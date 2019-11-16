Hundreds of Things to Do in Denver This Holiday Season

The metro area is starting to get lit for the season, with holiday markets, holiday productions and holiday light shows starting all around the area. We've packaged up dozens of activities in our chronological listing of events along the Front Range: Time for you to unwrap some fun.

Through November 17: It's a Wonderful Life: George Bailey's self-pity will sound better when it's set to music in this operatic adaptation of the holiday film. $15-$46, Macky Auditorium, Boulder, 303-492-8008, cupresents.org.

Through December 8: A Broadway Christmas Carol: Sourpuss Scrooge sings and dances his way across the stage in this comic adaptation. $24, University Theatre Building, Boulder, 303-492-8008, cupresents.org.

Through December 29: Brewery Lights: Holiday lights alone can't keep you cozy? Warm up with some beer at the brewery. Fridays through Sundays, 5 p.m.-9 p.m., free admission, tour packages $15 and up, Anheuser-Busch Brewery, 2351 Busch Drive, Fort Collins, budweisertours.com.

Through December 30: Commonwheel Gallery Holiday Market: The annual show includes works from over forty local artists. 10 a.m.-6 p.m., free, Commonwheel Gallery, 102 Canon Avenue, Manitou Springs, 719-685-1008, commonwheel.com.

Through January 1: Winter Wonderlights: See illuminated sculptures and a light and music show with the donation of canned goods or an unwrapped gift. 5 p.m.-9 p.m., free, Chapungu Sculpture Park, east of Promenade shops at Centerra, 5971 Sky Pond Drive, Loveland, visitlovelandco.org.

November 16: The Gift Expo: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., free, Adams County Fairgrounds, 9755 Henderson Road, Brighton, coloradoevents.org.

November 16: Annual Tree Lighting Concert: Performances by AJ Mitchell and Raising Cain, plus lighting of a 55-foot tree with a countdown by Santa Claus and a fireworks show. Free, Outlets at Castle Rock, 5050 Factory Shops Blvd., 303-688-4495, outletsatcastlerock.com.

November 16: Mistletoe Marketplace: Over twenty neighborhood retailers gather under one roof at this market; you'll also get one free drink to sip while you shop. 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Halcyon Hotel, 245 Columbine Street, cherrycreeknorth.com.

November 16-January: Santa's North Pole Adventure and Victorian Holiday Celebration: Santa holds court on the Georgetown Loop Railroad through Christmas Eve; after his work is done for the year, enjoy sedate coaches decorated as in Victorian times. Select dates, $29.50 and up, Devil's Loop Depot, 646 Loop Drive, Georgetown, 888-456-6777, georgetownlooprr.com.

November 18-December 29: Holiday Art Market: Foothills Art Center, 809 15th Street, Golden, 303-279-3922, foothillsartcenter.org.

November 20: Holiday Party and Shopping Night: Museum members get private gallery access, apps and live music as well as 15% off gift shop purchases — and free gift-wrapping! 6 p.m.-8 p.m., free to members, Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock Street, 720-354-48802, clyffordstillmuseum.org.

November 21: Holiday ecoMRKT: Shop sustainable at this pop-up market. 5 p.m.-9 p.m., free, Factotum Brewhouse, 3845 Lipan Street, facebook.com.

November 21: A Very Electric Christmas: Neon-light characters move across the stage in this music, dance and puppetry mash-up. 6:30 p.m., $18, PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Avenue, Parker, 303-805-6800, parkerarts.org.

November 21-23: Winter Gift Market: Free, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org.

November 21-January 5: Camp Christmas: This 10,000-square-foot immersive art experience explores holiday rituals and imagery from across the globe. $8-$21, Stanley Marketplace, 2501 North Dallas Street, Aurora, 303-893-4100, denvercenter.org.

November 22-23: L'Esprit de Noël: Want to see how the other half decorates? Visit University Park homes that are lavishly decked out for the holidays. Various Denver locations, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., $28, lesprithometour.com.

