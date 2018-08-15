Five Things for Art Lovers to Do and See This Weekend in Denver

It might be quiet in D-Town galleries this weekend, but it’s far from dead. You can meet an international art star, say goodbye to an all-Colorado mega-show or spend a Monday night volleying words and tennis balls with an artist. And there’s more. See below.

International muralist Peeta will work with Alt Ethos to create an interactive mural in Fort Collins. Peeta

Meet the Artist: Peeta

Downtown Artery, 254 Linden Street, Fort Collins

Thursday, August 16, 5 to 7 p.m.

Old Firehouse Alley, running adjacent to the Elizabeth Hotel in Old Town Fort Collins, is about to go through a shake-up in the downtown district up north with forward-thinking art: The Denver-based virtual-reality/projection-mapping experts of Alt Ethos are partnering with the City of Fort Collins, local arts organizations and international mural artist Peeta to create an interactive mural in the alley. Peeta, aka Manuel Di Rita, known for his mind-boggling faux-sculptural murals, will be in Fort Collins for a couple of weeks doing his part for the outdoor installation; once he’s done, Alt Ethos will add movement-triggered projection-mapping for a two-fisted mural that’s interesting to look at whether it’s day or night. The city is throwing a meet-and-greet reception with Peeta on Thursday — a not-to-miss event if you’re into mural culture and a great way to prep for Denver’s Crush Walls in September.

Jon P. Geiger, 2018, “Blossom #6,” ceramic, underglaze, Magic Sculp. Jon P. Geiger, Black Cube

Jon Geiger, Valley Boy

RedLine, 2350 Arapahoe Street

August 17 through September 9

Opening Reception: Friday, August 17, 6:30 to 9 p.m.

It’s a big weekend for Black Cube, the independently curated, Denver-based nomadic museum, with two shows opening — Valley Boy, a solo exhibition by Black Cube alumnus Jon P. Geiger, on Friday, and a group installation pop-up, Drive-In: House of Cars, on Saturday. Geiger, whose neon billboard “ROAM” previously toured the region beginning two years ago for stints at five locations under the auspices of Black Cube, returns to the fold for a solo exhibition of work inspired by the landscape, both physical and psychological, of the San Luis Valley, where he resides, as well as by the spirit of “ROAM.” Go on the road with Geiger at the August 17 reception at RedLine, where he'll also deliver an art talk at 6:30 p.m.