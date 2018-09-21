Weekend Warriors: Sweating for New Beginnings

This weekend is all about new beginnings and grand openings. Consider unrolling your mat with recent graduates of River Power Vinyasa's 200-hour intensive teacher-training program during one of three class times. If picking up a barbell has been a source of fear for you, head to Platform Strength's grand opening and learn about its 24-hour strength-building space and online programming. Keep reading for a weekend full of opportunities to sweat.
Alchemy 365 LoHi Grand Opening
Alchemy 365 LoHi
Saturday, September 22, 8 a.m.
After a summer of preparation, Alchemy 365 is finally opening its doors in its new LoHi location. Alchemy 365 combines yoga, strength and cardiovascular training in its signature A10/20 classes: AStrong, AFlow, and APulse. This weekend, experience Alchemy’s A10, including yoga; a ten-minute high-intensity interval training (HIIT) body-weight workout; and a yoga cool-down. Classes run every hour from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., and no pre-registration is required. Visit Alchemy 365’s website for more information about the workout and what to expect.
Platform Strength Grand Opening
Platform Strength
Saturday, September 22, 9 a.m.
Emily Schromm, personal trainer, former MTV reality star, and Women's Health magazine's Next Fitness Star is opening a 24-hour strength and conditioning gym here in Denver, and the grand-opening celebration is this Saturday. Schromm’s gym will focus solely on the importance of strength training and helping gym-goers feel comfortable enough with essential power lifts (squats, deadlifts, and presses) so that they can safely perform these moves on their own in a non-competitive environment. Platform Strength will feature a "pick-your-own-class" model, so that everyone starts and ends together, with three different tiers from which to choose. Group training classes can be observed this weekend beginning at 8 a.m., and sponsors and live music will be on site beginning at 11 a.m. for giveaways and demonstrations. Visit the Eventbrite page for more information, or learn more about the gym at Platform Strength's website.
Fit Club X Athletes Camp
Village Green Park
Saturday, September 22, 9:30 a.m.
Experience free interval training this weekend with Elite 24. Train like an athlete at this accessible, free, hour-long workshop. It's open to the public, and recovery shakes will be offered for $6 after the class. Learn more about Elite 24’s programming — including its free three-day VIP pass — on Facebook.
Free Teacher Training Graduation
The River Power Vinyasa
Saturday, September 22, 1:30 p.m.
The newest batch of teachers from The River Power Vinyasa are graduating from their 200-hour intensive teacher training course this weekend, and they’re starting their yoga careers with a weekend of free classes. These yogis have spent the past seventeen days following a rigorous training course that most students take three months to complete. They have gained tools — including the history of vinyasa yoga, anatomy knowledge and more — to safely and appropriately lead vinyasa yoga classes. Three classes will be offered on Saturday, at 1:30, 2:45 or 4 p.m., and all are free and open to the public. Visit Facebook for more information.
Sonic Flow at Mas Kaos
Mas Kaos
Sunday, September 23, 10:30 a.m.
Start your Sunday Funday on Tennyson Street this weekend. Sonic Flow will offer an all-levels session complete with live music. All attendees will receive a complimentary beer or margarita with this practice. The cost of the class is $12; visit Facebook or the Eventbrite page for more information or to purchase tickets.
Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