November 22-December 22: A Christmas Carol: The Musical: Can Scrooge scowl while singing? Find out at this tuneful adaptation of Dickens' tale. $53 and up, Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada, 720-898-7200, arvadacenter.org.

EXPAND Good girls and boys will meet St. Nicholas; bad ones may run into Krampus at the Christkindl Market. Courtesy Denver Christkindl Market

November 22-December 23: Christkindl Market: Don't skimp on the glühwein at Denver's open-air German-style marketplace. Free, Skyline Park, 1515 Arapahoe Street, christkindlmarketdenver.com.

November 22-December 31: Next Gallery Holiday Show: Free, Next Gallery, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood, 303-433-4933, nextartgallerydenver.com.

November 22-January 2: Cirque Dreams Holidaze: Aerialists, singers and dancers perform in the round as they celebrate all the season's holidays. $29 and up, Gaylord Rockies, 6700 North Rockies Boulevard, Aurora, 720-452-6900, marriott.com.

November 22-January 5: ICE! featuring Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: Scenes from Rudolph's big night are brought to life in multicolored ice sculptures. $13.99-$24.99, Gaylord Rockies, 6700 North Rockies Boulevard, Aurora, 720-452-6900, marriott.com.

November 23: Boulder Holiday Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., free, Central Park, 1236 Canyon Road, Boulder, coloradoevents.org.

November 23: Holiday Hometown Parade: Kris Kringle is the guest of honor at this festive parade. 6 p.m., free, Southlands, 6155 South Main Street, Aurora, 303-627-5000, shopsouthlands.com.

November 23-24: Denver Woman's Press Press Club Vintage Jewelry Sale: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and 10 a.m.-2 p.m., free, Denver Woman's Press Clubhouse, 1325 Logan Street, 303-839-1519, dwpconline.org.

November 23-24: The Hip Hop Nutcracker: Tchaikovsky meets Kurtis Blow in this collison of classical music and modern choreography. Buell Theatre, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 303-893-4100, denvercenter.org.

November 23-24: Sugar Plum Bazaar: This market has a strong focus on handmade and vintage goods. Free, Denver Mart, 451 East 58th Avenue, sugarplumbazaar.com.

November 23-December 24: Santa Photo Experience: Get free photos with St. Nick through November 29; afterwards, you can purchase pics and enjoy Paws & Claus nights every Wednesday in December, a sensory-friendly photo session on December 7 and painting with Santa on December 14. Donations also accepted via the Cold Hands, Warm Heart clothing drive. Southlands, 6155 South Main Street, Aurora, 303-627-5000, shopsouthlands.com.

November 24: Champagne Cascade: The atrium's holiday lights will be switched on for the season, followed by champagne sabering and a waterfall of bubbly into a pyramid of 6,500 glasses. 11 a.m., $25-$175, The Brown Palace Hotel, 321 17th Street, 303-297-3111, brownpalace.com.

November 24: Switch on the Holidays: Santa shows up to flip the switch and light up Pearl Street Mall. 5 p.m., free, 1300 block of Pearl Street, Boulder, boulderdowntown.com.

November 27-December 25: Miracle on Larimer Street: The wildly hip pop-up bar goes overboard with holiday-themed decor and drinks every year. 1414 Larimer Street, larimersquare.com.

November 28: Turkey Trot: Everyone — from firm turkey legs to jiggly cranberry sauce — will have a blast at this four-mile run/walk that benefits the United Way. 10:15 a.m., $40, Washington Park, 1700 East Louisiana Avenue, unitedwaydenver.org.

November 29: Grand Illumination: See stately Union Station come to life as its holiday lights are switched on for the season. 5 p.m.-8 p.m., free, Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop Street, unionstationindenver.com.

November 29-December 1: The Nutcracker: Oklahoma City Ballet joins Colorado Springs Philharmonic and Children's Chorale for this production. $32 and up, Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts, 190 South Cascade Avenue, Colorado Springs, 719-520-7469, csphilharmonic.org.

