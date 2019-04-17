 


    Herban Planet
4
Kelton Osborn gets a solo at Michael Warren Contemporary.
Kelton Osborn gets a solo at Michael Warren Contemporary.
Kelton Osborn, Michael Warren Contemporary

Ten Things for Art Lovers to Do and See This Weekend in Denver

Susan Froyd | April 17, 2019 | 10:42am
Get ready for an eclectic art weekend bubbling over with talks and workshops, a travel-inspired fashion show, superheroes, cheap art and plenty of opening receptions, if that’s your bag.

Artist Dmitri Obergfell offers art-biz tips at RMCAD.
Artist Dmitri Obergfell offers art-biz tips at RMCAD.
Dmitri Obergfell

Wayfinding With Dmitri Obergfell
RMCAD Library, Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design, 1600 Pierce Street, Lakewood
Thursday, April 18, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Free; RSVP at eventbrite.com
Denver artist and Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design alum Dmitri Obergfell serves as a poster boy for the school’s Wayfinding Series this week, sharing his personal overview on finding success in the art world with current students and anyone else interested in his professional story. If you can’t be there in person, livestream the talk at livestream.com/rmcad.

Meghan Wilbar, "Lucy."
Meghan Wilbar, “Lucy.”
Meghan Wilbar, Michael Warren Contemporary

Kelton Osborn, inaccessible spaces
Meghan Wilbar, The Way of the White Clouds
Michael Warren Contemporary, 760 Santa Fe Drive
April 16 through May 25
Opening Reception: Thursday, April 18, 5 to 8 p.m.
Abstractionists Kelton Osborn and Meghan Wilbar offer a pair of sunny solos at Michael Warren: Osborn works in bright blocks of colors inspired by physical interaction with the canvas and the architecture of the mind, while Wilbar looks at clouds and landscape airily through rose-colored glasses.

Marsha Mack

Marsha Mack, Juice Cleanse
Lane Meyer Projects, 2528 Walnut Street
April 19 through May 20
Opening Reception: Friday, April 19, 6 to 11 p.m.
In January, Marsha Mack did as the Hollywood starlets do, undergoing a spartan three-day juice cleanse in an act of performance. Juice Cleanse the exhibition documents every food Mack craved during the ordeal in an installation of ceramic objects that look good enough to eat.

Go on a desert safari at a mile high at Valkarie Gallery.
Go on a desert safari at a mile high at Valkarie Gallery.
Stars Over Dubai

Stars Over Dubai: An Immersive Fashion Show
Valkarie Gallery, 445 South Saulsbury Street, Lakewood
Friday, April 19, 7 to 9 p.m.
Denverite Emily Fletcher brings the warm winds to Colorado by channeling her travel experience on a desert safari during a visit to Dubai in search of fashion designer, activist and poet Yousuf B. Qureshi. Fletcher focuses on Arabic headwear touched by the sun and stars in a desert reverie.

Access Gallery fetes superheroes in I Need a Hero.
Access Gallery fetes superheroes in I Need a Hero.
Access Gallery

I Need a Hero
Access Gallery, 909 Santa Fe Drive
Through April
Opening Reception: Friday, April 19, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The Artworks Artists of Access Gallery, which serves young people with disabilities through the arts, reveal their personal spin on the superhero model by creating their own for I Need a Hero, an exhibit of such titans as Volcanoman, Lightbulb Head Dude and Evil Pacman — to name a few. In addition, they’ve all been collected in a first-edition comic book that makes its debut at the reception.

Tommy White participates in a spring group show at Mai Wyn Fine Art.
Tommy White participates in a spring group show at Mai Wyn Fine Art.
Tommy White, Mai Wyn Gallery

Spring Group Show
Mai Wyn Fine Art, 744 Santa Fe Drive
April 19 through June 1
Opening Reception: Friday, April 19, 6 to 8 p.m.
Mai Wyn Schantz collects a patchwork of seven gallery artists, including herself, for a spring show. Compare and contrast new works by Julie Anderson, April Cannon, Amelia Caruso, Chris DeKnikker, Katharine McGuinness, Tommy White and Schantz as you stroll the Art District on Santa Fe’s Third Friday Collectors’ Preview for April.

Phantom Fun Times, Part 2
Vicki Myhren Gallery, 2121 East Asbury Avenue
Friday, April 19, 3 to 4:30 p.m.
The second half of Phantom Fun Times, a lighthearted participatory program considering the dark themes of Myhren Gallery’s current photography show, Ghostly Traces, gets serious and supernatural by offering a lecture by local photographer and DU professor Roddy MacInnes, a hands-on aura workshop with George P. Perez, and music from Wesley Leffingwell and Jenna Clark’s “Baroque Performance on Death.”

Katy Zimmerman gets magical at Rosehouse.
Katy Zimmerman gets magical at Rosehouse.
Katy Zimmerman

Luminary Object: New Work by Katy Zimmerman
Rosehouse, 14 South Broadway
Opening Reception: Saturday, April 20, 7 to 9 p.m.
Enter the whimsical world of Katy Zimmerman, whose magical imagery celebrates the sun, moon and stars, and the spirit of Gaia, among other things, as she ushers in a show of works that range from weird landscapes under glass to affordable and beautiful full-color stickers.

Find a work of art for $30 at Got It for Cheap.
Find a work of art for $30 at Got It for Cheap.
GIFC New York

Got It for Cheap Denver
Dateline, 3004 Larimer Street
Saturday, April 20, 4 to 9 p.m.
Got It for Cheap, a traveling cut-rate collection of original works on paper by hundreds of artists, returns to Dateline for a one-night extravaganza at which every work on the table sells for just $30. Support artists and expand your collection in a flash, but don’t be late, because things are traditionally plucked up fast at GIFC.

Katy Batsel with some monster friends.
Katy Batsel with some monster friends.
Katy Batsel, PlatteForum

Temple Tattle: How To Make a Monster with Katy Batsel
PlatteForum, 2400 Curtis Street
Tuesday, April 23, 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Free
The free Temple Tattle artist-talk series presents PlatteForum resident artist and queer puppeteer Katy Batsel in conversation with ArtLab intern Mixi Bautista as she unwraps the story of her monster puppets and how they operate as machines of protest. Batsel will wrap up with a hands-on monster-making demonstration, where you can learn to whip up a symbol of protest of your own.

Interested in having your event appear in this calendar? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. For more events this weekend, see our 21 Best Things to Do in Denver.

 
Susan Froyd started writing for Westword as the "Thrills Editor" in 1992 and never quite left the fold. These days she still freelances for the paper in addition to walking her dogs, enjoying cheap ethnic food and reading voraciously. Sometimes she writes poetry.

