Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

The week begins with Día de los Muertos events, moves on through the election and, assuming we all come out on the other side, ends with a citywide celebration with Denver Arts Week(end) November 6-8.

There's plenty of other activity around town, though. Keep reading for ten things you can do in Denver this week — all for free.

Day of the Dead Altar at Stanley Marketplace

Kickoff Monday, November 2, 5 p.m.; on display through November 21

Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street

Aurora’s Village Exchange Center, which serves immigrants and refugees with a host of programs and services, has dedicated its Day of the Dead altar to those who died in pursuit of a better life; since 2014, over 2,400 people have died attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border. The altar, created by Denver artist Beto Mojardín, will be on display through November 21 at Stanley Marketplace. An official kick-off ceremony with a dance performance by Amigos de México will take place at 5 p.m. November 2, which will be streamed on Facebook Live.

Night Lights Denver

Through November 6, 5:15 to 11 p.m.

16th and Arapahoe streets

In observation of Día de los Muertos, Night Lights Denver will be running memorial projections of passed loved ones on the Clocktower as part of its scheduled program for November. The memorial was curated by Katie Kalkstein; find out more about Night Lights Denver here.

Día de los Muertos 2020: Our Past and Present

Wednesday, November 4, through Sunday, November 8, noon to 5 p.m. (by appointment only)

Firehouse Art Center, 667 Fourth Avenue, Longmont

Every year, Firehouse observes Día de los Muertos with an art show, but for this year’s exhibition, curator Grace Gutierrez tasked Colorado artists Cal Duran, Javier Flores, Adrian Raya and Ramon Trujillo with creating a trio of altars honoring political Latinx heroes and activists in Colorado who stood up for Chicano rights, fought the Ku Klux Klan and lost their lives to police brutality and profiling. Find out more here.

The November 3 Election: Is There a New Senate Majority and Leadership?

Wednesday, November 4, 3 p.m.

Join University of Denver Korbel School Dean Fritz Mayer and pollster/professor Floyd Ciruli for a review of what’s known and unknown in the U.S. Senate results. Was this election a wave or a ripple? Sign up here.

A Post-Election Convo With Warm Cookies of the Revolution

Wednesday, November 4, 5 to 6 p.m.

MCA Denver and Warm Cookies of the Revolution, Denver’s “civic health club,” will team up for a virtual conversation the night after the election, when a Warm Cookies panel will take a positive tack and focus on the future, inviting the audience to pitch in with ideas about how to move forward in a proactive way. The free event will be live-streamed on MCA Denver's YouTube channel; learn more and register here.

Founding Our Future: An Arts Declaration of What’s Possible

Friday, November 6, 6 p.m.

Through the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts’ Arts Across America series, Youth on Record and other members of Colorado’s creative community will present a free viewing of Founding Our Future: An Arts Declaration of What’s Possible. This collaborative performance shares the voices of the nation’s youth while amplifying the untold and unseen histories of the Colorado West through poetry, dance, music, video, sound art and storytelling. Sign up for the free digital program here.

Graphic Novel Book Release: Anguish Garden, by R. Alan Brooks

Friday, November 6, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

You might wonder how R. Alan Brooks, a thoughtful and articulate thinker, ended up writing comics, but that wouldn’t be fair to the genre: What once sold for a dime at the drugstore in the ’50s is now a legitimate form of fiction. For instance, the Denver story spinner’s latest work, a locally graphic novel called Anguish Garden, is a sci-fi adventure about people infected by an incurable virus and forced into quarantine, which couldn’t be more topical in 2020. Join Brooks and his comic-artist team for a talk moderated by screenwriter Liza Bevams, a live art session, and music by Carl Carrell (CRL CRRLL), who wrote a score for the book. Email lkargol@redline.org to receive the event link, and find info here.

A Day of Evening for the Arts

Saturday, November 7, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Center for the Arts Evergreen, 31880 Rocky Village Drive, Evergreen.

The annual Evening for the Arts fundraiser moves to the day, when the Center for the Arts Evergreen will be offering a free day of live performances and hands-on arts, as well as food trucks and activities for kids, in the parking lot. CAE Arts People of the Year Drucie French and Steve Cumbie will be honored, and the new exhibit, Word: Art Meets Advertising, will be open in the main gallery. Before you go, check the CAE website to make sure COVID restrictions have not changed plans.

Denver-Takayama Sister City Culture Day

Saturday, November 7, 7 to 9 p.m.

Chances are you’ve passed the City of Takayama Park, a pretty spot of green along South Cherry Creek Drive, many times. But it’s less likely that you’ve given much thought to its story as one of Denver’s sister city parks, or what that even means. Now you can get the full story, courtesy of the Denver Takayama Sister City Committee, which will take you on a tour of the Edo-period Old Town in Takayama, Japan, and introduce you to Rajio Taiso, a form of radio calisthenics practiced in the region. The armchair travel session is free; RSVP in advance for the Zoom link here.

Women in Horror

Sunday, November 8, 4 p.m.

BookBar hosts a conversation with female horror writers Alma Katsu, Jo Kaplan, Kathleen Kaufman and Lisa Morton. The roundtable discussion with the authors will include a Q&A. RSVP to events@bookbardenver.com to receive the Zoom link.



