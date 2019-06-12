Fifteen Ways to Celebrate Denver Pride 2019

This month marks the fiftieth anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall riots, the protests that catapulted the American LGBTQ-rights movement into the public eye. Fifty years later, Pride is important as ever. From parties and parades to comedy shows and races, Denver Pride 2019 has something for everyone, whether you are part of the LGBTQ community or an ally. Check out our list of the best Denver Pride events happening this week.

Pride & Unprejudice: An Engagement Cocktail Party for the LGBTQ+ Community

Thursday, June 13, 6 to 9 p.m.

Grant-Humphreys Mansion

770 Pennsylvania Street

Free

Queer-friendly wedding-planning service the Day-of Weddings + Events is partnering with the Grant-Humphreys Mansion to host a special event for engaged and "engaged-curious" LGBTQ+ couples interested in working with wedding vendors and venues that are supportive of the LGBTQ community. The event includes complimentary drinks from Mile High Spirits and Colorado Cider Company (making this event 21 and up, with ID required for entry), appetizers and dessert samples from Three Tomatoes Catering and Valhalla Cakes, as well as inclusive entertainers, photographers, DJs, florists and wedding-attire retailers. There will be prizes and giveaways galore from participating vendors, including a luxury hotel stay. Register via Eventbrite to secure your free ticket.

Mortified Live: Pride Edition

Thursday, June 13, 8 p.m.

Oriental Theater

4335 West 44th Avenue

$16-$20

Part standup comedy show, part confessional, Mortified Live spotlights adults sharing diary entries, poems, love letters, art, and songs from their angsty teenage years in front of an audience of strangers. With LGBTQ pride as this show's theme, prepare for cringe-worthy and hilarious coming-of-age stories told by local queer folks. This 18+ event is a perfect opportunity for queer teens to see exactly how it gets better, and a percentage of ticket sales will benefit Rainbow Alley, the Center on Colfax's program for Denver's queer youth. For those over 21, stop by Blush & Blu beforehand for a cocktail during a pre-show happy hour from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

A previous Roll party at Tracks. Ken Hamblin

Rainbow Roll Pride Celebration

June 13 to 14

Tracks Nightclub

3500 Walnut Street

$10 for 18+, $5 for 21+ (includes skate rental)

Don't let the mandatory waiver scare you. This special Pride edition of Tracks Nightclub's Roll party is sure to be a blast. Get excited for roller skating, drinks for the over-21 crowd, dancing, and a drag performance by RuPaul's Drag Race alum A'Keria Chanel Davenport. While tickets are available for just this event, Tracks also offers a Weekend Pass for $59 that will give anyone over 21 entry to nearly all of the club's events this week – and also allow them to cut the lines. Both types of tickets are available on Exdo's website.

Youth Pre-Pride Party

Friday, June 14, 5 to 7 p.m.

Rainbow Alley at the Center on Colfax

1301 East Colfax Avenue

Free

Bring the whole family to Rainbow Alley's Denver Pride 2019 pre-party to make parade signs, eat snacks and learn more about Rainbow Alley's programs for queer youth and their allies. This event is a great way to get little ones excited about Pride in a family-friendly environment. Rainbow Alley will also have its own section on the corner of 14th and Broadway, called Youth Alley, at Denver PrideFest.

HOLOGRAPHIC Women's Pride Celebration

June 14 to 15

Tracks Nightclub

3500 Walnut Street

$10 from 7 to 10 p.m., $12 from 10 p.m. to close

Hosted by Babes Around Denver at Tracks Nightclub, HOLOGRAPHIC is the Official Women's Pride Party for Denver Pride 2019. With aerial, acrobatic, dance, drag and other performances, plus food trucks, drink specials and more, it's easy to see why 2,000 people attended last year's women's Pride party — and this one is supposed to be even bigger. Despite the name, HOLOGRAPHIC is open to people of all gender identities, as long as they are over 21.

EXPAND A photo from last year's Bearracuda Pride Party. Aaron Thackeray

Bearracuda Denver Gay Pride 2019

June 14 to 15

Summit

1902 Blake Street

$10 before 9 p.m., $15 after 9 p.m.

Bearracuda is "the largest attended bear dance party in the U.S." Sponsored by GROWLr, Mile High Gay Guy, Strap Up Custom Gear and Midtowne Spa, Bearracuda promises nearly 1,500 men sporting their leather-daddy best. While go-go bears will be the main attraction and entertainment, the all-ages party will also include a laser show. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Ticketfly.

EXPAND A drag performer competing at a previous Drag Nation show. Cleo Mirza

Drag Nation PRIDE 2019 – Kaleidoscope

June 14 to 15

Tracks Nightclub

3500 Walnut Street

$30

This week's Drag Nation, hosted by Denver drag queen and reigning RuPaul's Drag Race champion Yvie Oddly, is a must-see show for any drag fan. Not only is Kaleidoscope Oddly's first hometown appearance since being crowned America's Next Drag Superstar, but it also will feature two of her most entertaining Drag Race cast mates, Vanessa "Vanjie" Mateo and Silky Nutmeg Ganache. Three rounds of increasingly expensive tickets have already sold out on Exdo's website, so grab yours while you can, and consider adding on the $15 meet-and-greet package to meet Oddly, Mateo and Ganache. Entrance to Drag Nation is also included as part of the $59 weekend pass at Tracks.