November 29-December 1: Stapleton Holiday Bazaar: Free, Shop & Sip packages $25, Shops at Northfield Stapleton, 8340 Northfield Boulevard, denverbazaar.com.

November 29-December 8: The Nutcracker: Call the exterminator — we can't get rid of these mice! This run includes an abridged performance of the ballet, The Gentle Nutcracker, on December 7 for folks with special needs. $15 and up, various Boulder and Longmont locations, 303-443-0028, boulderballet.org.

November 29-December 20: Toys 4 Tats: Bring in donations of pet food, non-perishable food or children's toys for donation to local charities and get free swag. Event party is on December 14. Endless Ink Tattoo, 7507 East 36th Avenue, 303-371-2744, endlessinktattoo.com.

November 29-December 21: St. Nick on the Bricks: Are you on the nice or naughty list? Plead your case to Kris Kringle starting Friday, November 29 and every Saturday through December 21. 11 a.m.-2 p.m., free, Pearl and 13th streets, Boulder, boulderdowntown.com.

November 29-December 22: Santa's Village at Chatfield Farms: Kids meet the whole Claus family — Santa, the missus, the elves, even the reindeer — at this Christmas wonderland. 4:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., $20, Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield, 8500 West Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org.

November 29-December 22: Twist Your Dickens: Second City blends sketch comedy, scripted dialogue and improv in a sassy spin on classic holiday stories and characters. Times vary, $12-$37, Aurora Fox Arts Center, 990 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora, 303-739-1970, aurorafoxartscenter.org.

November 29-December 23: A Christmas Carol: It's all "God bless us, every one!" in Golden this Christmas. $17 and up, Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Avenue, Golden, 303-935-3044, minersalley.com.

November 29-December 31: A Hudson Christmas: On select nights in December, the Gardens glow with extravagantly decorated trees. 5 p.m.-9 p.m.,$10.50, Hudson Gardens & Event Center, 6115 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, 303-797-8565, hudsongardens.org.

November 29-December 31: Zoo Lights: Who says the zoo animals go to bed after dark? See lit-up leopards, lions and more at this winter tradition. $15-$20, Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele Street, 720-337-1400, denverzoo.org.

November 29-January 3: Blossoms of Light: No matter how hard your neighbors try, their holiday lights will never beat the Gardens' annual display. 5 p.m.-9 p.m., $16-$21, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org.

EXPAND Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn is a nostalgic take on Christmas. Courtesy Candlelight Dinner Playhouse

November 29-January 19: Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn: Enjoy a retro holiday with this adaptation of the 1942 film at the northern Colorado dinner theater. $35.95 and up, Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, 4747 Marketplace Drive, Johnstown, 970-744-3747, coloradocandlelight.com.

November 30: Light the Lights: Denver's City and County Building will light up the night; the city is also collecting donations of hats, gloves and scarves for needy citizens. 6:30 p.m., free, Civic Center Park, Bannock Street and West Colfax Avenue, denver.org.

November 30: Small Business Saturday: Shoppers enjoy deep discounts and freebies at local Denver establishments. Larimer Square, 14th and Larimer streets, larimersquare.com and Cherry Creek North, East First Avenue and University Boulevard, cherrycreeknorth.com.

November 30-December 1: Horseshoe Holiday Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., free, Highlands Masonic Center, 3550 Federal Boulevard, horseshoemarket.com.

November 30-December 15: Fetch Holiday Market: Formerly Denver Flea. Friday through Sundays only (excluding November 29), $5, Sports Castle, 1000 Broadway, thisisfetch.com.

November 30-December 21: Carriage Rides and Craft Corner: Take a break from hectic shopping with a carriage ride and creative crafts. Southlands, 6155 South Main Street, Aurora, 303-627-5000, shopsouthlands.com.

November 30-December 21: Saturdays With Santa on the Square: The most famous couple in the world is posing for free photos, but make sure you bring your own camera! Saturdays only, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 1415 Larimer Street, larimersquare.com.

