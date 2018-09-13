Eight Things for Art Lovers to Do and See in Denver

A plethora of exciting and thought-provoking exhibitions are crowding September with openings. As noted elsewhere on westword.com, some of the most impressive shows and events to catch this weekend include Axis Mundo: Queer Networks in Chicano L.A at the Vicki Myhren Gallery, a Virginia Maitland retrospective at the Arvada Center, Black Cube’s exchange bringing performance artist Jirí Kovanda here from Prague for All the Birds of North America and the drawing tour de force, Rembrandt: Painter as Printmaker, which opens Sunday at the Denver Art Museum. Here are eight more reasons to get out to the galleries in the coming days.

Paco Pomet, "The Dualists," oil on canvas. Paco Pomet, Robischon Gallery

John Buck: New and Recent Work, Carved Wood and Mechanical Sculptures

Paco Pomet: New Work Paintings

Fred Stonehouse: Certainty of Doubt Paintings and Works on Paper

Walter Robinson: Magic Thinker Recent Sculptural Works

Robischon Gallery, 1740 Wazee Street

September 13 through November 3

Opening Reception: Thursday, September 13, 6 to 8 p.m.

Robischon Gallery mounts another show of the incredible hand-carved wall plaques, sculptures and mechanical installations of John Buck, always a guaranteed wow, alongside paintings by Paco Pomet and Fred Stonehouse, plus sculpture by Walter Robinson. The quartet of exhibitions blends glimmers of folk art, humor and a little magical thinking into a potent gallery experience.

Clark Richert, "Octaval Complex." Clark Richert, Arts Brookfield

Patternality

Republic Plaza, 370 17th Street

September 13 through November 16

Opening Reception: Thursday, September 13, 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Patternality, put together for Arts Brookfield by Denver curator Andra Archer, is of course all about pattern painting, as executed by a gang of Coloradans, including geometric pattern-master Clark Richert at the top of a very talented heap. Repetitive works presented comprise a mixture of 2-D, 3-D, popping colors and subdued palettes, paintings, sculpture and everything in between. Think of the reception as an after-work cocktail for the senses.