Denver Pride5K

Saturday, June 15, 9:30 to 11 a.m.

Colorado State Capital Building

200 East Colfax Avenue

$30-$35

For the athletically inclined, Denver Pride is holding a 5K race to raise funds for the Center on Colfax. Beginning at the steps of the State Capitol, the route will circle through Cheesman Park, then finish back at the Capitol. Prizes will be awarded for fastest finishers, top fundraisers and best costume. Registration fees range from $30 to 35 (free for kids under five), and include a T-shirt and goodie bag for every participant. You can register online through midnight on Friday, June 14, or starting at 8 a.m. on the day of the race.

Denver Dyke March

Saturday, June 15, 1:30 p.m.

Colorado State Capital Building

200 East Colfax Avenue

Free

The Denver Dyke March will rally for the tenth year in a row this Saturday afternoon on the west steps of the State Capitol Building. The gathering will have live entertainment, as well as speakers addressing the issues faced by queer women that are often overlooked in the LGBTQ community. The march will begin at 3:30 p.m., moving around the capitol onto Colfax, and eventually up to the center stage at PrideFest.

A Station 26 Brewing employee showing his Pride. Station 26 Brewing

Brewers Light Pride Parade & Rumpus

Saturday, June 15, 3 to 6 p.m.

Grateful Gnome Sandwich Shoppe and Brewery

4369 Stuart Street

Free

After a handful of local craft breweries were denied a float in the Denver Pride parade because of an exclusive agreement PrideFest has with Coors, Call to Arms Brewing Company decided to organize its own parade. With about fifteen miniature floats, made from whatever the participating breweries could get their hands on, the parade will start at Grateful Gnome Sandwich Shoppe and Brewery, then head to the Empourium Brewing, and finish at Call to Arms. Call to Arms will have food, music and, of course, beer to round out the parade, including a new brut IPA benefiting the Trevor Project, a crisis intervention and suicide prevention program for LGBTQ youth.

EXPAND Just one of the bars at Pride and Swagger that will be open during its Pride Block Party. Courtesy of Pride & Swagger Facebook

Pride Block Party/Drag Showcases/Queerbust Games

June 15 to 16

Pride and Swagger

450 East 17th Avenue

Free

Pride and Swagger is shutting down its whole block for a massive free block party, with food, games, drinks, giveaways and performances. Play drinking games with drag queen Jessica L'Whor during Queerbust until 4:30 p.m., then enjoy a showcase of incredible local drag artists performing on the main stage. The showcase is an awesome way to find your next favorite drag act, since all of the performers have regular shows at Pride and Swagger. Be sure to ask the bar staff about discount drink wristbands to get access to three extra bars outside.

Denverites celebrating Pride. PrideFest

Denver PrideFest

June 15 to 16

Civic Center Park

Broadway and Colfax Avenue

Free

Produced by the Center on Colfax, Denver PrideFest is the largest Pride celebration in the Rocky Mountain region, and one of the largest in the country. Spanning two days, with three different stages showcasing live entertainment, over 250 exhibitors and a plethora of food and beverage vendors, PrideFest is sure to be a good time. Find DJs in Smirnoff Dance World, Latinx performers on the U.S. Bank Latin Stage, and acclaimed drag performers on the Center Stage, including the legendary Lady Bunny and quadruple threat Todrick Hall. Families can relax and take in age-appropriate performances in the Walmart Family Area and Youth Alley, while trans folks are encouraged to check out the Trans Resource Area. Don't miss Denver-based artist Lonnie Hanzon's art installation that pays tribute to LGBTQ trailblazers.

EXPAND Rainbows galore at the Denver Pride Parade. Evan Semon, the Center

Coors Light Denver Pride Parade

Sunday, June 16, 9:30 a.m.

Cheesman Park

8th Avenue and Franklin Street

Free

This year's Denver Pride Parade, sponsored by Coors Light, will begin at Cheesman Park and make its way to Denver PrideFest at Civic Center Park. Governor Jared Polis, the nation's first openly gay governor, will serve as one of the parade's five grand marshals, along with First Gentleman Marlon Reis, State Representative Brianna Titone, Out Boulder County Executive Director Mardi Moore, and drag performer and Broadway star Peppermint. Break out your best rainbow attire.

Denver Pride Official After-Party

June 16 to 17

The Triangle Bar

2036 Broadway

$15

The Triangle Bar is adding a huge outdoor area in order to host Denver Pride's official after-party, with a $10 charity beer bust at 4 p.m., DJ Paulo at 5 p.m., and special performances starting at 9 p.m. A drag show hosted by local queen Lacey Vanderpump will include RuPaul's Drag Race alumni Latrice Royale and Morgan McMichaels alongside other local acts. The Triangle Bar is offering $15 tickets specifically for the after-party, as well as a weekend pass to all the venue's Pride events for $45.

EXPAND See GRiZ up close and personal at Tracks. Aaron Thackeray

GRiZ DJ Set

June 16 to 17

Tracks Nightclub

3500 Walnut Street

$40

Though it's the most expensive event on this list, there is no better way to finish off Denver Pride than by taking in a set from internationally known EDM DJ GRiZ, who just happens to be both gay and based in Denver. In comparison to his massive arena shows, Tracks/Exdo will be a relatively intimate venue for fans 21 and up to groove to his electronic future-funk music. Tickets are still available but selling fast, and this event is NOT included in Tracks's Pride Weekend Pass.