November 30-December 29: The Nutcracker: Colorado Ballet's production of the Christmas classic sells out every year, so don't delay buying your ticket. $30 and up, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 303-837-8888, coloradoballet.org.

December 1: Farolito Lighting & Pinecone Ceremony: Toss fragrant pinecones into a bonfire and sing along to historic Christmas carols to usher in December. 4 p.m.-6 p.m., free, the Fort, 19192 Highway 8, Morrison, 303-839-1671, tesoroculturalcenter.org.

EXPAND Union Station's Santa welcomes canines and kids this Christmas season. Courtesy Union Station

December 1-22: Santa at Union Station: Bring the family — human or canine — for photos with St. Nicholas. Sundays only, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., free, Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop Street, 303-592-6712, unionstationindenver.com.

December 3-8: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical: Are you the Grinch, Cindy Lou Who or Max the Dog? $35 and up, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 13th and Arapahoe streets, 303-893-4100, denvercenter.org.

December 5-8 and 12-15: Governor's Residence Holiday Tours: See the Governor's Residence decked out in holiday glitz and glam. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., free, 400 East Eighth Avenue, 303-837-8350, coloradoshome.org.

December 5-22: Fine Art Market Show and Sale: Free, Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada, 720-898-7200, arvadacenter.org.

December 5-28: A Christmas Carol: It's all "Bah, humbug!" in Boulder this Christmas. $22.50 and up, Dairy Arts Center, 2592 Walnut Street, Boulder, 303-444-7328, betc.org.

December 6: Candlelight Walk: Stroll through downtown Golden with candles in hand; end at the Visitors' Center to see the city's holiday lights and a fireworks show. 6 p.m.-8 p.m., free, Foothills Art Center, 809 15th Street, Golden, visitgolden.com.

December 6: Christmas Lights of Denver: Don't know where the best lights in town are? Leave it to the pros at History Colorado, who tell historic tales of Denver's naughty and nice on this seasonal bus tour. 4:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m., $75, departs History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway, 303-866-2394, historycolorado.org.

EXPAND Louisville's Parade of Lights has a small town feel. Joe Falace

December 6: Louisville Parade of Lights: Music performances, ice skating, Santa visits and a living nativity and petting zoo start at 5:30 p.m.; the parade steps off at 7 p.m. Free, Main Street between Parkview and South streets, Louisville, louisvilleco.gov.

December 6-7: Lakewood Lights: Fifteen historic buildings will be lit up, with many open for holiday activities like Santa visits, crafts, dreidels and gelt and live music. 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., free, Lakewood Heritage Center, 801 South Yarrow Street, Lakewood, 303-987-7850, lakewood.org.

December 6-7: Parade of Lights: Fill your Thermos with hot chocolate (perhaps something stronger?) and pull on an extra pair of socks: The annual holiday parade hits downtown for its 44th year. Free-$25, downtown Denver, downtowndenver.com.

December 6-8: Holiday Festival: CU student choirs, bands and orchestras and faculty members fill the concert hall with festive holiday sounds. $20-66, Macky Auditorium, Boulder, 303-492-8008, cupresents.org.

December 6-28: Santa Claus Conquers the Martians: Sci-fi meets Santa in this unlikeliest of holiday stories adapted from the 1964 cult classic film. Friday and Saturdays only, 7:30 p.m., $20-$25, Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo Street, 303-477-5977, bugtheatre.info.

December 6-January 1: Electric Safari: See how wild animals celebrate the season at this after-dark light show. Select dates, 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., $12.75-$14.75, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, Colorado Springs, 719-633-9925, cmzoo.org.

December 7: 1940s White Christmas Ball: Travel back in time with vintage cars, sets, music and dancing. 4 p.m., $67 and up, Hyatt Regency Downtown, 650 15th Street, 720-924-1945, 1940sball.org.

December 7: Lights of December Parade: Bundle up for Boulder's holiday procession. 6 p.m., free, downtown Boulder, boulderdowntown.com.

