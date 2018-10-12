 


Pure Barre has deals galore.
Jenna Sparks Photography

Weekend Warriors: Five Chances to Sweat in Denver

Lauren Archuletta | October 12, 2018 | 8:45am
AA

Clock out for the week and hit the mat or the barre or the climbing wall. Take your pick from a weekend full of classes in Denver, and earn raffle prizes while you sweat. Keep reading for a full list of workouts.

Free Classes Open House Weekend
Pure Barre Stapleton
Saturday, October 13, 7:30 a.m.
Hit the barre or the reformer for free this weekend. Pure Barre Stapleton is offering no-cost classes all weekend starting at 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning and continuing through Sunday. Choose from the Classic, Empower or Reformer classes, or beginners can take Pure Foundations if it’s their first time in sticky socks. The Pure Barre Stapleton team is also offering a “Breaking Down the Barre” technique workshop. Giveaways (and mimosas) will be offered throughout the weekend, too, including a free month of classes and three goodie bags for prize winners. Attendees will earn one ticket for every class taken on Saturday or Sunday, two tickets for taking the Breaking Down the Barre workshop on Sunday, one ticket for every $50 spent in the Pure Barre boutique on apparel, and ten tickets for renewing or signing up for a membership. Current Pure Barre Stapleton members will also earn a ticket for bringing a friend to class. Learn more about this open-house weekend on Facebook and sign up for classes online.

Alex Honnold’s ropeless ascent up the sheer face of Yosemite’s 3,200-foot rock formation El Capitan is captured on camera for Free Solo, a suspenseful documentary directed by E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin.EXPAND
Courtesy of National Geographic Films

REI Rocktoberfest Climbing Fest
Saturday, October 13, 2 p.m.
REI Denver
The Rockies may have lost in the National League Division Series, but it’s still Rocktober at REI. This Saturday, REI will kick off its Rocktoberfest with a full afternoon of climbing, beer and music. This is a festival for those who love the climbing community of Colorado. The event boasts a 5.13 climbing competition, a celebration of the Front Range Climbing Stewards, and beer from Avery Brewing Company. A full vendor village will be on site, and a silent auction will take place to benefit the Climbing Stewards, whose volunteers work to physically create access to local climbing trails. The day will also include hands-on clinics, giveaways and more. Rocktoberfest is free and open to the public. Learn more on Facebook.

Make a mala, set an intention.EXPAND
Pixabay/Devanath

Yoga and Malas
RiNo Yoga Social
Saturday, October 13, 10:30 a.m.
Calling all dreamers and yogis. This Saturday, RiNo Yoga Social will host a special Yoga and Malas workshop. Malas are known to positively affect the brain mood, and for $20 you can make your own with Tiger’s Eye beads under the guidance of Megan of Mala Magick and Kimmy Hidalgo. Tiger’s Eye is known as the “all-seeing” eye, and will be used in the workshop to help set intentions, release fears and create action. Yoga, mats, props — including essential oils — and beads for the bracelets are all included in the ticket price. Visit the Facebook page to purchase tickets directly.

Join pRana Denver and Women of Colorado for a morning of conversation and yoga in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.EXPAND
Pixabay/Jeviniya

Denver Breast Cancer Awareness Fundraiser
pRana Denver
Sunday, October 14, 9 a.m.
In honor of October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, pRana Denver is welcoming conversation, storytelling and yoga into its space. This two-hour event will include stories from breast cancer survivors, a yoga inversion workshop, and a self-examination demonstration. Yoga will be taught by Jessica Branson of MindfulJess.com, and the event will be provided by Women of Colorado, a group of women who consistently partner with organizations to raise funds for research and awareness about breast cancer. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase for $3, and packages total more than $350 in value. Register for the event at the Women of Colorado website for $15.

Try a new partner workout.EXPAND
Pixabay/Mubrodie

FreeAcroFit Class
Release Studio
Sunday, October 14, 3 p.m.
Get upside down this weekend with Release Studio. AcroFit combines AcroYoga and group fitness with a challenging community-oriented workout. Expect a combination of strength training, cardio and flexibility with friends. AcroYoga is typically practiced with a partner. Rebecca Rome, who has been a certified yoga instructor for thirteen years and is a certified AcroFit instructor, will guide the practice to ensure a safe experience. Learn more about AcroFit online.

Do you have an event you want Westword to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

 
Lauren Archuletta is a contributor for Westword's arts section, covering Denver's health and wellness scene. Follow her work for tips on cheap workouts and which yoga classes include mimosas and beer.

