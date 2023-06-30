Ten of Denver's Best Vintage and Thrift Stores

The rush of finding the perfect piece after hours of scrounging through bins and sweeping through clothing racks is all too familiar to thrifters. And in the past few years, thrifting has exploded in popularity — a reality that's great for the planet but means more competition for that once-in-a-lifetime find. Luckily for Denverites, the Mile High City is a mecca for thrifters and vintage collectors. Denver is home to more than twenty independent thrift stores, with more popping up every year. Better yet? Each store has an original twist: some serve looks and margaritas while others sell original pieces from the early 21st century. Whatever your niche, any of these ten thrift stores below could bring you one step closer to your dream closet. Boss Vintage
Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.
10 South Broadway
Established in 1989, Boss Vintage is one of Denver's oldest vintage clothing stores. The store is impeccably organized, with racks split by decade and type of clothing, perfect for those hunting for ’70s skirts or ’80s leather. Boss Vintage has an extensive collection of denim pieces, ACME cowboy boots, vintage scarves, jewelry and unique knickknacks. For those on a budget, the store has a $5 sale bin located near the back. Serious vintage collectors, fear not: Boss Vintage doesn't carry re-created pieces, only truly vintage originals, and is a dream for those who long to own a bit of history.
Garage Sale Vintage
Sunday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
1445 Larimer Street
Hitting the racks while sipping a margarita? Yes, please. Garage Sale Vintage is a buy, sell and trade thrift store with more than forty vintage vendors, including Vintage Vamp, Denver Rummage Shop and Denver Fashion Truck. It also has over forty types of tequilas and mezcals, as well as all-day cocktails such as peach bellinis and mimosas. For very motivated thrifters, a $100 purchase comes with a free shot from the bar, and with the amount of items the shop sells, hitting that number is an easily attainable goal. For those interested in selling, Garage Sale Vintage doesn't accept pieces from any later than 2007 or from mall or fast-fashion brands, ensuring that the store's stock remains unique. Goldmine Vintage
Monday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
227 Broadway
Goldmine Vintage is flawlessly named: There's no better way to describe it than as a vintage goldmine. Although the store's exterior seems small, the space is surprisingly roomy for a Broadway storefront, and every corner is filled with racks of vintage goodies, sunglasses, vinyl and jewelry. The shop includes a large collection of denim (and an entire rack just for jeans) and has sections devoted to vintage flannels and trucker hats. Vintage T-shirts and dresses hang from the store's red ceiling for easy viewing. From fish dresses to denim two-piece sets, Goldmine Vintage is a one-stop shop for fun pieces and wardrobe staples.
Sewn
Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
18 South Broadway
Sewn carries a delectable combination of vintage, upcycled and homemade pieces. The front of the store showcases ten different Denver artists who create funky, one-of-a-kind wardrobe gems and accessories — think cropped collared shirts, crocheted tops, patched jeans and even homemade cards and jewelry. If you can't find your dream vintage outfit in any other Denver stores, Sewn has you covered. The back of the cozy shop is a vintage-loving creative's dream, bursting with vintage fabric, patterns and even unique zippers and buttons.
Show Pony Vintage
Monday through Thursday and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 7 p.m.
2025 South University Boulevard
Show Pony Vintage is one of Denver's newer vintage stores, serving the University of Denver area with fire looks and accessories since 2022. The colorful, dreamy shop includes eighteen different vendors — including Thrift Valley Vintage and Salt Box Vintage — with a wide range of styles, from Y2K to alternative and everything in between. The store has a $5-$10 sale rack and a trendy accessories wall straight out of an earring addict's dream. The corner next to the register regularly rotates different products, from adorable succulents to snarky "Cocaine wholesale" sweatshirts. On some Thursday mornings, lucky customers are greeted by a very sweet and enthusiastic dog with an obvious passion for thrift retail. Strawberry Mountain
Monday through Sunday, noon to 7 p.m.
825 Santa Fe Drive
The winner of a 2023 Best of Denver award for Best Thrift Store, Strawberry Mountain is a buy, sell and trade shop that carries all eras of clothing, and yes, it is as cute as the name implies. The shop is intimate but packs a punch in the style department, with a shoe corner, several racks of tops, fun bottoms and dresses lining the walls, and adorable accessories sprinkled throughout the store. Strawberry Mountain also has a large stash of sweet, hard strawberry candy for a sugary surprise at checkout. Besides the cute clothes, decor and candy, the store has a bonus treasure: a free blockbuster box prompting customers to take a movie and leave a movie, the perfect cure for nostalgia and boring afternoons.
The Fourth Place
Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday through Tuesday, noon to 5 p.m.
49 West Eleventh Avenue
The Fourth Place is a small, funky store that encapsulates its amusing catchphrase, "Where losers win," with humor and sports decor. There are several racks of vintage T-shirts and sportswear, and the shop is heaven for vintage sneaker lovers. Even better is the store's daily happy hour from 3 to 5 p.m., with 15 percent off as well as buy one, get one 40 percent off. Store owner Miah Richards is passionate about Denver's thrift scene, and even created a Denver thrift-store map that customers can snag at the counter for insider info on more thrift havens.
The Ten Penny Store
Sunday and Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
250 Broadway
The Ten Penny Store is yet another gem on Broadway. The store has a distinctive mom-and-pop vibe and specializes in goodies from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s. The boutique was founded in 2018 by Matt and Kelley Vogel, who are both passionate vintage curators and collectors; the couple met at Regal Vintage and went on their first date in a thrift store. The shop has a fun collection of vintage-style posters (mushrooms, plants, and more) as well as greeting cards, trinkets and jewelry. To the joy of local audiophiles, Ten Penny also boasts a small, curated record collection. La Lovely Vintage
Monday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
42 Broadway
La Lovely Vintage is the ultimate mix of (mostly) Western-style vintage items and modern necessities such as plants, journals and self-care products, including a smokey Palo Santo incense powder. The shop has countless pairs of jeans and vintage denim, as well as leather and plaid jackets. The collection is carefully curated and also includes some homemade items, such as halter tops made out of vintage feed sacks, as well as rare, pricey pieces such as ’60s Levi's jeans and Aerosmith T-shirts from the ’90s. La Lovely also sells custom candles housed in beer and coffee tins and even offers $14 candle refills.
Vivid Vintage
Wednesday through Thursday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
2391 South Downing Street
Vivid Vintage is Denver's newest vintage addition, having just opened in May. The store carries specially selected items that range from ’70s Penny Lane coats to ’60s square dancing dresses and a collection of rare denim jackets in multiple washes and fits. Vivid Vintage is yet another sanctuary for vintage T-shirt collectors, and even has a modest (but amazing) dress selection. The Altoid gum machine filled with plants and alternative music spilling from the record player in the back of the store create the perfect treasure-seeking environment.