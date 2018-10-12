Weekend Warriors: Five Chances to Sweat in Denver

Clock out for the week and hit the mat or the barre or the climbing wall. Take your pick from a weekend full of classes in Denver, and earn raffle prizes while you sweat. Keep reading for a full list of workouts.

Free Classes Open House Weekend

Pure Barre Stapleton

Saturday, October 13, 7:30 a.m.

Hit the barre or the reformer for free this weekend. Pure Barre Stapleton is offering no-cost classes all weekend starting at 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning and continuing through Sunday. Choose from the Classic, Empower or Reformer classes, or beginners can take Pure Foundations if it’s their first time in sticky socks. The Pure Barre Stapleton team is also offering a “Breaking Down the Barre” technique workshop. Giveaways (and mimosas) will be offered throughout the weekend, too, including a free month of classes and three goodie bags for prize winners. Attendees will earn one ticket for every class taken on Saturday or Sunday, two tickets for taking the Breaking Down the Barre workshop on Sunday, one ticket for every $50 spent in the Pure Barre boutique on apparel, and ten tickets for renewing or signing up for a membership. Current Pure Barre Stapleton members will also earn a ticket for bringing a friend to class. Learn more about this open-house weekend on Facebook and sign up for classes online.