Ten Things for Art Lovers to Do and See This Weekend in Denver

Get ready for an eclectic art weekend bubbling over with talks and workshops, a travel-inspired fashion show, superheroes, cheap art and plenty of opening receptions, if that’s your bag.

EXPAND Artist Dmitri Obergfell offers art-biz tips at RMCAD. Dmitri Obergfell

Wayfinding With Dmitri Obergfell

RMCAD Library, Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design, 1600 Pierce Street, Lakewood

Thursday, April 18, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Free; RSVP at eventbrite.com

Denver artist and Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design alum Dmitri Obergfell serves as a poster boy for the school’s Wayfinding Series this week, sharing his personal overview on finding success in the art world with current students and anyone else interested in his professional story. If you can’t be there in person, livestream the talk at livestream.com/rmcad.

EXPAND Meghan Wilbar, “Lucy.” Meghan Wilbar, Michael Warren Contemporary

Kelton Osborn, inaccessible spaces

Meghan Wilbar, The Way of the White Clouds

Michael Warren Contemporary, 760 Santa Fe Drive

April 16 through May 25

Opening Reception: Thursday, April 18, 5 to 8 p.m.

Abstractionists Kelton Osborn and Meghan Wilbar offer a pair of sunny solos at Michael Warren: Osborn works in bright blocks of colors inspired by physical interaction with the canvas and the architecture of the mind, while Wilbar looks at clouds and landscape airily through rose-colored glasses.

EXPAND Marsha Mack

Marsha Mack, Juice Cleanse

Lane Meyer Projects, 2528 Walnut Street

April 19 through May 20

Opening Reception: Friday, April 19, 6 to 11 p.m.

In January, Marsha Mack did as the Hollywood starlets do, undergoing a spartan three-day juice cleanse in an act of performance. Juice Cleanse the exhibition documents every food Mack craved during the ordeal in an installation of ceramic objects that look good enough to eat.

EXPAND Go on a desert safari at a mile high at Valkarie Gallery. Stars Over Dubai

Stars Over Dubai: An Immersive Fashion Show

Valkarie Gallery, 445 South Saulsbury Street, Lakewood

Friday, April 19, 7 to 9 p.m.

Denverite Emily Fletcher brings the warm winds to Colorado by channeling her travel experience on a desert safari during a visit to Dubai in search of fashion designer, activist and poet Yousuf B. Qureshi. Fletcher focuses on Arabic headwear touched by the sun and stars in a desert reverie.

EXPAND Access Gallery fetes superheroes in I Need a Hero. Access Gallery

I Need a Hero

Access Gallery, 909 Santa Fe Drive

Through April

Opening Reception: Friday, April 19, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The Artworks Artists of Access Gallery, which serves young people with disabilities through the arts, reveal their personal spin on the superhero model by creating their own for I Need a Hero, an exhibit of such titans as Volcanoman, Lightbulb Head Dude and Evil Pacman — to name a few. In addition, they’ve all been collected in a first-edition comic book that makes its debut at the reception.

Tommy White participates in a spring group show at Mai Wyn Fine Art. Tommy White, Mai Wyn Gallery

Spring Group Show

Mai Wyn Fine Art, 744 Santa Fe Drive

April 19 through June 1

Opening Reception: Friday, April 19, 6 to 8 p.m.

Mai Wyn Schantz collects a patchwork of seven gallery artists, including herself, for a spring show. Compare and contrast new works by Julie Anderson, April Cannon, Amelia Caruso, Chris DeKnikker, Katharine McGuinness, Tommy White and Schantz as you stroll the Art District on Santa Fe’s Third Friday Collectors’ Preview for April.

Phantom Fun Times, Part 2

Vicki Myhren Gallery, 2121 East Asbury Avenue

Friday, April 19, 3 to 4:30 p.m.

The second half of Phantom Fun Times, a lighthearted participatory program considering the dark themes of Myhren Gallery’s current photography show, Ghostly Traces, gets serious and supernatural by offering a lecture by local photographer and DU professor Roddy MacInnes, a hands-on aura workshop with George P. Perez, and music from Wesley Leffingwell and Jenna Clark’s “Baroque Performance on Death.”

Katy Zimmerman gets magical at Rosehouse. Katy Zimmerman

Luminary Object: New Work by Katy Zimmerman

Rosehouse, 14 South Broadway

Opening Reception: Saturday, April 20, 7 to 9 p.m.

Enter the whimsical world of Katy Zimmerman, whose magical imagery celebrates the sun, moon and stars, and the spirit of Gaia, among other things, as she ushers in a show of works that range from weird landscapes under glass to affordable and beautiful full-color stickers.

EXPAND Find a work of art for $30 at Got It for Cheap. GIFC New York

Got It for Cheap Denver

Dateline, 3004 Larimer Street

Saturday, April 20, 4 to 9 p.m.

Got It for Cheap, a traveling cut-rate collection of original works on paper by hundreds of artists, returns to Dateline for a one-night extravaganza at which every work on the table sells for just $30. Support artists and expand your collection in a flash, but don’t be late, because things are traditionally plucked up fast at GIFC.

Katy Batsel with some monster friends. Katy Batsel, PlatteForum

Temple Tattle: How To Make a Monster with Katy Batsel

PlatteForum, 2400 Curtis Street

Tuesday, April 23, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Free

The free Temple Tattle artist-talk series presents PlatteForum resident artist and queer puppeteer Katy Batsel in conversation with ArtLab intern Mixi Bautista as she unwraps the story of her monster puppets and how they operate as machines of protest. Batsel will wrap up with a hands-on monster-making demonstration, where you can learn to whip up a symbol of protest of your own.

Interested in having your event appear in this calendar? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.