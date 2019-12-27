Five Things to Do for Free in Denver This Weekend

Did the holidays leave you strapped for cash? Not to worry: There's still plenty to do for free in this town. If you haven't seen the Mile High Tree, it will be glowing through January in Sculpture Park. Meanwhile, there are other interesting options in and around Denver, including these five:

Celebrate Kwanzaa Kujichagulia (Self-determination)

Friday, December 27, 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Central Public Library, 10 West 14th Avenue Parkway

Kwanzaa is a holiday celebration that honors the African first fruits harvest tradition. The Denver Public Library is hosting a series of events that highlight the principles of Kwanzaa; on December 27, the subject is Kujichagulia (self determination). Light refreshments will be served at the session, and other branch libraries around town will host additional programs, including one focusing on Ujima (collective work and responsibility) at 1 p.m. December 28 at the Ford-Warren branch, and one on Nia (purpose) at 2 p.m. December 30 at the Rodolfo Gonzales Library. Find out more at Denverlibrary.org.

EXPAND World War II troopers testing out their equipment. Colorado Snowsports Museum

10th Mountain Legacy Parade

Friday, December 27, 5 p.m.

Vail Village

Skiers dressed in traditional 10th Mountain Division ski trooper uniforms will perform a torchlight ski down to the base of Gondola One, followed by a parade of military veterans, also in uniform, marching along Bridge Street to the 10th Mountain statue. The celebration will continue with a film on the history and legacy of Vail projected at the base of Gondola One and animated with fireworks. Vail’s newly renovated Colorado Snowsports Museum will stay open after the parade so that you can see the new 10th Mountain Division exhibit and catch the movie Climb to Glory. Find out more here.

RMT4EVA Closing Party and End of the Decade Celebration

Saturday, December 28, 6 to 9 p.m.

Understudy, 890 C 14th Street, Colorado Convention Center

At the start of December, the Denver Theatre District’s Understudy artist incubator turned into a pop-up retail clothing store with a message about the power of a cooperative economy. But all good things must come to an end, and the RMT4EVA Clothing Store, run by the family-owned Rich Mob Tendencies, is going out with a double-whammy Closing Party and End of the Decade Celebration. Wear your RMT gear to the event (or buy some, if you haven’t already) and party down with the fam from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, at Understudy, in the Colorado Convention Center at 890 C 14th Street; a performance by local R&B artist Rachael Bailey will top off the evening. It’s all free; get more info at facebook.com/understudydenver.

Chanukah Helicopter Gelt Drop

Sunday, December 29, 4 p.m.

Infinity Park, 950 South Birch Street, Glendale

Look out below! After hosting public menorah celebrations for 25 years, the WCRJ Synagogue and Community Center is introducing Colorado's first "Helicopter Gelt Drop," bringing the ancient custom of giving children gelt on Hanukkah to a whole new level. "We wanted to take a tradition and make it magical," says Chana Sirota, co-director of WCRJ. "There is nothing more dynamic than dropping chocolate from the sky! I can't wait to see the reaction! I'm hoping this will create amazing memories for children Jewish and non-Jewish." And, yes, there will also be a menorah lighting, as well as music, latkes and doughnuts. Admission is free, but you should RSVP, because large crowds are expected; go to wcrjcolorado.com.

And you'll have to wait a few days, but...

Cherry Creek: First Day Hike

Wednesday, January 1, 10 a.m. to noon

4201 South Parker Road, Aurora

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is once again ringing in the new year by participating in America’s State Parks First Day Hikes, with more than thirty events slated for Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at state parks across Colorado. The guided Cherry Creek hike starts at the campground office (where coffee and hot cocoa will be available) and heads out from there. The hike is all ages, but no dogs are allowed. Find out more by calling 303-766-6562; learn about other hikes across the state at cpw.state.co.us.



Know of a great free event? Even one this weekend? We'll be updating this list; send information to editorial@westword.com.