Six Ways Golf Lovers Can Putt Away Their Time in Denver

This high-plains desert might not be the most logical place for a golfer to live. Nonetheless, the Denver area boasts plenty of green for golfers of all types, from disc-golf jockeys to putt-putt powerhouses to driving divas.

If you love golf, each of these six places will make for a hole-in-one weekend you'll never forget.

Adventure Golf and Raceway

9650 Sheridan Boulevard, Westminster

303-650-7587

Looking for a classic game of miniature golf, with all the zany bells and whistles, plus holes that are easy enough for kids but still challenging for adults? Try Westminster's Adventure Golf and Raceway. The three eighteen-hole courses — Buccaneer Bay, Adventure Cove and The Lost Continent — boast an array of animatronics, gorgeous landscaping and well-lit fountains. Between chattering deities and exploding volcanoes, you will be amused, unnerved and constantly entertained. Built in 1989, the facility offers plenty of kitschy nostalgia for kids of all ages, along with bumper cars, go-karts, a ropes course and a maze. A day here is sure to be a hole in one.



Johnny Roberts Disc Golf Course

8001 West 59th Avenue, Arvada

720-898-7000

With many other sporting options shut down, the popularity of disc golf soared over the past year. And while the region offers plenty of challenging courses for advanced players, few spots are as good for noobs as the Johnny Roberts Disc Golf Course at Memorial Park in Arvada. Although most of the tees are beginner-friendly and relatively short, there are still trees and water obstacles. It's a great spot to practice your putt or introduce newcomers to the sport. Just be prepared to socialize: This course can get crowded.

EXPAND Models of historic buildings make for a nostalgic putt-putt experience at Colorado Journey Mini-Golf. Kyle Harris

Colorado Journey Mini-Golf at Cornerstone Park

5150 South Windermere Street, Littleton

303-734-1083

When you're out on the green, do you ever wonder what was there a hundred years ago in the Old West? If so, the Colorado Journey putt-putt course is tailor-made for you. With two eighteen-hole courses, you can putt your way through famous Colorado attractions with a frontier theme. With water traps and models of historic structures galore, these courses offer golfers of all ages a good — and affordable — time.

Family Sports Golf Course

6901 South Peoria Street, Englewood

303-708-9500

Golf is a sport that requires skill in the short, medium and long games, and Family Sports is the place to practice all three. It boasts a double-floor driving range that is both heated and fully lighted, so golfers can practice into the late evening hours in the winter. The $5 starting price for a bucket of balls is a bargain, while the generous practice facility next to the driving range includes chipping areas, putting greens and even sand traps. It all adds up to unbelievable value. Fore!

EXPAND Hole 16 is a long one at City Park Golf Course. Conor McCormick-Cavanagh

City Park Golf Course

3181 East 23rd Avenue

720-865-3410

Denver has an array of first-rate municipal courses, but this year's winner is the re-envisioned eighteen-hole City Park Golf Course. The 135-acre course, originally built in 1913, was shut down for nearly three years as the City of Denver reworked its stormwater drainage system. Although old trees were lost in the process, the course reopened last fall with updated landscaping, new water traps and revamped course elevations that offer both a nod to history and surprising fresh challenges. The pro shop is the talk of the town, with a contemporary design, helpful staff, and a patio with an epic view of downtown and the mountains.

The Golf Club at Fox Acres

1700 County Road 67J, Red Feather Lakes

970-881-2574

We regular folk weren't always allowed to play Fox Acres — the course was for members only until 2015 — but we all kissed our drivers when it opened to the public. With hole names like Moose Crossing, Sleeping Elephants, Black Bear and Fox Den, as well as fifteen lakes and over a hundred sand traps, this course in Red Feather Lakes is long on high-country appeal and challenges — but smoking one down the middle of a rolling green in the crisp northern Colorado air makes all those lost balls worthwhile. Revel in your +25 score and the beautiful views at a brewery in Fort Collins on the way home, and don't forget your windbreaker, just in case.

Hey, golfers: What are your favorite things to do in Denver? Let us know at editorial@westword.com.