A Dozen Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

The end of the Memorial Day weekend marks the start of summer fun, with offerings ranging from the return of Civic Center Eats to a major anniversary bash for Museo de las Americas to the debut of more farmers' and flea markets. And many of the city's arts districts are bringing back in-person First Friday celebrations on June 4 (more on that later this week).

Keep reading for the twelve best free events in Denver this week, many of which will return in the weeks to come.



Civic Center Eats

Tuesday, June 1, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday through September

Civic Center Park

Center Eats is back! And this year, it's extending its hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Drop by anytime during that time to grab food from a local food truck, or simply enjoy community again. Find out more here.



Museo de las Americas 30th Anniversary Week

Online Art Auction: Wednesday, June 2, through June 8

Tribute Film Streaming: June 5, 6 p.m., on YouTube and Facebook

The founders of Denver’s Museo de las Americas wrote up incorporation papers thirty years ago, and the rest is history. To celebrate the anniversary, the Museo is mounting a week-long online art auction and on Saturday, a free virtual party and tribute video will tell the art institution’s history through the eyes of past directors and friends of the Museo. To raise the bar a little higher, party patrons have the option to order a special $100 box pastelito meal for four by Xatrucho Food Concepts and a $30 curated cocktail kit by Exotico Tequila to pick up in advance to enjoy with the show...or there's also the possibility of joining a VIP watch party. Learn more here.

The Amazing Story of Mary Coyle Chase

Wednesday, June 2, 10 to 11 a.m. online

Denverite Mary Coyle Chase is best known for her Pulitzer Prize-winning play Harvey, which was adapted into the 1950 film of the same name, starring Jimmy Stewart and his best friend, Harvey, a six-foot-tall invisible rabbit. Join Colorado author Mimi Pockross as she discusses the fascinating life of Mary Chase and how she researched much of her new book, Pulling Harvey Out of Her Hat: The Amazing Story of Mary Coyle Chase, at the Denver Public Library. Sign up for the free DPL program here.

BETC Writers Group: The Bones of Tennessee

View Virtual Reading: Thursday, June 3, through June 7

Live Discussion on Zoom: Monday, June 7, 7 p.m.

RSVP for both online

Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company continues to adapt to pandemic life: first with virtual creativity and, later this summer, by going on the road with the new BETC Theatre Truck. Then there's the BETC Writers Group series launched this spring, which supports new play development by showcasing local playwrights. A virtual staged reading of each play begins streaming each week on Thursday; on the following Monday, participants gather on Zoom for a live conversation with the playwright. This week, see John Ashton’s comedy The Bones of Tennessee and then tell him what you really think; learn more about the free event here.

Rhino Week

Panel Discussion: Empathy in Conservation, Thursday, June 3, 6 to 8 p.m., free

First Friday Art Walk: Friday, June 4, 5 to 9 p.m., free

Community Mural: Saturday, June 5, half-hour slots between noon and 3 p.m., free

Rhino Stampede Bar Crawl, Sunday, June 6, noon to 5 p.m., $30

The RiNo Art District, whose symbol is a rhino, is celebrating Rhino Week, collaborating with the Global Conservation Corps to raise awareness of wild animal conservation. Hear from conservationists over a beer at a panel discussion, see what’s happening in RiNo during a special First Friday Art Walk, and help artist Alexandrea Pangburn paint a mural. That's all free (donations accepted), but if you choose to discover RiNo’s bars and breweries on Sunday’s bar crawl, you’ll have to dish out $30. RSVP and get details here.

Park Hill Farm & Flea Thursday Night Farmers' Market

Thursday, June 3, 4 to 8 p.m., and every Thursday through September 30

Oneida Park, East 23rd Avenue and Oneida Street

The Oneida Park Farm and Flea returns, bringing a wonderful combination of community and commerce to a Park Hill block where you can get tasty burritos, cheesesteaks, pizza, Thai, sushi or a soft-serve cone at local eateries. This is the perfect market for folks who aren’t bright-eyed and bushy-tailed at 8 or 9 a.m., and families who like to go for a stroll in the evening. RSVP and get more information here.



Denver Environment Festival

Thursday, June 3, 6 p.m.

Mexican Cultural Center, 5350 Leetsdale Drive, Suite 200W

The Consulate General of Mexico, the Mexican Cultural Center and Arturo García Art Studio & Gallery are hosting this opening event to the Denver Environment Festival, part of the celebration of World Environment Day. The opening will be followed with workshops, the art exhibit El mundo somos todos, a children's drawing contest and more. Get the complete schedule here.

Stanley Marketplace gains a market. Westword

Stanley Farm & Flea

Friday, June 4, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and every Friday through August 27

Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora

Whether you live on the Aurora side or the Denver site (aka Central Park), the Stanley Marketplace has quickly established itself as a community hub for everyone from retirees to young BFFs. Adding a farmers’ market to its current amenities — the food options, the shops, the lounging opportunities, the beer garden — just makes it that much more of a draw. The Stanley Farm & Flea, courtesy of Fetch, is yet another friendly convenience in the northeast corner of the city. Find info here.

Day of Jubilee

Friday, June 4, 4 to 5 p.m. online; 5 to 7 p.m. in-person

People's Building, 9995 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora

Downtown Aurora’s People’s Building event space kicks off the summer with music and art during a new episode of its Day of Jubilee First Friday special, streaming on Facebook Live. The music will be handled by the Denver-based Americana string band Old Fuss & Feathers, followed by a 360-degree virtual tour of artist Mary Lisa Harper’s eye-opening mixed-media exhibition Reawakening. Harper will also host a live reception at the People’s Building immediately after the online program, from 5 to 7 p.m. Find details here.

Rockin' Block Party

Friday, June 4, 5 to 11 p.m.

Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park, 801 South Yarrow Street, Lakewood

Lakewood kicks off the summer season with a free bash at Belmar Park, complete with local ’90s bands Ninety Percent 90s and Just a Girl, an outdoor beer garden with food trucks, and an outdoor screening of Jurassic Park. Reservations are required and space is definitely limited; a $5 suggested donation will help Lakewood continue to provide low-cost and free events for the community. Find out more here.

Queer Author Expo 2021

Saturday, June 5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Center on Colfax, 1301 East Colfax Avenue

The Center is hosting an outdoor exhibit space for LGBTQ+ authors in the parking lot; while exhibitors are paying a small fee for a space where they can display and sell their books, it's free to browse. The Center is also hosting a series of workshops for writers that will be livestreamed on social media, as well as two book discussions, one from 5 to 6 p.m. on Friday, June 4, and the other on Saturday after the expo. Find out more here.

Barr Lake State Park BioBlitz

Saturday, June 5, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Meadowlark Pavilion, Barr Lake State Park, 13401 Picadilly Road, Brighton

Kids and adults with an interest in the flora and fauna of the natural world can do what comes naturally at Barr Lake’s BioBlitz event, which will create an inventory of all the living things found in a given space at a given time. Real naturalists will be there to guide you; you can also download an app, iNaturalist, and use it to record your findings. Participation in the BioBlitz is free, but a Colorado State Parks Pass is required at the gate. Find a full schedule here.



Do you know of a great free event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to editorial@westword.com.