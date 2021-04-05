Ten Things to Do for Free In Denver (and Online) This Week

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Today, Denver; tomorrow, the world!

History Colorado is launching a major new project, Building Denver, at the same time that the 73rd Conference on World Affairs is starting in Boulder. That annual confab has moved online because of the pandemic, and is more packed than ever with programs dealing with local and international issues.

That's just the start of the action this week...and you won't need to pay a penny to participate. Keep reading for the ten best free events in town this week.

Building Denver: Living Denver

Available Monday, April 5

How will Denver come back from the pandemic? That's just one of the questions that will be explored by History Colorado's Building Denver, which kicks off with a podcast on April 5 and builds to a major exhibition opening on May 29: Building Denver: Visions of the Capital City. The four-part podcast series, Living Denver, was produced in collaboration with House of Pod and illuminates stories of four different Denver neighborhoods through the lens of the city’s residents, including four poets: Ramon del Castillo (north Denver), Kenya “Mahogany” Fashaw (Five Points), Josiah Lee Lopez (west side/Lincoln Park) and Jonathon Stalls (City Park/North Park Hill). First up: Five Points, on which Fashaw reads her poem “Change Gon’ Come,” inspired by Sam Cooke and the neighborhood. Find out more at historycolorado.org/building-denver.



73rd Conference on World Affairs

Monday, April 5, through Sunday, April 11, online

Since 1948, speakers and performers from around the globe have been invited to confer and commune at the University of Colorado Boulder’s Conference on World Affairs. And despite the pandemic, this world will keep turning — if entirely online this year. There will be lectures on tech, economics, race and social justice, ecology, politics, the arts, health care and psychology, as well as a slate of films, art actions and performances ranging from storytelling to comedy. Even the Ebert Interruptus screening is back, led by film critic Josh Larsen, who will deconstruct the "Lovers Rock" segment of Steve McQueen’s Small Axe series for Amazon. (That particular event is full, but you can try the waiting list.) There is no charge to participate; RSVP here for a complete schedule.

Nations United: Bringing Communities Together

Tuesday, April 6, through June 25

OZ Gallery, 9209 Dorothy Boulevard,

The Thornton Arts & Culture Center is presenting its first in-person exhibit since the start of the pandemic: Nations United: Bringing Communities Together, with American Indian and Latinx artwork. “This is the first art show of its kind presented at the center,” says Thornton Arts & Culture Manager Alisa Zimmerman. “We’re partnering with the Denver American Indian Festival, the Chicano Humanities & Arts Council, and the Metropolitan State University of Denver Chicana/o Studies Department to provide Thornton residents the opportunity to see a rich range of multicultural artwork normally shown in Denver.” But you don't need to live in Thornton to see the show. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; find out more here.

Keith Haring: Bodies in Motion

Wednesday, April 7, noon to 1 p.m., online

Keith Haring’s work was all about figures in dynamic motion — dancing, tumbling and plummeting from the sky, all while surrounded by frenetic cartoon movement marks. It’s not surprising, then, that Haring collaborated with dancer/choreographer Muna Tseng in the 1980s to create costumes for a dance performance. Referring back to the original production, Denver dancer Samantha Weese took inspiration from the Keith Haring Grace House Mural on view at MCA Denver and created a new work to be performed within the exhibition. You can tune in for the online show, which includes a presentation by Tseng. Admission is free, with a pay-what-you-can option of $5 to $15; RSVP here.

Community Conversation About Race and Ethnicity

Wednesday, April 7, 6 to 7:30 p.m., online

Colorado Humanities and Arapahoe Libraries will host an online community conversation about race, ethnicity, and the power of listening. Dr. Elizabeth Parks, a dialogue and diversity specialist for the Center for Public Deliberation, an assistant professor of communication studies at Colorado State University and author of The Ethics of Listening: Creating Space for Sustainable Dialogue, will facilitate small-group discussions. Register for this free program here.

Take Note Colorado: Music Meetup in Creating an Inclusive Music Community

Wednesday, April 7, 7 to 8:30 p.m. online

Take Note Colorado and Little Kids Rock are hosting a free, virtual meetup that will include performances and conversation with NPR Tiny Desk Contest winner Gaelynn Lea and Denver band iZCALLi. The event is geared toward any artists, educators and community members who support school-age students through music. Register here.

Just Us Monologues

Wednesday, April 7, and Thursday, April 8, 7 p.m., online

Motus Theater's ongoing series of JustUs monologues has two very special installments this week. As part of the Conference on World Affairs, Dean Williams, the executive director of Colorado’s Department of Corrections, will read the story of Daniel Guillory, who spent a decade incarcerated in the same prisons Williams now oversees. Two additional Motus JustUs Monologists will share their own stories; each monologue will be followed by a musical response from Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Ernie Watts. Tune in here to watch. Then on April 8, in collaboration with the 29th annual Ira C. Rothgerber Conference, "Pursuing Citizenship," the Honorable Mimi Tsankov, National Association of Immigration Judges, will read aloud the story of Armando Peniche, an undocumented Motus monologist. Cristian Solano-Córdova and Alejandro Fuentes Mena will also share their stories, and each monologue will be followed by a musical response from Uruguayan musician Elisa Garcia. Register here.



MSU Literacy for All 2021: Heart to Heart: A Celebration of Community

Friday, April 9, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., online

Metropolitan State University of Denver’s Journey Through Our Heritage program is offering a pair of community cultural events with a focus on literacy and how we can work it into our everyday lives. In a morning session from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. artist, Arlette Lucero, publisher Todd Pierson and editor Ed Winograd will discuss the JTOH’s ongoing Corn Mothers series, a traveling photographic oral history of women of the Southwest; beginning at 11:45 a.m., professor and poet Dr. Sandra Doe and writer Tameca L. Coleman will delve into the subject of Speaking Through Poetry. Both parts are free; link to the Zoom here, using Meeting ID: 981 6943 5122.

Colorado Book Awards Finalist Readings: Juvenile and Young Adult Literature

Friday, April 9, 7 p.m., online

The 2021 Colorado Book Awards are in the final stages, with an all-Colorado batch of authors, editors, illustrators and photographers in seventeen categories. The winners won’t be announced until June 26, but in the meantime, the public can listen in on free virtual readings by authors in every bracket, starting April 9 with the finalists for Juvenile and Young Adult Literature. Nine more reading events will roll out through May 26; find a schedule and register here.

Judaic Traditions of the Southwest

Saturday, April 10, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., online

The Chicano Humanities and Arts Council, along with Metro State University Chicana/o Studies and Journey Through Our Heritage and Colorado Folk Arts Council, is hosting Judaic Traditions of the Southwest, an exploration with Kimberly Sanchez, author of Love & Legacy: Amor Eterno and renowned folk musician Elena Klaver. They'll discuss the legacy/history of Sephardic Jewish ancestry in Northern New Mexico and Southern Colorado. Find out more about this free program here.



Know of a great free event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to editorial@westword.com.