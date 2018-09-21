Weekend Warriors: Sweating for New Beginnings

This weekend is all about new beginnings and grand openings. Consider unrolling your mat with recent graduates of River Power Vinyasa's 200-hour intensive teacher-training program during one of three class times. If picking up a barbell has been a source of fear for you, head to Platform Strength's grand opening and learn about its 24-hour strength-building space and online programming. Keep reading for a weekend full of opportunities to sweat.

Alchemy 365 LoHi Grand Opening

Alchemy 365 LoHi

Saturday, September 22, 8 a.m.

After a summer of preparation, Alchemy 365 is finally opening its doors in its new LoHi location. Alchemy 365 combines yoga, strength and cardiovascular training in its signature A10/20 classes: AStrong, AFlow, and APulse. This weekend, experience Alchemy’s A10, including yoga; a ten-minute high-intensity interval training (HIIT) body-weight workout; and a yoga cool-down. Classes run every hour from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., and no pre-registration is required. Visit Alchemy 365’s website for more information about the workout and what to expect.

Platform Strength Grand Opening

Platform Strength

Saturday, September 22, 9 a.m.

Emily Schromm, personal trainer, former MTV reality star, and Women's Health magazine's Next Fitness Star is opening a 24-hour strength and conditioning gym here in Denver, and the grand-opening celebration is this Saturday. Schromm’s gym will focus solely on the importance of strength training and helping gym-goers feel comfortable enough with essential power lifts (squats, deadlifts, and presses) so that they can safely perform these moves on their own in a non-competitive environment. Platform Strength will feature a "pick-your-own-class" model, so that everyone starts and ends together, with three different tiers from which to choose. Group training classes can be observed this weekend beginning at 8 a.m., and sponsors and live music will be on site beginning at 11 a.m. for giveaways and demonstrations. Visit the Eventbrite page for more information, or learn more about the gym at Platform Strength's website.