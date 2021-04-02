Ten Things to Do In and Around Denver This Weekend

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

It's going to be a beautiful weekend, with plenty to see and do around town. Downtown Denver has reawakened with the start of baseball, and the farmers' market will reopen in Boulder. But there are things to do online, too.

Keep reading for the ten best activities this weekend (and don't miss our list of free events here):



Ballet Ariel: Cinderella

Friday, April 2, 2 and 7 p.m.

PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Avenue, Parker

Ballet Ariel returns for its first live performance of the year with Cinderella. This shortened, one-act version has all the beauty and action of the full-length version, where a young woman's life is forever changed by a fairy godmother and a delicate slipper. The performance will repeat at the Lakewood Cultural Center on April 24-25, and on May 5 at the D.L. Parsons Center. Find out more here.



Our Favorite Things: A Musical Theatre Retrospective

Friday, April 2, 7:30 to 9 p.m., online

Live theater is coming back to the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities at the end of April, but in the meantime, the venue’s Digital Hub is filling in with virtual entertainments both fun and challenging. On the fun end, Our Favorite Things relives favorite moments and scenes with stars from Arvada Center musicals through the years. Although a limited number of tickets to see the old song-and-dance live sold out quickly, you can still watch the live performance on the Main Stage via your home screen for only $20. Find information and tickets here.

Illfoominati #5: Fire, a Ritual of Return

Friday, April 2, and Saturday, April 3, 6 and 9 p.m.

1601 Welton Street

Denver doer and event promoter Ryan Foo has been throwing himself the biggest birthday party in town for the last few years, and he’s bringing Illfoominati back for a fifth run — dividing it into four sessions over two evenings to allow for safe distancing. The stage will come alive with music, storytelling and poetry, while food-truck fare, refreshments, immersive exercises and games will keep the party community happy and healthy. In keeping with the fiery theme, attendees are encouraged to wear red, yellow and orange clothing. Find more info and tickets, $32 to $130 (they're selling fast), at Eventbrite.

Desde Esta Tierra (The Sun Serpent)

Friday, April 2, 6:30 p.m., online

The third production in this virtual Su Teatro series that follows 500 years of Mexican history, Desde Esta Tierra was written by Jose Cruz Gonzalez and directed by Anthony J Garcia; it follows the story of young Anahuac's family, who meet Cortés and believe he is the Sun Serpent come to usher in a new, better world — but Anahuac realizes that's not the case. Ultimately, he watches as Moctezuma and Cortés come face to face for the first time. Tickets are free (but donations are welcome); get them here.



LoveFest: A Concert of Songs, Scenes and Stories From Loveville High

Friday, April 2, 7:30 p.m., through Wednesday, April 11, 11 p.m., online

The University of Colorado Boulder’s Theatre and Dance program is borrowing the prom theme and teen angst stories from hosts David Zellnik and Eric Svejcar of the Broadway Podcast Network’s Loveville, Ohio to present a live version on the virtual stage. And the price is right: free or pay-what-you-can depending on your circumstances, which allows you to tune in and relive those teen years for eleven days. Find information and an optional donation link here.

Boulder County Farmers Markets

Saturday, April 3

Boulder and Longmont

The Boulder County Farmers Markets return with markets in Boulder and Longmont offering a bounty of locally grown fresh produce, fruit, meats, locally produced packaged goods, plants and more. The rollout will continue through spring, adding the Union Station location on Mother's Day. You can make a reservation, but walkups are welcome; find out more here.

Museum of Contemporary Art Denver Penny Saturday

Saturday, April 3, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

1485 Delgany Street

On the first Saturday of every month, MCA Denver offers penny admission for Colorado residents — and it will even front the penny. On April 3, you can catch these current exhibitions: Keith Haring: Grace House Mural; Colorado in the Present Tense: Narkita Gold, Rick Griffith, Nathan Hall, and Maia Ruth Lee; and Jaime Carrejo: Waiting. You must reserve tickets here. (And while the Garageband show at 6 p.m. April 2 is sold out, you can see the livestreamed concert free here.)

EXPAND Inside 19 Wilder Lane. Modern Architecture + Design Society

A Passion for MCM – A Tour of Mid-Century Modern Homes

Saturday, April 3, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., online

This tour by the Modern Architecture + Design Society includes two homes in the Starlight Village development in Texas, two Eichler homes in Silicon Valley, and two homes on Wilder Lane outside Denver built by New Century Modern Homes: one originally designed by Studio Gunn and brought to fruition by Lance Jackson, and another designed by Michael Roybal of Roybal Corporation Architects. You can take a virtual tour, then chat with the architects. Tickets are $40 to $149; get them here.



Mimouna: A Celebration of Jewish Diversity

Sunday, April 4, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., online

Judaism Your Way invites the tribe to finish off Passover 2021 online with the tradition of Mimouna, as practiced by the Sephardic Maghrabi Jewish people of Morocco, who gather to break the fast at a table loaded with a feast of hand-baked sweets, from familiar macaroons to a special pancake called mufleta that is slathered with butter and honey. You’ll have to bring your own pastry, but the entertainment is taken care of, thanks to a private virtual performance by Israeli singer/songwriter Achinoam Nini (aka “Noa”) and her guitarist Gil Dor, prefaced by a talk on the history and meaning of Mimouna. Buy tickets, $36 to $118, here.



And plan ahead:

CO2020

Monday, April 5, through April 18, online

CO2020, a documentary theater project from Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company, chronicles the state of our state, exploring the seismic events of the past year through the diverse voices of students, health-care workers, local politicians, faith leaders, activists, nonprofit leaders, police officers, artists, parents and educators. The show evolved from over fifty interviews with Colorado residents, capturing our frustrations, fears, heartaches and hopes in this historic moment. Tickets start at a suggested $10; register here.



Know of a great event around town? We'll be updating this list through the weekend. Send information to editorial@westword.com. Find free events here.