EXPAND Larimer Square welcomes lapdogs and lizards this Christmas. Courtesy Larimer Square

December 7: Paws & Claus: Your furry family members can sit on Santa's lap, with donations going to the Denver Animal Shelter. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., free, Larimer Square, 14th and Larimer streets, larimersquare.com.

December 7-8: Charley Co. Holiday Market: Market showcasing twenty artisans and creatives. 11 a.m., free, but donations encouraged, with all proceeds going to Girls Inc.; Source Hotel, 3330 Brighton Boulevard, 720-409-1200, charleycowork.com.

December 7-8 and 15-16: Georgetown Christmas Market: This venerable market is entering its 60th year. 8 a.m.-5 p.m., free, 606 6th Street, Georgetown, georgetown-colorado.org.

December 7-8, 14-15 and 21-24: Breakfast With Santa: Does Santa deliver presents to Nemo? Find out when you meet him at the Aquarium's annual holiday breakfast; no word whether bagels and lox are on the menu. $16.99 and up, Downtown Aquarium, 700 Water Street, 303-561-4450, aquariumrestaurants.com.

December 7, 14 and 21: The Browns' Happiest Christmas: Celebrate Christmas like Molly Brown and her family, with Victorian-era crafts, games and treats. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., $22, Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania Street, 303-832-4092, mollybrown.org.

December 7, 14 and 21: Olde Golden Holiday Parades: Is your December already booked? Don't despair: You've got three chances to catch downtown Golden's holiday parade. 11 a.m., free, Washington Avenue between 11th and 13th streets, Golden, visitgolden.com.

December 7, 14 and 21: Santa's Dairy Block Workshop: Meet Santa's reindeer and the jelly-bellied man himself for free family photos. Noon-4 p.m., Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee Street, dairyblock.com.

December 7-22: Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum: Denver's perennial holiday classic returns with kinetic explorations of holiday traditions around the world. $45, Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, 119 Park Avenue West, 303-295-1759, cleoparkerdance.org.

December 8: Boulder Holiday Gift Festival: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., free, YMCA of Boulder County, 2850 Mapleton Avenue, Boulder, coloradoevents.org.

EXPAND The Dolls' Tea Party comes with tea and toe shoes. Courtesy the Oxford Hotel

December 8: The Dolls' Tea Party: For over half a century, this tradition has treated parents, children and beloved dolls to tea and a ballet performance. 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., $45-$65, The Oxford Hotel, 1600 17th Street, 303-628-5400, theoxfordhotel.com.

December 8: Hanukkah Gift Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., free admission, Hebrew Educational Alliance, 3600 South Ivanhoe Street, facebook.com.

December 8, 15 and 22: RiNo Bazaar: 11 a.m.-6 p.m., free, Shop & Sip packages $25, Exdo Events Center, 1399 35th Street, denverbazaar.com.

December 11: Christmas With the Browns: Take a behind-the-scenes tour of the elaborately decorated Molly Brown House and learn about the family's Christmas traditions. 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m., $13, Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania Street, 303-832-4092, mollybrown.org.

December 11: Electric Moonlight: Eat and drink at a holiday party with some real animals. No, not your co-workers — zoo residents. 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., $65.75-$70.75, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, Colorado Springs, 719-633-9925, cmzoo.org.

December 11-15: Larimer Square Holiday Market: Free, Larimer Square, 14th and Larimer streets, larimersquare.com.

December 12-13: A Christmas Carol: In a historic first, forty women incarcerated in the Colorado Department of Corrections, in partnership with the University of Denver Prison Arts Initiative, designed, produced and will perform in a production of the Dickens classic. 7:30 p.m., $10 and up, Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 East Iliff Avenue, 303-871-7720, newmancenterpresents.com.

December 12-21: The Nutcracker of Parker: Clara battles the Mouse King in the ubiquitous holiday classic. $26-$32, PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Avenue, Parker, 303-805-6800, parkerarts.org.

