Art Attack: Six Ways to Celebrate First Friday in Denver

Galleries never sleep for long, and Denver artists are dumping the past for the future now, keeping it fresh with a spray of New Year’s Day First Friday shows. Put on your rosy glasses, a mask and a smile, and help them celebrate in style.

EXPAND John Roemer takes over the display window at Lane Meyer Projects. Lane Meyer Projects

John Roemer

LMP PDA, Lane Meyer Projects, 2528 Walnut Street

Through January 10

The work of Denver artist John Roemer, who repurposes ordinary materials to take on new visual properties, is currently on display, one piece at a time, in the window gallery at Lane Meyer Projects, where it can be viewed any time of day or night. As always, works are for sale during the two-week run, with 100 percent of proceeds going directly to the artist, who will designate a portion to the nonprofit of his choice. Romer will donate all proceeds to the Colorado Freedom Fund, a bond fund for disadvantaged Black jail detainees.

EXPAND Jasmine Dillavou, "Portal Brujeria." The Storeroom

Jasmine Dillavou, Portal Brujeria

The Storeroom, 1700 Vine Street

Through March 2021

Another of Denver’s display-window galleries, the Storeroom, the empty storefront next to the Vine Street Pub, is showcasing Jasmine Dillavou’s new installation, Portal Brujeria, a re-creation of an occult botánica window that serves as an altar to a fictional Holy Mamacita. Drive by and check it out 24/7 from your car or on the sidewalk.

EXPAND An installation view of Various Cardio. Dateline Gallery

Julio Alejandro and Danielle Cunningham, Various Cardio

Dateline Gallery, 3004 Larimer Street

January 1 through January 30

Opening Reception: Friday, January 1, 6 to 11:30 p.m.

Art couple Julio Alejandro and Danielle Cunningham team up for a collaborative show of installations, drawings and paintings taking on the lopsided economics of capitalist societies through the misuse of sports logos and equipment. The artists will raffle an artwork at the opening, with proceeds benefiting the Equal Justice Initiative.

EXPAND Pirate members present all-new work for 2021. Pirate: Contemporary Art

2021 Members Show

Pirate Contemporary Art, 7130 East 16th Avenue, Lakewood

January 1 through January 17

Some of Denver’s oldest co-op galleries still support the tradition of mounting big member shows to kick off the new year, and with First Friday falling on New Year’s Day, it’s particularly poignant — and maybe a sign of hope peeking out of the clouds for artists. Pirate leads the way into 2021 accordingly, with a fresh look at what’s to come.

In the Presence of Water

Edge Gallery, 6851 West Colfax Avenue

January 1 through February 7

Artist Talk/Poetry Reading: Saturday, February 6; details forthcoming

Edge kicks off the new year with a splash: an invitational group exhibition of work contemplating the future of our environment, and especially that of our most precious resource — water. Dive into issues of misuse, overuse and quality control, at the gallery, which is open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays, from noon to 2 p.m. or by appointment.

Tracey Russell, “Cloud Seeding.” Tracey Russell

Core All Member Show

Core New Art Space, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

January 1 through January 17

Opening Reception: Friday, January 1, 6 to 9 p.m.

Core also starts fresh, with a member show of all new work and even a bona fide COVID-controlled opening reception on First Friday. It’s a brand new year — act accordingly.

