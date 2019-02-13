Six Things for Art Lovers to See and Do This Weekend in Denver

This weekend will be sparse yet potent at area galleries, with a major spring turnover of exhibitions at MCA Denver, a neon-fresh pop-up by artist Scott Young at B-Spot, and a good-looking pair of shows at David B. Smith Gallery. And there's more: Go forth and get an eyeful at these six spaces.

Aftereffect: Georgia O’Keeffe and Contemporary Painting

Amanda Wachob: Tattoo This

Andrew Jensdotter: Flak

MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany Street

February 15 through May 26

MCA’s first new round of shows in 2019 runs the gamut from modern to postmodern, with a showcase for Colorado abstract painter Andrew Jensdotter’s heavily layered works squeezed in between. The rest? Aftereffect follows the influence of Georgia O’Keeffe’s archetypal imagery from her original works to modern ones by other artists, while tattoo artist Amanda Wachob turns her decorative craft into a fine-art medium for Tattoo This. Wachob will demonstrate her tattoo work live during a residency at MCA from February 15 to 21, and sits down with MCA’s departing leader Adam Lerner in conversation at a ticketed event on Wednesday, February 20, at 7 p.m. at the Holiday Event Center, 2644 West 32nd Avenue. Tickets, $10 to $15, are available in advance at eventbrite.com, or visit mcadenver.org for more information.

EXPAND Scott Young, "Wish You Were Her(e)" — the neon sign that started it all. Scott Young

Scott Young, Love Bully: Part Three of a Love Story Trilogy

B-Spot, 2750 Blake Street

Reception: Friday, February 15, 7:30 p.m.

Neon artist Scott Young hosts a weekend pop-up of new work in the vein of past shows at B-Spot, reflecting — with satirical wit and a wink — the pain of lost love and the cycle of feelings that follow a breakup. See what Young’s come up with lately in his studio in this brightly lit quickie curated by Arianna Biering.

Justine Hill, "Bookend 12," 2019, acrylic and crayon on canvas. Justine Hill, David B. Smith Gallery

Emily Joyce, Then Where Sun When There

Justine Hill, Bookends

David B. Smith Gallery, 1543 Wazee Street

February 15 through March 16

Opening Reception: Friday, February 15, 6 to 8 p.m.

Los Angeleno painter Emily Joyce, who also has four works in the MCA’s Aftereffect exhibition (see above), debuts at David B. Smith with a pretty and contemplative show of geometric pattern paintings in shimmering translucent colors. Complementing Joyce with another blast of color, a small collection of New Yorker Justine Hill’s irregularly shaped, landscape-inspired composite works will hang in the project space.

Liz Lautrup, “Grasshopper’s Flight," acrylic and watercolor pencil on canvas. Liz Lautrap

Luminous: Karin Kempe and Liz Lautrup

Sync Gallery, 931 Santa Fe Drive

February 14 through March 9

Opening Reception: Friday, February 15, 6 to 9 p.m.

First Friday Reception: Friday, March 1, 6 to 9 p.m.

Abstractionists Karin Kempe and Liz Lautrup take turns together at Sync in Luminous, a well-matched show of paintings shot through with light.

Moe Gram paints her feelings for MegaFauna's How to Paint Your Feelings. Moe Gram

How to Paint Your Feelings

Megafauna, 3102 Blake Street

February 15 through March 9

Opening Reception: Friday, February 15, 2 to 9 p.m.

What does it mean to paint your feelings? Four artists — Moe Gram, Alexander Hall, Jennifer Lord and Felicia Mora — try to explain, using a variety of mediums, in this show, which is also curated by Hall. The opening runs from the afternoon into the evening, but things will rev up after dark with activations, networking and holistic practice by Cultural Arts United.

Phillip Potter, "Embarking on the Foundation #2," oil on canvas. Phillip Potter

Madeleine Dodge, In Case of Emergency Break Glass

Phillip Potter, Causative Phenomena

Katharine McGuinness: New Work

Spark Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive

February 14 through March 10

Opening Reception: Friday, February 15, 6 to 9 p.m.

Spark takes abstraction in different directions with three new shows from Madeleine Dodge, whose new works incorporate layered pigment prints of glass shards into the composition; Phil Potter, whose paintings are shot through with straight-edge lines and planes; and, in the north gallery, Katharine McGuinness, who dapples her works on wood panels with flowery shapes and colors. While you’re there, have a look in the neighboring CORE New Art Space, where artists Carrie MaKenna, Rita Bhasin, Sandy Marvin and Bev Ruiz put up new works for last week’s opening.

