 to 6 p.m.

The Art Students League of Denver rolls out a pair of fall exhibitions showcasing BIPOC artists and performers that also both happen outside of the building. On August 28, ASLD unveils Modern Indigenous, an outdoor installation by Denver-based artist Gregg Deal, a member of the Pyramid Lake Paiute Nation. Deal reflects on the disconnect between the modern American indigenous community’s self-view and the overarching stereotypical views of the majority population. Following on August 29, ASLD hosts an opening reception for Joy and Pain: A Mo(ve)ment, a multidisciplinary combination of words, visual art and performance curated by Suzi Q. Smith and Holly-Kai Hurd, and prompted by eight aspects of Black life in America: personal, emotional, spiritual, historical, political, familial, artistic and cultural. To kick it off, Smith and Jeff Campbell will contribute spoken-word performances during the reception at 5 p.m.

Interested in having your event appear in this calendar? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.