Underground Music Showcase Drops 2026 Lineup

The Underground Music Showcase will look a little — no, a lot — different this year.

The festival celebrated its 25th iteration in 2025, which was also its last year in the Baker neighborhood, where it had taken place since 2001. That left room for Blucifer’s First Rodeo, an all-local festival helmed by local musicians, to gallop onto the same stretch of Broadway from July 23-26.

But UMS is indeed returning, on that same weekend (minus July 23). This time, the festival will happen in RiNo — a major vibe-shift — and without Youth on Record, the nonprofit that bought a stake in the event in 2022. However, what hasn’t changed is a great lineup of local artists.

Two Parts, the agency that took over UMS from the Denver Post in 2018, is hosting UMS alongside the RiNo Business Improvement District, and the three-day festival just announced a lineup that includes 200 performances across main stages, independent venues and other spaces like galleries and studios throughout the neighborhood.

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The final Underground Music Showcase on Broadway happened last year. Jordan Altergott (@jordanaltergott)

“This year’s lineup really reflects what UMS has always been about — putting local artists and nationally touring acts in conversation with each other,” says festival director Keanan Stoner. “We have artists coming through Denver appearing at festivals like Coachella, OutsideLands and Lollapalooza this year, but what makes UMS special is getting to experience them in a more intimate, discovery-driven setting alongside the artists shaping Denver’s music scene. We’re excited to bring that experience into RiNo in a way that still feels unmistakably UMS.”

Terry Madesksza, executive director of RiNo BID, adds, “Discovering new artists and experiencing them in unexpected venues is central to the UMS experience and RiNo creates the perfect environment for that spirit to keep growing. Throughout the weekend, music will spill out across venues, bars, galleries, creative studios and other spaces, giving people new ways to explore RiNo, discover new artists and support the more than 100 businesses that make the district so special. UMS is exactly the kind of district-wide experience RiNo was built for.”

Fort Collins’ All My Senses will be at the festival. Sidecar PR

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Underground Music Showcase 2026 Lineup

Touring musicians include:

There will also be 160 local bands and artists, some of whom will also be at Blucifer’s First Rodeo. Some highlights are:

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Denver’s Boot Gun will be rockin’ at UMS. Sidecar PR

Underground Music Showcase 2026 Tickets

Weekend passes, starting at $95, are available now at undergroundmusicshowcase.com.