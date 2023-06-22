Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

It's officially summer, and there are plenty of hot events in Denver and all along the Front Range. You can roll through Mile High history, kick up your heels at the Greeley Stampede, or get embarrassed along with Ryan Warner at an appearance that made our list of the best Pride activities.
For more entertainment options, check the latest art openings in Art Attack, as well as our list of ten things to do for free in Denver. Now keep reading for ten worth the price of admission:
Boulder Comedy Festival
Through Sunday, June 25
Dairy Arts Center and four other Boulder venues
This year's Boulder Comedy Festival is now underway. It highlights women and diversity, with over thirty comics including performers from Comedy Central, Late Night and Netflix alongside local headliners like Janae Burris, Miriam Moreno, AJ Finney and John Novosad. There are boozy brunch shows, as well as a special show in partnership with Colorado Native benefiting Native Arts. Get the full schedule and tickets here.
Allen True Denver Public Art and Architecture Bicycle Tour
Thursday, June 22, 4 p.m.
Meet at the Denver Performing Arts Complex Galleria
How do you get some exercise and a side of local art history at the same time? Sign up for the Allen True Denver Public Art and Architecture Bicycle Tour, a late-afternoon roll through downtown Denver and environs to view historic murals done by painter and illustrator Allen Tupper True, known for his scenes of the American West. As you ride along, your guide will also point out fine examples of Denver architecture built between 1892 and 1932. It’s only $5 to register for this trove of learning at AXS.com; find guidelines here, then meet at the Botero sculptures in the Galleria at 3:45 p.m. The tour repeats three more times in July and August.
Greeley Stampede
Thursday, June 22, through Tuesday, July 4
Island Grove Regional Park, 501 North 14th Avenue, Greeley
The Greeley Stampede began as a town festival celebrating local potato farmers in the late nineteenth century, then went through several name changes — from the Greeley Spud Rodeo to the Go West with Greeley Rodeo — before finally becoming the Greeley Stampede in 1972. Today the Stampede has it all: PRCA rodeo, country music concerts, a carnival, Western art, vendors, parades and a demolition derby, to name just a few attractions. July 4’s Independence Day Parade starts things off on the final day, followed by a reading of the Declaration of Independence. Learn more and get special-event tickets here.
Mortified Pride Edition With Ryan Warner
Thursday, June 22, 8 p.m.
Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue
Colorado Public Radio’s Colorado Matters host Ryan Warner has the embarrassing honors this time at the Oriental Theater’s Pride edition of the national podcast Mortified, where adults share true confessions from their high school diaries. Get ready for PrideFest with a rainbow of Warner's revelations; tickets are $25 at HoldMyTicket.
Zeppelin Station Pop Up Series: Killer Summer Camp
Friday, June 23, and Saturday, June 24, 6 and 8:30 p.m.
The Mezzanine at Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee Street
Get your summer on track with Killer Summer Camp, a murder mystery with glowing cocktails, storytelling vignettes around every eerie corner, group clue-solving and a set design that reeks of the ’80s. Elevate Immersive brings the interactive show to Zeppelin Station for a six-week run, offering two performances every Friday and Saturday; purchase tickets, $19.95, at Eventbrite.
Big Drag Energy
Friday, June 23, through Sunday, June 25
Denver Milk Market, Dairy Block,1800 Wazee Street
Pride Kickoff Happy Hour: Friday, June 23, 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Ultimate Drag Revue: Saturday, June 24, 8 p.m.
XXL Drag Bingo Brunch: Sunday, June 25, 11 a.m.
Show your Pride before or after PrideFest by following the lights of downtown Denver to Milk Market in the Dairy Block, where showing your colors is de rigueur. The fun starts with a Friday night happy hour with drink deals and a lot of special fluff, including Espolón Tequila samples, fancy cocktails and rainbow swag. Saturday night, enjoy a drag show with Shirley Delta Blow and a bevy of her girlfriends. Then start Sunday morning slow with lots of laughs at a drag bingo brunch with Ms. Blow and friends, bottomless mimosas and free bingo cards. Check Milk Market’s calendar for details.
Colorado Tiny House Festival
Saturday, June 24, and Sunday, June 25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Riverdale Regional Park, 9755 Henderson Road, Brighton
The region's largest tiny home and alternative living event returns for a sixth year, with speakers, demonstrations and displays. Tickets are $15, or get exclusive access on a guided tour with Lindsay Wood, the Tiny Home Lady, for $87. Get more information and tickets here.
POUND4ALZ
Saturday, June 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m
Mercury Cafe, 2199 California Street
Get in a high-energy workout and do good while you’re at it at POUND4ALZ, an Alzheimer's Association benefit and 45-minute jam session combining cardio, strength-training and plyometrics, all to an irresistible beat. Doors open at 10 a.m., and the pounding starts at 10:30 a.m.; that's followed by group photos, a raffle and beverages at the bar. Admission is a $10 donation at the door.
Bacon and Bourbon Festival
Saturday, June 24, and Sunday, June 25, 10:30 a.m.
Warren Station Center for the Arts, River Run Village, 164 Ida Belle Drive, Keystone
Forgot to celebrate Dad on his day last weekend? Make amends with tickets to Keystone’s Bacon and Bourbon Festival, an outdoor affair where burning spirits, crispy meat candy and free live cover bands are the order of the day. There’s even a child-sized fest option on Saturday (minus the bourbon, of course) with bacon dishes, lemonade, activities and a commemorative backpack for $35. Adult food-only passes, $25, are sold out for Saturday, but still available for Sunday; and the grand pig-out Hungry Hog option, with samples from every TINCUP Whiskey Tour bourbon vendor, four food dishes and unlimited bacon rashers, is $75 here.
Good Bones
Saturday, June 24, 4:30 and 7:30`p.m.
Arkins Park, 3400 Arkins Court
OddKnock Productions is offering two special performances of Good Bones, a full-length dance theater work, in the brand-new community arts venue in Arkins Park. The piece is set at the housewarming party of an aging starlet named Amelia; over an evening filled with performative gloating and tours of spaces to be renovated, she accidentally reveals just how desperately trapped she is in her own home. Directed by Brendan Duggan of OddKnock Productions, it's performed by Abby Corrigan, Tiffany Ogburn, Lindsay Pierce and Silt Taft. Tickets are $20; get them here.
Do you know of a great event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the weekend; send information to [email protected]