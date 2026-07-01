Denver primary election results: Weiser projected nominee for governor, Kiros widens lead over DeGette

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is projected to be the next Democratic nominee for governor.

The results of Colorado’s primary election will highlight the direction of both parties as progressive candidates aim to upend longtime Democratic incumbents in Congress and a MAGA-style influencer vies for the Republican governor nomination.

U.S. House of Representatives candidate Melat Kiros has momentum and younger energy, while incumbent Congresswoman Diana DeGette has name recognition and an established base. Both are vying for the Democratic nomination in Colorado District 1, a blue stronghold in Denver, with Kiros starting with a lead that has since widened as of 8:30 p.m. on election night.

Meanwhile, U.S. Senator Michael Bennet and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser are facing off for the Democratic nomination for governor, but the race has been called for Weiser as the winner.

State representatives Barb Kirkmeyer and Scott Bottoms are both hoping to defeat influencer Victor Marx for the Republican nomination, with Kirkmeyer holding a lead over Marx and Bottoms trailing far behind both.

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State Sen. Julie Gonzales was looking for an upset in her race against U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper for the Democratic primary, but early results showed a big lead for Hikenlooper, who has since secured the the primary.

Several candidates are competing for nominations in the race for Colorado’s next attorney general, but current Secretary of State Jenna Griswold jumped out to a commanding lead early and held on for the win.

See the most recent unofficial results below for all of the contested races in Denver, including major statewide offices.

Colorado Governor race results

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Democratic Party

Michael Bennet: 291,727

(Projected winner) Phil Weiser: 356,546

Republican Party

Barb Kirkmeyer: 166,410

Scott Bottoms: 81,143

Victor Marx: 158,085

U.S. House District 1 race results

Democratic Party

Diana DeGette: 48,146

Melat Kiros: 53,075

Wanda James: 7,927

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Republican Party

Christy Peterson: Uncontested

U.S. Senate race results

Democratic Party

(Project winner) John Hickenlooper: 370,847

Julie Gonzales: 280,767

Republican Party

Mark Baisley: Uncontested

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Secretary of State race results

Democratic Party

(Projected winner) Amanda Gonzalez: 377,238

Jessie Danielson: 222,939

Republican Party

James Wiley: Uncontested

Attorney General race results

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Democratic Party

David Seligman: 110,518

Hetal Doshi: 101,637

(Projected winner) Jena Griswold: 298,253

Michael Dougherty: 129,611

Republican Party

David Willson: 148,419

(Projected winner) Michael J. Allen: 228,131

State House District 1 race results

Democratic Party

Justine Sandoval: 7,913

Sterling Thomas Simms: 2,467

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Republican Party

Johnnie W. Johnson: Uncontested

State House District 6 race results

Democratic Party

Sean Camacho: 7,933

Iris Halpern: 8,296

Republican Party

Kathleen Angel: Uncontested

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State House District 9 race results

Democratic Party

Monica VanBuskirk: 5,631

Neal Walia: 3,631

Republican Party

Tom Cowhick: Uncontested

State Senate District 34 race results

Democratic Party

Chela Garcia Irlando: 14,376

Andrés Carrera: 6,915

Republican Party

Jack Daus: Uncontested