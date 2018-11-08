Ten Things for Art Lovers to See and Do This Weekend in Denver

Catch a fresh show or revisit an old one for new insights; celebrate Andy Warhol or traditional hand-carved religious works by santeros in Colorado and New Mexico; exchange an artful gift or learn new techniques from a Denver legend. You can do all this and more this weekend — all you have to do is follow our directions.

Santos 2018

O’Sullivan Art Gallery, O’Sullivan Arts Center, Regis University, 3333 Regis Boulevard

October 30 through December 7

(Closed November 21 to 23 for Thanksgiving)

Gallery Talk by Teresa May Duran: Thursday, November 8, 7 p.m.

Santos Market: Saturday, December 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Regis University’s extensive Santo collection, a priceless trove of nearly 1,000 hand-carved devotional retablos and bultos indigenous to the centuries-old communities of northern New Mexico and southern Colorado, lends credence and respect to one of the oldest traditions in regional history. Accordingly, Regis’s O’Sullivan Gallery periodically keeps up with the genre in contemporary times, by showcasing working santeros carving works both traditional and updated in style. The who’s who of modern santeros and santeras opened earlier this month at the gallery, which hosts a gallery talk by artist and fifth-generation Coloradan Teresa May Duran on Thursday and tops off the show on December 8 with a Santos Market supporting living artists.

Sarah Winkler, “Colorado River,” acrylic on panel. Sarah Winkler, K Contemporary

Sarah Winkler, Exploration, A Survey of Recent Paintings

Denver Place, 999 18th Street

Through December 1

Artist Reception and Talk: Thursday, November 8, 5 to 7 p.m.

On the heels of her solo last summer, abstracted-landscape artist Sarah Winkler will have a pop-up at the downtown Denver mixed-use space Denver Place hosted by K Contemporary, her representing local gallery. Come to the reception for the art, viewed in a corporate/living-room setting and stay for an artist talk with Winkler, moderated by art writer Kapi Monoyios of Scientific American.

Max Kauffman, “Runnin,” mixed media on panel. Max Kauffman

Max Kauffman, Passages

Zuni 49 Studios, 4890 Zuni Street

November 9 through 30

Opening Reception: Friday, November 9, 7 to 10 p.m.

Sometimes Coloradan Max Kauffman settles down long enough to deck some Denver walls with murals and build an extensive new body of paintings and sculpture. As his first solo in four years, Passages is an unfolding tale of artistic evolution and a close look at his graphic/impressionistic paintings, which resemble a visual diary of fleeting thoughts and moments.

Lauren Karnitz, “Seven.” Lauren Karnitz, Walker Fine Art

Natural Occurrences

Walker Fine Art, 300 West 11th Avenue

November 9 through January 5

Opening Reception: Friday, November 9, 5 to 9 p.m.

Bobbi Walker ends 2018 with a lineup of gallery artists concerned with our place in the natural world, enveloping the gallery with momentary shadows and beams of light, flashes of color and impressions of walking in a forest, a meadow or under the sea. As is often the case at Walker Fine Art, it’s a contemplative show to view and reflect on, this one through the solstice and holiday season.

Bid farewell to BagBaySha's installation at Leon Gallery, and exchange an object of interest for another. BagrBaySha

Closing Party for BagBaySha’s Memories of Earth

Leon Gallery, 1112 East 17th Avenue

Friday, November 9, 6 to 10 p.m.

Chris Bagley, Koko Bayer and Thomas Scharfenberg, the artist trio behind Memories of Earth, an immersive installation that’s been on view at Leon Gallery, invite you to see out the show with the kind of communal memory exchange that ought to become a holiday tradition in these stressful times. Bring an object that interests you or stirs a memory to exchange and pick up a BagBaySha sticker while you’re there (limited availability).

Collage Pop-Up Workshop with Phil Bender

Foolproof Contemporary Art, 3240 Larimer Street

Friday, November 9, 6 to 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 10, noon to 4 p.m.

The one and only Phil Bender, Pirate co-op co-founder and “Famous Artist,” will shed some light on his tried-and-true art processes this weekend with some pop-up demo and instruction at Foolproof, where founder Laura Phelps Rogers is experimenting with a new gallery model that includes just this sort of activity. Yak and learn with Phil, but also take some time to view Foolproof’s current group show Spellbound, which runs through November 24. What else is new at the gallery? Member and ceramic artist Jean Smith is in residence on Thursdays and Fridays from 1 to 5:30 p.m., through November 16, ready for questions about her works-in-progress.

Old friends reunite at the Cabal Reunion Cabal Gallery

Cabal Reunion Show

Cabal Gallery, 1875 South Broadway

Opening Reception: Saturday, November 10, 6 to 10 p.m.

Most of the rowdy bunch who first ganged up together to open Cabal Gallery four years ago might have drifted away from the co-op-style DIY and art haven over the years, but a few stalwarts from the early days will be back this Saturday for a reunion to celebrate the gallery’s recent near-death experience and last-minute decision to keep it going. Join Jim Norris, Jesse Frazier (aka Faim Worldwide), Vincent Cheap, Mar Williams, Joshua Finley and some surprise special guests for the reception, which will also feature live music by the nerd/punk duo Gort vs Goom.

Michael Sperandeo, "Silvery Subconscious." Michael Sperandeo

Digital Symbols With Michael Sperandeo

ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Drive

Saturday, November 10, 1 to 3 p.m.

$20

In conjunction with the Self art exhibit now showing at ReCreative Denver, participating artist Michael Sperandeo will give an interactive talk on the changing role of symbols in digital artwork. Admission is $20 at the door or in advance online at recreativedenver.org.

Andy Warhol, "Soup Can," ca. 1980. Collage on paper with ink on paper. Transfer from the Department of Art, CSU, Gregory Allicar Museum of Art, gift of John and Kimiko Powers. Gregory Allicar Museum of Art

Sábado Warhol

Gregory Allicar Museum of Art at Colorado State University, 1400 Remington Street, Fort Collins

Saturday, November 10, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Free

Andy Warhol had a connection with Colorado, especially in Fort Collins, where his 1981 visit to the Colorado State University campus and gift of three signed monumental Campbell’s soup cans left a lasting impression among then-young artists still working in the state today, including photographers John Bonath and Mark Sink. CSU’s Gregory Allicar Museum of Art will bring back memories this weekend by hosting Sábado Warhol, a full day of Warhol-related activities, showcasing a one-day exhibition of Warhol works from the museum collection, interspersed with screenings of the film Warhol at CSU, exhibit tours, a selfie station and more. See a complete schedule at the museum website.

Make bad art and feel good about it with the Denver Public Library and Converge Denver. Denver Public Library

Bad Art Night: Because It's In There Waiting to Get Out

Converge Denver, 3327 Brighton Boulevard

Saturday, November 10, 7 to 9 p.m.

Registration required in advance at denverlibrary.org.

Art isn’t for everyone. Just as some dancers have two left feet, some of us simply haven’t graduated from stick figures and coloring books. But that’s okay! Converge Denver and the Denver Public Library are joining forces to make you feel comfortable about being a bad artist, surrounded by others of your kind. In this case, you’ll be tasked with the goal of creating the ugliest artwork you can come up with in hopes of grabbing a prize. All supplies are provided; registration is required in advance (see link above).

