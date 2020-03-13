Things to Do in Denver for St. Patrick's Day

The annual St. Patrick's Day parade has been canceled in an effort to contain the coronavirus — along with plenty of other events. But if you're one of the diehards who insist on enjoying a little luck of the Irish and having some fun around March 17, here are ten ways to celebrate the holiday. Do confirm with venues that these events are happening before you head out.

Four Day St. Patrick's Day Festival

March 13, 14, 15 and 17

Clancy’s Irish Pub

7000 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge

Get all your Irish culture in during this four-day fete. Expect live music and dance, including sets by Chris Murtaugh, Juice O'The Barley, Mondragon, Bleedn Green, Wick School of Irish Dance, Centennial State Pipes and Drums and more. There will be five open bars, bagpipers, step dancers and Celtic-themed vendors. Also fill your gullet with a range of traditional — and not so traditional — Irish food, including Irish nachos laden with corned beef; shepherd’s pie; Guinness-marinated steak; fish and chips; and more. All of this happens in a 10,000-square-foot venue, which has been serving the area since 1973.

EXPAND Clancy's Irish Pub has been around since 1973. Danielle Lirette

St. Patrick's Day Party

March 13, 14, 15 and 17

Landsdowne Arms

9352 Dorchester Street, Littleton

With four days of free Irish-themed fun, there's no way guests will leave this Littleton hotspot unsatisfied. On Friday, enjoy the Celtic Steps Dancers at 6 p.m. and Guinness stamping from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday brings the Ciorcal Cairde Irish Pipes and Drums at 11:30 a.m. and the dancers back at 5:30 p.m. Then on Sunday, guests can take in the Chancer’s Hooley Celtic Band from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, there's nothing special, but on the big day, March 17, expect to dance to the Mile Highlanders Pipes and Drums at 5 p.m. and learn a few moves from the Celtic Steps Dancers at 6 p.m. In between all the live performances, DJs will play and booze promoters will be on hand to sample Irish whiskey. Landsdowne Arms also has a full kitchen, so no drinker or dancer will go hungry.

Denver Brass: Celtic Obsession

Saturday, March 14, 5:30 p.m.; Sunday, March 15, 2 p.m.

Newman Center for the Performing Arts

2344 East Iliff Avenue

Head to this annual concert and enjoy the sounds of Irish and Celtic music jazzed up with some Highland dancing. The lineup includes Celtic Colorado Pipes and Drums, Wick School of Irish Dance, Rocky Mountain Highland Dancers, James and Philip Joseph, Penny Whistle and soprano Aubrey Jacobs. Tickets start at $12 for kids and go up to $50.

LepreCon St Patrick's Crawl Denver

Saturday, March 14, 2 p.m.

Meeting point to be announced

Dress up in your best green and get ready for an epic drinking adventure for just you and hundreds of other enthusiastic St. Patrick's Day lovers. Get lucky with drink specials at the Giggling Grizzly, Swanky's Vittles and Libations and more. Tickets start at $10 if you get them before the day-of, then the cost goes up to $20. Expect admission to include chances to win prizes, entering the online costume contest, discounts on beverages and a festive map of all the places to hit up. The event runs a solid twelve hours, but you can start the fun anytime between 2 and 10 p.m.

Pop-Up Irish Dance Performance

Saturday, March 14, 12 p.m.

Stanley Marketplace

2501 North Dallas Street, Aurora

Join the Wick School of Irish Dance Colorado as the troupe preforms an array of jigs, reels and hornpipes. Dancers will be dressed in classic Irish dance costumes, and the thirty-minute performance is free for anyone in the community area inside the Stanley Marketplace.

Are you ready to take St. Patrick's Day to the next level? Jacqueline Collins

Avery Brewing Company's St. Patrick's Day Fun Run

Sunday, March 15, 9 a.m.

Boulder Reservoir

5565 51 Street, Boulder

Celebrate the holiday by getting outside and joining the sea of green running around the Boulder Reservoir in either a 5K or 10K race. There's also a free 1K fun run for the kids and those who might not want to commit to such a long jog. After the run, those 21-years-old and up can get a free Irish Dry Stout from the brewery to celebrate. Dressing up isn't required, but it's encouraged. Pick up the race packet the day before at Avery Brewing, 4910 Nautilus Court North, Boulder, and get ready to go. Kids take off at 9 a.m., the 10K starts at 9:15 a.m. and the 5K launches at 9:45 a.m. Whether you're cheering on a friend or doing the race, enjoy live music by Irish duo Avourneen and dancing from 9 to 11 a.m. followed by the McTeggart Irish Dancers.

Oblio’s Pizzeria

March 16, 4:30 and 6:30 p.m.; March 17, at 5 p.m.

6115 East 22nd Avenue

Kids need a little St. Patrick's Day fun too, and at this Park Hill pizza joint there's a party perfect for the younger set. On Monday it's the restaurant's official Irish-themed party, which costs $10 per kid. This includes a bow and arrow from Merida (of Pixar's movie Brave), lucky gold coins from a leprechaun and a special necklace. There are also Celtic songs, archery lessons and some Highland dancing. Choose from two seatings of the night; reservations are recommended.

On the actual holiday, Oblio's has said the restaurant will be open and admission is free. Guests can expect to meet a leprechaun, get free face painting, adopt a balloon animal, enjoy free pizza and ice cream sundaes, and get your little ones blinged out with a necklace with a lucky gold coin. Yes, there will be drink specials for adults too and corned beef pizza for anyone who wants to try it.

Paint the Irish Hills

Tuesday, March 17, 6:30 p.m.

Sipping N' Painting Hampden

6300 East Hampden Avenue

Dabble in a little green paint as you layer on colors to create your own work of art depicting the Irish Hills. At this South Denver studio, guests learn a little about handling brushes and acrylic as they sip on something tasty. For St. Patrick's Day, the venue is offering two-for-one beer and hard cider from 6 to 7 p.m. It's $30 to take the class, and everything but the booze is included.

Roller City Anniversary and St. Patrick's Day Party

Tuesday, March 17, 5 to 8 p.m.

Roller City

6803 West Alameda Avenue, Lakewood

Dress in green and put on some skates. Roller City in Lakewood re-opened two years ago, and the venue is celebrating with a free skate night. Green clothes will win you a raffle ticket for the drawing, though what could be a better prize than skating around an old-school roller rink with your friends.

Saint Patrick's Day Dance Party

Tuesday, March 17, 8 p.m.

Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

1215 20th Street

Whether you want to dance an Irish jig or simply move your body to all the Pogues songs, this free party is a great place to be on March 17. It's not all classic Irish music either; DJ Cloth Terry will spin an array of house, soul, techno and disco to keep you on your toes. Fuel up on dinner before or nibble on sliders, hummus and french fries during the event, and yes, we expect there to be a festive drink special or two as well.

Do you have an event you want included on a Westword list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.