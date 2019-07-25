Ten Things to Do for $10 or Less This Weekend (All Free!)

Save your money for that sky-high rent due next week: There are plenty of things to do in and around Denver over the next few days that won't cost you a cent. You can browse through art, listen to live music, and shake what your mama gave you. Keep reading for the ten best free events this weekend:

I Am Movie Night

Thursday, July 25, 7:15 to 9:30 p.m.

Grandma's House

Free

After a serious bicycle accident in 2007, filmmaker Tom Shadyac had some major life revelations. His film, I Am, dives into his discoveries, exploring human connections, dissecting his addiction to materialism, and taking on other social issues. Arrive early to grab a beer and a spot, stay after for more meaningful discussion. Visit the Facebook Event Page to RSVP to this free screening.

Print-Making Circus at the Chicano Music Festival

Friday, July, 26, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Su Teatro Cultural Performing Arts Center

Free

Professional printmakers Justin Maes and Daniel Carillo will host free printmaking workshops during the Chicano Music Festival. Not only will they talk about their preferred medium during these hands-on lectures, but you'll get the chance to try making a print yourself. Artist and musician Adolfo Romero will be providing music to complement the day's activities, and Marialuisa Burgos will discuss all things mariachi from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. While these events are free; you'll need tickets for other shows at the Chicano Music Festival.

Marvel and DC Comics Free Art Event

Friday, July 26, 6 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, July 27, and Sunday, July 28, noon to 6 p.m.

Incredible Art Gallery

Free

Incredible Art Gallery will cater to fans of Marvel, DC Comic, Star Wars and Disney fans all weekend-long. Nationally recognized artist Christopher Clark will make the scene, which includes comic art from famous franchises. Not only is admission free, but there will be complimentary beer and wine. And if you share the Event on Facebook (where you're also encouraged to RSVP), you will receive a free 9x11 print of your choice!

The Mile High Dance Festival will have you moving. Stan Obert

Mile High Dance Festival Saturday, July 27, 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Cleo Parker Robinson Dance

Free

Things will be jumping at the Mile High Dance Festival, with free dance classes from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dance performances into the evening. Food trucks will be on-site starting at 2 p.m., to keep you fueled through the shows and workshops that continue until 8:30 p.m. The free fest is open to dancers and non-dancers of all ages; find a full schedule on the Cleo Park Robinson website.

Cheesman Park Art Fest

Saturday, July 27, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, July 28, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cheesman Park

Free

The Cheesman Park Art Fest returns for a seventh year, filling Cheesman Park with art, food and live music. Over 150 artists will be showing and selling their work; a dozen food trucks will keep you fed while you ponder what to purchase. Find a schedule of the musical acts and a list of vendors on the Cheesman Park Art Fest website.

EXPAND The Fetch Summer Market series starts debuts this weekend. Fetch Shop

Fetch Summer Market Opening

Saturday, July 27, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dairy Block

Free

Fetch, a shop located in the Dairy Block, opens its summer market on July 27, showcasing different community brands every Saturday through August 21. Admission to the market is free, but you'll want to bring your wallet for some of the fetching items on display.

Beer, Bacon, & Bluegrass

Saturday, July 27, 2 to 7 p.m.

Black Shirt Brewing Co.

Free

On the last Saturday of every month through September, beer, bacon and bluegrass come together at Black Shirt Brewing. Tender Belly will be handing out free bacon samples, while the Black Shirt kitchen cooks up bacon-centric dishes along with its standard menu (and standard menu prices). While chowing and guzzling, enjoy a free bluegrass show by Spencer Erik Crawford, a co-founding member of That Damn Sasquatch. For more information, visit the Black Shirt Brewing Co. website.

Denver Broncos Training Camp

Saturday, July 27, 2:15 to 4:15 p.m.

Broncos Stadium at Mile High

Free

It's not quite football season, but you can get in the spirit at Denver Broncos Training Camp. On July 27, the team will host a birthday celebration for Miles (the first 1,000 kids twelve and under will receive free visors as party favors). The Denver Broncos cheerleaders and Stampede drumline will perform, and the Thunderstorm Parachute Team will do an in-stadium jump. And, of course: Broncos. The event is free, but tickets are required.



Ice Cream Sundaze

Sunday, July 28, 2 to 7 p.m.

Temple Denver

Free

Dance off your brunch at an afternoon dance party that's part of a new series, Ice Cream Sundaze, at the Mirus Gallery at Temple Denver. Enjoy ice cream the adult way, infused with summer cocktails. And while admission is free, for $30 you can purchase a ticket for the bottomless mimosa bar.

Chris Cresswell and Snodgrass Free Concert

Sunday, July 28, 7 to 9 p.m.

Ratio Beerworks

Free

Musicians Jason zumBrunnen and Scott Kaplan, who are co-founders of Ratio Beerworks, want to keep punk rock alive. So as part of its mission, Ratio hosts punk and indie musicians for sessions as well full-length shows. On July 28, Chis Cresswell, lead singer with The Flatliners, will take the stage for an acoustic performance; Jon Snodgrass kicks off the evening of music. For more information, visit the Facebook Event Page.