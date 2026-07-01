Politics & Government

Denver primary election results: Weiser projected nominee for governor, Kiros widens lead over DeGette

Diana DeGette has won fifteen elections in Denver for her seat In the House. She could lose it tonight.
By Thomas MitchellJune 30, 2026
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is projected to be the next Democratic nominee for governor.

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The results of Colorado’s primary election will highlight the direction of both parties as progressive candidates aim to upend longtime Democratic incumbents in Congress and a MAGA-style influencer vies for the Republican governor nomination.

U.S. House of Representatives candidate Melat Kiros has momentum and younger energy, while incumbent Congresswoman Diana DeGette has name recognition and an established base. Both are vying for the Democratic nomination in Colorado District 1, a blue stronghold in Denver, with Kiros starting with a lead that has since widened as of 8:30 p.m. on election night.

Meanwhile, U.S. Senator Michael Bennet and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser are facing off for the Democratic nomination for governor, but the race has been called for Weiser as the winner.

State representatives Barb Kirkmeyer and Scott Bottoms are both hoping to defeat influencer Victor Marx for the Republican nomination, with Kirkmeyer holding a lead over Marx and Bottoms trailing far behind both.

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State Sen. Julie Gonzales was looking for an upset in her race against U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper for the Democratic primary, but early results showed a big lead for Hikenlooper, who has since secured the the primary.

Several candidates are competing for nominations in the race for Colorado’s next attorney general, but current Secretary of State Jenna Griswold jumped out to a commanding lead early and held on for the win.

See the most recent unofficial results below for all of the contested races in Denver, including major statewide offices.

Colorado Governor race results

Democratic Party
Michael Bennet: 291,727
(Projected winner) Phil Weiser: 356,546

Republican Party
Barb Kirkmeyer: 166,410
Scott Bottoms: 81,143
Victor Marx: 158,085

U.S. House District 1 race results

Democratic Party
Diana DeGette: 48,146
Melat Kiros: 53,075
Wanda James: 7,927

Republican Party
Christy Peterson: Uncontested

U.S. Senate race results

Democratic Party
(Project winner) John Hickenlooper: 370,847
Julie Gonzales: 280,767

Republican Party
Mark Baisley: Uncontested

Secretary of State race results

Democratic Party
(Projected winner) Amanda Gonzalez: 377,238
Jessie Danielson: 222,939

Republican Party
James Wiley: Uncontested

Attorney General race results

Democratic Party
David Seligman: 110,518
Hetal Doshi: 101,637
(Projected winner) Jena Griswold: 298,253
Michael Dougherty: 129,611

Republican Party
David Willson: 148,419
(Projected winner) Michael J. Allen: 228,131

State House District 1 race results

Democratic Party
Justine Sandoval: 7,913
Sterling Thomas Simms: 2,467

Republican Party
Johnnie W. Johnson: Uncontested

State House District 6 race results

Democratic Party
Sean Camacho: 7,933
Iris Halpern: 8,296

Republican Party
Kathleen Angel: Uncontested

State House District 9 race results

Democratic Party
Monica VanBuskirk: 5,631
Neal Walia: 3,631

Republican Party
Tom Cowhick: Uncontested

State Senate District 34 race results

Democratic Party
Chela Garcia Irlando: 14,376
Andrés Carrera: 6,915

Republican Party
Jack Daus: Uncontested

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Thomas Mitchell has been the news editor of Westword since February 2024. He’s been with the publication since 2017 and was formerly its cannabis editor. He’s earned numerous awards and accolades for his work, including placing second for the Marijuana Enterprise Reporting Award from the Colorado Society of Professional Journalists in 2018; being named a Top Cannabis Journalist by Leafbuyer in 2020; and placing first for the College Sports Writing Award from the Arizona Press Club in 2014. His prior work experience includes Arizona Republic, Inman News and Fox Sports.

thomas.mitchell@westword.com

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