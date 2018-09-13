Eight Things for Art Lovers to Do and See in Denver

A plethora of exciting and thought-provoking exhibitions are crowding September with openings. As noted elsewhere on westword.com, some of the most impressive shows and events to catch this weekend include Axis Mundo: Queer Networks in Chicano L.A at the Vicki Myhren Gallery, a Virginia Maitland retrospective at the Arvada Center, Black Cube’s exchange bringing performance artist Jirí Kovanda here from Prague for All the Birds of North America and the drawing tour de force, Rembrandt: Painter as Printmaker, which opens Sunday at the Denver Art Museum. Here are eight more reasons to get out to the galleries in the coming days.
John Buck: New and Recent Work, Carved Wood and Mechanical Sculptures
Paco Pomet: New Work Paintings
Fred Stonehouse: Certainty of Doubt Paintings and Works on Paper
Walter Robinson: Magic Thinker Recent Sculptural Works
Robischon Gallery, 1740 Wazee Street
September 13 through November 3
Opening Reception: Thursday, September 13, 6 to 8 p.m.
Robischon Gallery mounts another show of the incredible hand-carved wall plaques, sculptures and mechanical installations of John Buck, always a guaranteed wow, alongside paintings by Paco Pomet and Fred Stonehouse, plus sculpture by Walter Robinson. The quartet of exhibitions blends glimmers of folk art, humor and a little magical thinking into a potent gallery experience.
Patternality
Republic Plaza, 370 17th Street
September 13 through November 16
Opening Reception: Thursday, September 13, 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Patternality, put together for Arts Brookfield by Denver curator Andra Archer, is of course all about pattern painting, as executed by a gang of Coloradans, including geometric pattern-master Clark Richert at the top of a very talented heap. Repetitive works presented comprise a mixture of 2-D, 3-D, popping colors and subdued palettes, paintings, sculpture and everything in between. Think of the reception as an after-work cocktail for the senses.
Jill Hadley Hooper, Still Life
Mark Villarreal, Taíno
Goodwin Fine Art, 255 Delaware Street
Through October 27
Opening Reception: Friday, September 14, 6 to 8 p.m.
Jill Hadley Hooper’s sophisticated still-life paintings of floral arrangements have a backstory: She invited friends to being her cut flowers from their gardens and used the bouquets to create understated and lovely botanical portraits. Mark Villareal offers a counterpoint in small-scale abstracts inspired by his travels to Cuba.
Won’t You Make Believe With Me: Kaitlyn Tucek
In the South Gallery: Without Your Presence
Firehouse Art Center, 667 Fourth Avenue, Longmont
Through October 7
Opening Reception: Friday, September 14, 6 to 9 p.m.
Kaitlyn Tucek wraps up a three-month artist residency at the Firehouse Art Center with a dreamy installation created piecemeal from ephemera collected on the streets of downtown Longmont. Just as Tucek muses on fleeting human connections with the leftover detritus of such meetings, Drew Austin, Risa Friedman and Daniel Granitto pursue similar pathways for Without Your Presence in the South Gallery.
The Space Between
Walker Fine Art Gallery, 300 West 11th Avenue
September 14 through November 3
Opening Reception: Friday, September 14, 5 to 9 p.m.
For Walker Fine Art’s newest group show, The Space Between, Bobbi Walker matched works by Angela Beloian, Chris Hassig, Jonathan Hils, Jesse Poulin, Karin L Schminke, Meagen Svendsen and Allison Svoboda for a visual contemplation of revery and the tranquil effect of meditation. Like to stare at paintings for hours? This set will keep you busy doing nothing.
Charles Livingston, Catalyst
Robin Hextrum, Hybrids
Guest artist: Noelle Helmer
Pirate: Contemporary Art, 7130 West 16th Avenue, Lakewood
September 14 through 30
Opening Reception: Friday, September 14, 6 to 10 p.m.
On the co-op front, Pirate member Charles Livingston and associate Robin Hextrum take their turn this month as Livingston reflects on the meditative qualities of repetition with a performance and installation involving the endless act of cutting millions of slices of bicycle inner tubes — which he’ll continue to do at the reception, accompanied by soundscapes. For her show, Hextrum contributes imagery of animals in abstracted environments, and Helmer chimes in with paintings that convey a peaceful coalition of humans and nature.
Close Proximity: A Retrospective of Sculpture by Neil Goodman
Museum of Outdoor Arts, 1000 Englewood Parkway, Englewood
September 15 through November 17
Opening Reception: Saturday, September 15, 6 to 9 p.m.
MOA kicks off the autumn season with a forty-year bronze sculpture retrospective honoring acclaimed Midwestern sculptor Neil Goodman, while also giving a nod to the museum’s original objective: to tear down constrictive walls and exhibit art in unexpected spaces. In conjunction with the exhibit, three of Goodman's monumental fiberglass sculptures will be installed at Westlands Park, 5701 South Quebec Street in Greenwood Village, and will remain on view through next August.
Jonathan Monaghan, Synthetic Mythologies, and VASD lecture, "Fear, Myth, and Decadence in the Digital Age"
Philip J. Steele Gallery and Mary Harris Auditorium, Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design
1600 Pierce Street, Lakewood
Tuesday, September 18, 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Free, register for lecture in advance at Eventbrite
Denver Digerati’s third annual Supernova Digital Animation Festival is branching out this year, beginning with a suite of satellite gallery exhibitions and screenings. Supernova artist Jonathan Monaghan will be in the house at RMCAD for a residency in the days before the fest’s big day of downtown Denver screenings on September 22, which includes a show in the Steele Gallery, as well as a Visiting Artist, Scholar and Designer program lecture spot that coincides with the opening reception on September 18. Learn about Monaghan’s interdisciplinary practice and see the results in person. Admission to the lecture is free, but an RSVP in advance is requested to secure a seat (see link above). And if you can’t make it, RMCAD will live-stream the presentation online at 6:30 p.m.
