Six Things for Art Lovers to Do and See This Weekend and Beyond

Labor Day weekend is coming, and the first whiffs of fall are in the air in gallery land, from the Auraria campus to the co-ops of Lakewood. Here’s where some of the action is.
Anthrome: A Survey of Jason DeMarte’s Work
Andrew J. Macky Gallery, Macky Auditorium, 1595 Pleasant Street, University of Colorado Boulder
Through November 18
Rule Gallery artist Jason DeMarte’s engaging photographs of life-like constructed still lifes juxtaposing elegant fake floral arrangements, plastic bits, candy, birds and other creatures never fail to surprise the eye, while making a statement about how consumer culture has overtaken the pull of nature. This fall, Boulder gets some gallery time with Anthrome, a survey of DeMarte’s work curated by the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art that will hang beautifully at Macky Auditorium through mid-November. The gallery is open to the public Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and to ticketed patrons during Macky Auditorium events.
Aram Bartholl, Your Shopping Cart is Empty
Emmanuel Gallery, Tenth and Lawrence Street Mall, Auraria campus
August 30 through November 17
Opening Reception: Thursday, August 30, 2 to 9 p.m.
Think of Berlin-based artist Aram Bartholl, who grabs audiences into his process through performance, street interventions and tech-infused installations, as a scion of art practices to come. He might engage viewers with a random flash drive embedded in a brick wall, port end out, or project stolen Yahoo passwords on the side of a public library, all in the service of exposing how the shadow of an all-powerful Internet is overtaking our human interactions, our thoughts, our politics and how we navigate life. Your Shopping Cart Is Empty will no doubt ask similar questions, with the same stark results. Bartholl will appear in person at the opening.
Don Stinson, Sky Wide
1801 California, 1801 California Street
August 30 through November 9
Opening Reception: Thursday, August 30, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Known for his big, panoramic landscapes with twists of pop humor (see “Bob's Big Boy,” above), Don Stinson also comments, in his own droll way, on the state of a world losing touch with nature in the grip of technology and encroaching capitalism. Arts Brookfield hosts a solo show of Stinson’s weighted and bittersweet visual jokes in the lobby at the 1801 California building in downtown Denver.
Lies
Colorado Photographic Arts Center, 1070 Bannock Street
August 31 through October 6
Opening Reception: Friday, August 31, 6 to 9 p.m.
CPAC welcomes the fall season with a clever show about how photographers manipulate images to fool the eye. Juried by Richard McCabe, curator of photography at the Ogden Museum of Southern Art and an artist in his own right, Lies narrows down the genre to the work of ten photographers from across the nation, with an emphasis on Colorado, which is represented by six of them – Alpert + Kahn, Thomas Carr, Mark Dolce, Shelli Foth, Karin Kempe and Paul Stein. Of his selections, McCabe writes, "Lies is a timely exhibition that explores the camera’s changing role in an age where the validity of almost every photograph is in question." Meet the artists and McCabe, who will speak at the opening on August 31, which also coincides with Final Fridays in the Golden Triangle Creative District festivities.
Gayla Lemke, Contained
Edge Gallery, 7001 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
August 31 through September 16
Opening Reception: Friday, August 31, 6 to 10 p.m.
Denver ceramic artist Gayla Lemke continues to amaze with a new round of her signature towers of clay shapes and for good measure, some delightfully detailed ceramic books that would look great lounging nonchalantly on a bookshelf. Also opening at Edge on the same evening: Jennifer Hope, Transition, and Ken Peterson’s Holga Series, Part 2. Be kind to your local co-ops. You could say they built this town.
This Is It
Dateline Gallery, 3004 Larimer Street
September 6 through 9
Opening Reception: Tuesday, September 4, 6 to 11 p.m.
Lots of galleries are joining the ongoing Crush Walls pre-party that runs in RiNo through next weekend, including Dateline, which chips in with a nod to thirteen of the Denver metro’s best street-art and graffiti artists, who’ve all been showing up for Crush over the years, before the thing got so dang big. Size work up by the locals, many of whom you’ll meet at the opening, next to murals going up outside by international big names at this introduction featuring small works and preparatory drawings. Gregg Ziemba of Rubedo and friends will rave it up at the reception, as well.
