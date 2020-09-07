Six Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

The big Labor Day events of years past were canceled in 2020, but you won't have to work hard to have fun today. You can simply head to your favorite park or hiking trail to enjoy the last day of warm weather before the temperature plummets tomorrow; if you're looking for more organized fun, Street Wise Boulder begins today, with dozens of artists painting murals all over town (in advance of the annual fest, Spray Their Name artists painted murals at the Dairy Arts Center, including the one above). And Denver's Union Station will be hosting one last summer blast, a tiki bar takeover.

Keep reading for details on those events, as well as more free activities around town this week.

Denver Union Station Tiki Bar Takeover

Monday, September 7, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop Street

Need one last summer blast? Head to Union Station, where the atmosphere and people watching are free (and, with any luck, you'll be able to beat the heat by running through the fountain on the plaza). This late-summer luau at Denver’s Union Station features beach-inspired cocktails and dishes available for purchase from the landmark’s notable restaurants, including Ultreia (try: Jamaican empanadas), Mercantile Dining + Provision (try: green papaya salad), Pigtrain Coffee (try: Cold Brew Colada), and Stoic & Genuine (try: Jungle Bird cocktail and Lomi Lomi with oysters and salmon). A buck from each tiki item sold will be donated directly to the Colorado Restaurant Response, which is supporting Colorado restaurant workers by providing people in need with nutritious, ready-to-heat meals and helping to re-hire and keep restaurant workers employed to prepare those meals. Find out more here.

Street Wise Boulder

Monday, September 7, through Sunday, September 13

Virtual celebration Wednesday, September 9, 6:30 p.m.

Head to Boulder to see artists at work at this ARTivism mural festival, driven by social activism. Close to forty artists will be painting two dozen murals around town, and you can watch them in action. Get all the details here, and mark your calendar for a virtual program on the 2020 edition at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; registration required here.

By Any Dream Necessary

Monday, September 7, 7:45 p.m.

Clocktower, 16th and Lawrence streets

The Black Resistance Visual Mixtape is a compilation of Denver-based Black creators, healers and disrupters sharing their personal message of resistance. Catch its debut at 7:45 p.m. on Labor Day; find out more here.

Science Live: Tropic of Colorado

Tuesday, September 8, noon

Did you know that 50 million years ago Colorado and Wyoming were a tropical rainforest? Since then, the climate has changed dramatically, but for reasons that can be explained in nature. In this Science Bite on Facebook, Museum scientists Ian Miller and Richard Stucky show how studying the past can help us figure out how humans may be changing the future of our planet. Miller will answer questions following the video, which you can watch on Facebook.

Catrina Painting Days

Wednesday, September 9, and Thursday, September 10, 6 to 8 p.m.

Firehouse Art Center, 667 Fourth Avenue, Longmont

El Dia de los Muertos is neither scary nor sad. Instead, the Mexican celebration of the dead is a community-based holiday when families revisit and honor their ancestors with altars, music and dance. That’s why people of all ages are invited to help paint Catrinas — female skeletons in fancy dress — to be auctioned off at the October opening of Firehouse’s annual Dia de los Muertos exhibit. It’s free to participate, but spaces are limited; RSVP in advance (and leave a donation if you choose) at Eventbrite. (There will be a third session September 19).

New American Arts Festival

Friday, September 11 and Saturday, September 12,5:30 to 7:30 p.m. nightly; Sunday, September 13, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Fletcher Plaza, 9800 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora

The New American Arts Festival, the brainchild of Aurora booster and performer Deepali Lindblom, is a new kind of cultural fest for pandemic times: The three-day celebration blends in-person activities in downtown Aurora with streaming performances live from Vintage Theatre. Get ready for a rich slate of events representing Aurora’s diversity, with guests as well-known as Yo Yo Ma and Jonny 5 of Flobots to unknown local refugees, as well as food deals at the ethnic food counters at Mango House, 10180 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora. Learn more and find the complete schedule online. Watch online Saturday and Sunday at roshniislight.



Know of a great free event in Denver? Send information to editorial@westword.com.