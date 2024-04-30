May the Fourth and Free Comic Book Day Collide: The Best Events to Celebrate

We've already lived through a rare eclipse this year, and now comes another conjunction of the nerdiest spheres. Yes, Free Comic Book Day and Star Wars Day share the same date this year: May the Fourth (...be with you...get it? We know you do. Don't get cocky). What does this cosmic-level event portend? Lots of awesomeness, my people.
Here in Denver, there will be Star Wars celebrations galore and much rejoicing in the hallowed aisles of local comic shops. While superfans of the Force and four-color fun might be deemed half-witted, scruffy-looking nerf herders, it's good to have a day to let your geek flag fly.
Free Comic Book Day has some built-in draws, obviously. Note that the "free" here only applies to comics provided that day by the stores (they still have to buy them!), and does not mean that their whole set of merchandise is gratis for the taking. But it's no small thing, the comic giveaway: over six million comics are given away on FCBD nationwide. For a complete listing of the giveaways (which will vary in terms of stock by store), see the FCBD website.
So what's on the docket for May the Fourth here in metro Denver, where you won't find a more wretched hive of fun-loving scum and low-key villainy? Here's a list, young Jedi. Get your lightsabers (and your comic book wish lists) ready.
All C’s Collectibles
1250 South Abilene, Aurora
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
It's a big day with big sales at All C's, including 50 percent off all back issues and 25 percent off just about everything else, including trades, clothing, card singles, toys, statues and feature wall comics. (Supplies and unopened card boxes are discounted at 10 percent.) The shop will also be hosting a Magic: The Gathering tournament on the same day. Watching CCG games might seem odd, but hey, people watch golf. On purpose, even.
BRDG Project's Art War!
3300 Tejon Street
Various events and times; Thursday, May 2, through Sunday, May 5
BRDG Project and Vacchiano Art host their annual celebration of all things Star Wars, including a themed exhibition featuring original artwork from over forty artists (open from Thursday, May 2, through May 5), a live string performance (Friday, May 3) and a kids' art activity (2 to 5 p.m. on May 4). Starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, there will be a “May the 4th Be With You” Party & Cosplay Contest featuring a live DJ, drinks, a drawing for artwork, and a costume contest. Costumes are not required, but attendees are known to go all out to win the coveted Star Wars figure-based custom trophies, which means you'll be the one looking weird in your collared shirt and chinos, Darth Too-Cool-for-This.
Hall of Justice Comics and Collectibles
10136 Parkglenn Way, #109, Parker
11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Hall of Justice is fan-owned and fan-run, which means that it's something of a fan paradise. It might also have the longest list of local artists appearing as special guests for FCBD, including Morgan Beem, Aaron Campbell, Jorge Corona, Zach Howard, Jeremy Lawson, Clara Meath, Judd Mercer, Travis Mercer, Sarah Stern and David Stoll. Mercy! Good thing Hall of Justice boasts that sweet, sweet upstairs loft area where it can host that much talent in one spot.
Intergalactic Dance Party
The Louisville Underground
640 Main Street, Louisville
8 p.m.
Get ready to get down with DJ NEPAUL at a laser-tastic intergalactic dance party, which is free only if you come dressed to impress in your favorite Star Wars costumes, ready to dance the night away. For those who choose the "do not" option from Yoda's most famous quote, entry is $5. And probably no small amount of regret.
I Want More Comics
550 East Thornton Parkway, Thornton
10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
You want more comics. They want more comics. Everyone wants more comics. For FCBD 2024, I Want More Comics is delving into its Indiana-Jones-worthy warehouse to bring out some little-seen treasures the likes of which the world hasn't seen since...well, since they were stored there. It will also welcome back Colorado Movie Cars, so you can enjoy the bargains in the sidewalk sale and appreciate some fancy wheels, to boot.
Mile High Comics
4600 Jason Street
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Even comic fans who don't live in Denver know about Mile High Comics, Chuck Rozanski’s legendary warehouse of countless works, mainly due to the ads Rozanski placed in comics as far back as the 1970s. Free Comic Book Day will offer the usual free comics (up to three for anyone who attends) and to-be-announced sales (stay tuned, true believers), but will also feature Onyx the Velociraptor from noon to 2 p.m. to fulfill all your ravenous-reptile-related wishes. Or some. Maybe one. So long as that wish is "I wanna see a humongous velociraptor."
Space Conflicts! from Audacious Theatre Company
Fiction Beer Company, 7101 East Colfax
Friday, May 3, and Saturday, May 4, 8 p.m.
Subtitled "May the Farce Be With You," this original comedy from Audacious Immersive delivers enough references and jokes from the last fifty years of pop culture to make nerds of all ages snort up their blue milk. Fiction Beer Company gets the honor of hosting performances on both Friday, May 3, and Saturday, May 4. "Rebel" tickets are still available for $20 through the Audacious Theatre website; Fiction Beer Company will also have a May the Fourth pint glass release at noon on Saturday. It's a full day of inebriated outer-space fun!
Star Wars Day...at the Airport
Denver International Airport, Jeppeson Terminal, Level 5
9 a.m. to noon
In what's got to be the weirdest Star Wars event in town — and really, that's saying something — is this three-hour extravaganza that promises...an airport photo op? Even if you're traveling on May the Fourth, you can still celebrate at DIA. "Get your photo with the Rebel Legion, Droids, and Nefarious Characters from the movie franchise," the press release says, "and visit with our CATS dressed up for the occasion." Why is "Nefarious Characters" capitalized? What's the nature of the (again, all-caps) CATS in costume? We don't know, either. It might be worth a trip out on the A Line just to see what in the name of Alderaan's asteroid field is up.
Star Wars Trivia
Odell Brewing Sloan's Lake Brewhouse & Pizzeria
1625 Perry Street
Starts at 7 p.m.
Grab your lightsabers and don your best Star Wars attire, because we're diving deep into a night of interstellar excitement. Strut your Star Wars style in the costume contest for a chance to win a cool $50 gift card! Then tap that Datacron brain of yours and test your knowledge of Jedi, Sith, Smugglers, Droids and everything in between, with a $75 gift card prize on the line. Meanwhile, sip on some Jawa Juice...which we hope isn't actually the juice from fresh-squeezed desert scavengers.
Time Warp Comics
3105 28th Street, Boulder
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Wayne Winsett's Time Warp Comics in Boulder has celebrated FCBD every year since its inception in 2002. “Free Comic Book Day is a great event for the whole community,” says Winsett. “Even if you’ve never picked up a comic book, we want to welcome everyone, because there are so many amazing comics this year, and we can’t wait to share them.” And not only the books themselves: Time Warp will also be hosting comic creators/artists Joe Rollman (Odd Mausoleum), Travis Hymel (Trailer Park Boys, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and David Dwonch (Jenny Zero, Banshees, Mind Palace)! And there will be 20 percent off any Star Wars products in the store, from comics to trades to Funkos to anything else you can find.