Denver primary election results: Weiser projected nominee for governor, Kiros widens lead over DeGette

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The results of Colorado’s primary election will highlight the direction of both parties as progressive candidates aim to upend longtime Democratic incumbents in Congress and a MAGA-style influencer vies for the Republican governor nomination.
U.S. House of Representatives candidate Melat Kiros has momentum and younger energy, while incumbent Congresswoman Diana DeGette has name recognition and an established base. Both are vying for the Democratic nomination in Colorado District 1, a blue stronghold in Denver, with Kiros starting with a lead that has since widened as of 8:30 p.m. on election night.
Meanwhile, U.S. Senator Michael Bennet and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser are facing off for the Democratic nomination for governor, but the race has been called for Weiser as the winner.
State representatives Barb Kirkmeyer and Scott Bottoms are both hoping to defeat influencer Victor Marx for the Republican nomination, with Kirkmeyer holding a lead over Marx and Bottoms trailing far behind both.
State Sen. Julie Gonzales was looking for an upset in her race against U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper for the Democratic primary, but early results showed a big lead for Hikenlooper, who has since secured the the primary.
Several candidates are competing for nominations in the race for Colorado’s next attorney general, but current Secretary of State Jenna Griswold jumped out to a commanding lead early and held on for the win.
See the most recent unofficial results below for all of the contested races in Denver, including major statewide offices.
Colorado Governor race results
Democratic Party
Michael Bennet: 291,727
(Projected winner) Phil Weiser: 356,546
Republican Party
Barb Kirkmeyer: 166,410
Scott Bottoms: 81,143
Victor Marx: 158,085
U.S. House District 1 race results
Democratic Party
Diana DeGette: 48,146
Melat Kiros: 53,075
Wanda James: 7,927
Republican Party
Christy Peterson: Uncontested
U.S. Senate race results
Democratic Party
(Project winner) John Hickenlooper: 370,847
Julie Gonzales: 280,767
Republican Party
Mark Baisley: Uncontested
Secretary of State race results
Democratic Party
(Projected winner) Amanda Gonzalez: 377,238
Jessie Danielson: 222,939
Republican Party
James Wiley: Uncontested
Attorney General race results
Democratic Party
David Seligman: 110,518
Hetal Doshi: 101,637
(Projected winner) Jena Griswold: 298,253
Michael Dougherty: 129,611
Republican Party
David Willson: 148,419
(Projected winner) Michael J. Allen: 228,131
State House District 1 race results
Democratic Party
Justine Sandoval: 7,913
Sterling Thomas Simms: 2,467
Republican Party
Johnnie W. Johnson: Uncontested
State House District 6 race results
Democratic Party
Sean Camacho: 7,933
Iris Halpern: 8,296
Republican Party
Kathleen Angel: Uncontested
State House District 9 race results
Democratic Party
Monica VanBuskirk: 5,631
Neal Walia: 3,631
Republican Party
Tom Cowhick: Uncontested
State Senate District 34 race results
Democratic Party
Chela Garcia Irlando: 14,376
Andrés Carrera: 6,915
Republican Party
Jack Daus: Uncontested