December 13-14: Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker: A true Christmas extravaganza, with world-class artists and stunning sets and costumes. $29 and up, Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, 303-623-0106, paramountdenver.com.

December 13-15: Colorado Chautauqua WinterFest 2019: A weekend of holiday festivities, including WinterFest Skate, Breakfast with Santa, Children’s Holiday Concert and more. Ticketed and free events, weekend passes $15-$28, Colorado Chautauqua, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-442-3282, chautauqua.com.

December 14: Denver Beer Festivus: Beer makes the Airing of Grievances so much more poignant. 3 p.m.-6 p.m., $45-$60, Major Studios, 3881 Steele Street, denverbeerfestivus.com.

December 14: Festival of Lights Parade and Winter Festival: Start the day with a free family film and end it with a parade and tree lighting; in the middle there's a petting zoo, hay rides, the Paws & Pals fun run and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., various Brighton locations, most events free, brightonco.gov.

December 14: Freezie Fest: Little ones can enjoy the chill in the air with Snowflake Express train rides, holiday crafts, games and a visit with Santa. 11 a.m.-3 p.m., free, downtown Boulder, boulderdowntown.com.

EXPAND Celebrate in style in Cherry Creek North. Joyce Keum

December 14: Winter Fest: Fillmore Plaza is the site of live ice carving, fire pits, carolers and face painting. Free, East First Avenue and Fillmore Street, cherrycreeknorth.com.

December 14-15: Jackalope Indie Artisan Fair: Bringing over 100 curated booths to Stanley Marketplace in a family-friendly event just in time for holiday shopping. 11 a.m.-7 p.m., free, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora, 323-989-2278, jackalopeartfair.com/denver.

December 14-23: The Nutcracker: There are nuts. They get cracked. $38, Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 South Allison Parkway, Lakewood, 303-987-7845, balletariel.org.

December 17: All I Want for Christmas Is Attention: Queens BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon team up in this raucous, decidedly family-unfriendly holiday show. 8 p.m, $35 and up, Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, 303-623-0106, paramountdenver.com.

December 17: A Celtic Family Christmas: It's a family affair at husband and wife Donnell Leahy and Natalie MacMaster's holiday fiddle performance. 7:30 p.m., $22-$87, Macky Auditorium, Boulder, 303-492-8008, cupresents.org.

December 18: An Irish Christmas: Take a trip to the Emerald Isle with traditional Irish music, dancing and singing. 7 p.m., $39.50-$69.50, Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, 303-623-0106, paramountdenver.com.

December 18-22: Home for the Holidays: This old-school variety show includes singing, dancing, carols and Claus. $36 and up, Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons Street, Lone Tree, 720-509-1000, lonetreeartscenter.org.

December 18-24: Santa's Big Red Sack: Don't bring the kids to see Santa; he's NSFW in this sketch comedy show. $29.50, The People's Building, 9995 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora, 303-218-7315, santasbigredsack.com.

December 19: Dreaming of a Jewish Christmas: Some of the most iconic Christmas songs were written by Jewish songwriters; see their stories in this quirky music documentary. 7 p.m., Sie FilmCenter, 2510 East Colfax Avenue, 303-316-6360, maccjcc.org.

December 19: Mistletoe Marketplace: Over twenty neighborhood retailers gather under one roof at this market; you'll also get one free drink to sip while you shop. 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Halcyon Hotel, 245 Columbine Street, cherrycreeknorth.com.

December 20-21: Santa's Naughty List: Even bad girls and boys deserve some holiday cheer — and they'll get it at this burlesque show set at the North Pole. 7:30 p.m., $34, The Schoolhouse Theater, 19650 East Mainstreet, Parker, 303-805-6800, parkerarts.org.

December 20-22: Nutcracker Circus: Bored of ballet? Enjoy the Christmas classic as a circus; acrobats, jugglers and aerial performers take on the Mouse King. $34.65 and up, Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 East Iliff Avenue, 303-871-7720, newmancenterpresents.com.

