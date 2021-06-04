The Ten Best Things to Do In and Around Denver This Weekend

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

Yeehaw! Many of Denver's annual summer events are restarting this weekend, but the more traditional lineup will be joined by a number of innovative entertainments that were forged in the pandemic. You can hit an old-time rodeo, experience an iconic cycling festival...or go on a theatrical exploration.

Here are ten of the best events in Denver (and don't miss our lineup of ten free events this weekend):



Lighthouse Writers Workshop’s LitFest

Starting Friday, June 4, through June 13, online

Aspiring writers, don’t wait for that MFA. Dip your quill into the finer points of authorship at the sixteenth edition of Lighthouse Writers Workshop’s LitFest. The virtual festival includes workshops, seminars and more in fiction, nonfiction, poetry and hybrid genres, and online appearances from sixteen authors, including Hanif Abdurraqib, Emily Rapp Black, Jaquira Díaz, Layli Long Soldier, Helen DeWitt, Gregory Pardlo, and Azareen Van der Vliet Oloomi. You can sign up for one-off events or get a pass to the whole fest. Just don’t forget your pen. For tickets and a full schedule, visit the Lighthouse website.

Athena Project’s Plays In Progress

Friday, June 5, and Saturday, June 6, online

Long before plays hit the stage, playwrights teamed up with actors for table readings. Athena Project’s annual Plays in Progress Series gives audiences a front-row look at that process. This year the event is entirely virtual, with readings and panels with playwrights, directors and actors nationwide who have an emphasis in elevating the voices of women artists while sharing the creative process with the public. Tickets are $15 to $25 (with a pay-what-you-can option); find more information here.

After the Flood

Opening Friday, June 4, through June 19

South Platte Park, Littleton

Put on your walking shoes and explore the urgency of climate change. Control Group Productions, the Playground Ensemble and artist Adrienne DeLoe have organized this one-and-a-half mile immersive-art stroll through Littleton’s South Platte Park to examine the region’s ecology and the history of the devastating 1965 flood. Along the way, you’ll encounter dancers, performers and music from the creators to connect you to the land beneath your feet and the future of the planet. Tickets run $15 to $43 and times vary; for more information, visit Control Group Productions online.

Back in the saddle! Elizabeth Stampede Facebook

The Catamounts’ Land of Milk and Honey

Opening Friday, June 4, through June 27

Shoenberg Farm, 5202 West 73rd Avenue, Westminster

Tickets are flying for the Catamounts' latest effort, the site-specific immersive production Land of Milk and Honey, written by Jeffrey Neuman. The production milks the history of the Shoenberg Farm, a dairy set up to feed tuberculosis patients in the early 1900s, and explores hot-button issues like philanthropy, immigration and health care through history. The Catamounts describes the performance as “part ghost story, part time travel, and wholly a celebration of how humans can turn personal tragedy into an act of community compassion!” These days, who couldn’t use that? For tickets, $25, visit the Catamounts online.

Circus Foundry’s Submerged

Opening Friday, June 4, and running Fridays through Sundays in June

Allegory Studios, 2240 Curtis Street

If you haven’t noticed, immersive theater is back in full force, and in the case of the Circus Foundry’s sci-fi circus production Submerged, the premise is that humanity now lives fully underwater in the wake of an environmental catastrophe. The show poses the question: Would you be able to survive? In this family-oriented circus, you star as the main character going on an underwater journey. Play games, solve puzzles and meet various characters as you try to survive this two-hour experience. (Don’t worry, you aren’t really submerged; you'll stay dry.) It's $50 per person, with a two-person minimum and a ten-person maximum; for more information and tickets, go to Eventbrite.

Elizabeth Stampede

Friday, June 4, 7 p.m., through Sunday, June 6, 6 p.m.

Casey Jones Park, Elizabeth

Yeehah! This is how the West was fun. The Elizabeth Stampede kicks off the start of the season, with one of the first PRCA rodeos of the year. Opening night action includes Xtreme Bulls; a parade through town starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, followed by a women's rodeo and the pro event. On Saunday, there's a pancake breakfast and the Red, White, and Blue Rodeo. And through it all, expect plenty of food and other festivities. Find the full schedule here.

EXPAND The Catamounts' Land of Milk and Honey runs through June 27. Phot by Michael Ensminger

Pueblo Levee Walk

Saturday, June 5, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dutch Clark Stadium, 1001 West Abriendo Avenue, Pueblo

No need to drive a Chevy to these levees. Just lace up your shoes and join Pueblo’s Downtown Association as you tour two routes on the Pueblo Levee Walk: the Arkansas River Levee and Pueblo’s first suspension pedestrian bridge. Enjoy bites from food trucks, admire murals and learn more about the 1921 flood that devastated the town. For $10, you can access the tour, and for $25 you can get a goodie bag with a commemorative t-shirt. For more information, write office@pueblodowntown.com.

Youth on Record Block Party

Saturday, June 5, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., online

Music education nonprofit Youth on Record is hosting its annual block party, once again virtually, at Oh Yay. There will be panels for aspiring musicians in everything from marketing, to working with media, NFTs, copyright law, and talking with your inner child and collaging your feelings; there will also be art workshops in creative writing, beatboxing and freestyling. On top of that, youth artists from the group will perform. Pregame for the party with a shot in your arm, if you're twelve and up, when the organization hosts an in-person COVID-19 vaccination clinic with Denver Health from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Youth on Record headquarters, 1301 West 10th Avenue. Find out more here.

Elephant Rock Cycling Festival

Sunday, June 6, 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Douglas County Fairgrounds, Castle Rock

Ride the Rock, Rock the Ride. The Colorado cycling season kicks off with the 33rd annual pilgrimage to Castle Rock and the classic Elephant Rock ride. This year there are three road courses, one gravel/road route and a family ride — but there's also a Colorado Bike Expo with exhibitors, demos, live music, food and more. Advance registration is closed, but you can register on-site June 5 (1 to 7 p.m.) and June 6 (starting at 5 a.m.)...and even if you're not riding, the good times will roll on at the festival. Find out more here.

Summer Lounge + Shop

Sunday, June 6, 1 to 6 p.m.

3051 Lawrence Street

Celebrate summer with fashion designers Mecla and Mimi Shim Studio, florist Bloom & Noosh and Talisman Fine Jewelry at this joint trunk show. There's no charge to browse, and the cocktail lounge (with snacks) is complimentary — but you won't want to leave empty-handed.

Know of a great event in town? We'll be updating this list through the weekend; send information to editorial@westword.com.