Six Things for Art Lovers to Do and See This Weekend and Beyond

Labor Day weekend is coming, and the first whiffs of fall are in the air in gallery land, from the Auraria campus to the co-ops of Lakewood. Here’s where some of the action is.

Jason DeMarte, "Suspended Splendor," archival inkjet print, 2008. Jason DeMarte

Anthrome: A Survey of Jason DeMarte’s Work

Andrew J. Macky Gallery, Macky Auditorium, 1595 Pleasant Street, University of Colorado Boulder

Through November 18

Rule Gallery artist Jason DeMarte’s engaging photographs of life-like constructed still lifes juxtaposing elegant fake floral arrangements, plastic bits, candy, birds and other creatures never fail to surprise the eye, while making a statement about how consumer culture has overtaken the pull of nature. This fall, Boulder gets some gallery time with Anthrome, a survey of DeMarte’s work curated by the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art that will hang beautifully at Macky Auditorium through mid-November. The gallery is open to the public Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and to ticketed patrons during Macky Auditorium events.

Aram Bartholl, "Grounded," 2018. Aram Bartholl

Aram Bartholl, Your Shopping Cart is Empty

Emmanuel Gallery, Tenth and Lawrence Street Mall, Auraria campus

August 30 through November 17

Opening Reception: Thursday, August 30, 2 to 9 p.m.

Think of Berlin-based artist Aram Bartholl, who grabs audiences into his process through performance, street interventions and tech-infused installations, as a scion of art practices to come. He might engage viewers with a random flash drive embedded in a brick wall, port end out, or project stolen Yahoo passwords on the side of a public library, all in the service of exposing how the shadow of an all-powerful Internet is overtaking our human interactions, our thoughts, our politics and how we navigate life. Your Shopping Cart Is Empty will no doubt ask similar questions, with the same stark results. Bartholl will appear in person at the opening.