December 20-22: Seasons Readings: Enjoy a selection of readings and songs for all ages. $25, Center Stage, 27608 Fireweed Drive, Evergreen, 303-674-4002, evergreenplayers.org.

December 20-January 2: Holiday Carousel: Get a free spin on the Christmas carousel with a voucher from Denver Pavilions' merchants, or pony up $3, part of which will be donated to Food Bank of the Rockies. 11 a.m.-9 p.m., $3, 16th Street and Glenarm Place, denverpavilions.com.

December 21: Hanukkah Storytime in Parker: Kids and parents gather for holiday Hanukkah tales, snacks and crafts. 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., free with RSVP, Parker Library, 20105 Mainstreet, Parker, mazeltogether.org.

December 21-22: Last Chance Gift Fest: 5 p.m.-9 p.m. and 10 a.m.-5 p.m., free, Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont, coloradoevents.org.

December 22: A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage: Good grief! Whether you're a näive Charlie Brown, entrepreneurial Lucy or lesbian icon Peppermint Patty, you'll love this sweetly retro holiday show. 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., $29.95-$49.95, Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, 303-623-0106, paramountdenver.com.

December 22: Menorah Lighting: Kick off Hanukkah with dreidels, doughnuts, latkes and songs. 5:30 p.m., free, Milwaukee Plaza, 299 Milwaukee Street, cherrycreeknorth.com.

December 23: Dedi Morozi Do Exist: This holiday show is based on the Russian children's TV show The Fixies as well as Dedi Morozi, the country's version of St. Nick; it's performed entirely in Russian. 6:30 p.m., $43-$68, PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Avenue, Parker, 303-805-6800, parkerarts.org.

December 24: Christmas Eve Paella Party: Forget milk and cookies; it's horchata and cookies (and paella) at this Christmas Eve feast. 3 p.m.-8 p.m., Lola Coastal Mexican, 1575 Boulder Street, 720-570-8686, loladenver.com.

December 24: Feast of the Seven Fishes: Bask in the glow of completed Christmas shopping and the fact you don't have to cook this Italian-American tradition. Jax Fish House, 650 South Colorado Boulevard, Glendale, 303-756-6449, jaxfishhouse.com.

December 24: Jewbilee Bash: Don't celebrate Christmas at this party. Location and price TBA, bnaibrithcolorado.org.

December 24: Las Posadas: Keep warm with hot chocolate and cider while commemorating Mary and Joseph's journey to Bethlehem. 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m., free, the Fort, 19192 Highway 8, Morrison, 303-839-1671, tesoroculturalcenter.org.

December 24: ’Twas the Night Before Christmas: What happens when Santa's naughty-and-nice list goes missing? Enter an undercover elf, precocious little girl and rapping mice. 2 p.m., $29.50-$59.50, Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, 303-623-0106, paramountdenver.com.

December 24-25: Christmas Mitzvah Project: Help out hospitals, assisted living facilities, shelters and other local organizations as part of this community volunteer project that's been ongoing for nearly 25 years. Free, various Denver locations, jewishcolorado.org.

December 26-31: Celebrate Kwanzaa: Celebrate umoja (unity), kujichagulia (self-determination), ujima (collective work and responsibility), nia (purpose) and kuumba (creativity) at workshops that include storytelling, music, dancing and art. Free, various Denver Public Library branches, denverlibrary.org.

December 26-28: Colorado Springs Citywide Kwanzaa Celebration: Observe three of the seven pillars of Kwanzaa — umoja, kujichagulia and ujima — over three days. Free, various Colorado Springs locations, cospringskwanzaa.org.

December 29: Holiday Magic: If you're lucky, illusionist Adam Trent will make your holiday credit-card debt disappear. 7:30 p.m., $39.50 and up, Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, 303-623-0106, paramountdenver.com.



These listings were first published in our Winter Guide, inserted in the November 14 issue of Westword. Although the deadline for being included here is passed, we'll be chronicling other events for the season, and we'll also be compiling a list of New Year's Eve activities. Send information to editorial@westword.com.